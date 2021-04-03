In the year 1887 Allentown was recovering from one of the sharpest economic downturns in its history. Starting in 1873, one by one, the smoke from the chimneys of its 6th Ward’s many iron furnaces had ceased to blacken the city’s skyline. Once, it was said that it was possible to read a newspaper there at 3 a.m. from the fiery glow of the rail mills that were fueling the nation’s seemingly insatiable hunger during a railroad building boom. But then, one morning, the stock-ticker in the Philadelphia banking house of Jay Cooke & Co. (invented in 1867 by Edward Calahan and improved in 1871 by that ingenious Tom Edison fellow) pronounced its end. Telegraph keys carried the gloom to all parts of the nation and world. New York trembled and London shuddered. Even an international exhibition in far off Vienna caught the chill. The boom had gone bust.
Within two weeks jobs were disappearing. Within months the country was swarming with unemployed men, women and children begging for food and sleeping in barns. Those with the resources to do so fled north to the coal fields and west to the frontier. Others went on strike and troops were called out to control them. People died and the economy seemed at a standstill. But the arrival of the silk industry to Allentown in 1881 seemed to offer hope. Gradually confidence began to come back, and the darkness faded. New faces emerged on the business scene with new ideas to meet new needs. And among them were two young entrepreneurs, Wilson Arbogast and Morris C. Bastian.
Arbogast (1851-1924) was born in Freeburg, Snyder County and early felt himself drawn to teaching. He was married in 1870 to Emily Haas and in 1875 graduated from the Keystone State Normal School, an ancestor of Kutztown University. Arbogast then taught in country schools in Mahanoy Township and Martin’s Creek. As a teacher’s salary was not much at that time, Arbogast also took up store keeping in the latter community. In 1882 Arbogast apparently had enough of teaching and traveled to Phillipsburg, New Jersey where he opened a provision business.
Morris Clinton Bastian (1859-1932) was born on the family farm in Lower Macungie Township and was educated in the public schools of the area. At age 17 he attended the State Normal School at Millersville but left after one term. He spent most of the rest of his first 25 years of life helping his father on the family farm and mining the iron ore beds in East Texas. In the early 1880s, Bastian, like many rural Lehigh County folks at the time, came into Allentown where he opened a general store at 7th and Gordon Streets.
Exactly how the two met in 1887 is unclear. But as Arbogast was running a provision business and Bastian a general store, it was most probably business reasons that brought them together. Sometime that year they built a two-story building and stable at 25 Hamilton Street. At that time, it was close to the busy railroad traffic and other businesses. From it they supplied provisions and lard to local businesses and distributers. They also used their building as a smoke house, offering freshly smoked hams. As local businessmen they were undoubtedly aware of the problems that a growing community like Allentown had in getting good quality cured meats.
“Ready cured meats,” notes one source, “are those which after slaughter and butchery, have been treated by curing to prevent the growth of bacteria and to reduce the opportunity for botulism to grow, allowing for much safer transport and storage.” Up to that time most of that had come from New York or Philadelphia and the quality of the product suffered as a result. It was in 1890 that Arbogast and Bastian decided to open their hog slaughtering house. As rural people they undoubtedly had seen this done on farms all their lives. But now they were in an urban setting and there was a strong demand primarily for pork, particularly bacon and sausage, that could not be met the old-fashioned way.
The operation began by slaughtering 150 hogs per week and by 1905 they were doing 1,500 per week. Among the pork brands they offered were “Pure Home Rendered Lard” and “Old Dutch” hams and bacon. Deciding to expand, ready cured beef, lamb and mutton were purchased from the west. Once learning the process, Arbogast and Bastian built a full-scale abattoir and cold storage facility.
Apparently, the business partners had invented the proverbial “better mouse trap” and the Lehigh Valley and a good part of the eastern U.S. were beating a path to their door. In 1902, the business was formerly incorporated with $200,000 capital (over $5 million in current dollars, adjusted for inflation). They spent capital on buying land, expanding the refrigeration unit, and building a power plant. In 1905 the Arbogast & Bastian Company had revenues of $1 million a year, estimated at nearly $30 million in current dollars.
At that time John Jacob Astor IV, America’s richest man noted, “A man with a million dollars in America today is as well off as if he were rich.” But 1905 turns out to not have been a very good year for Arbogast & Bastian. It was about half past 10 p.m. on the evening of July 14 that Jacob Andreas, looking out the window of his room at 20 Hamilton Street, saw flames shooting out of the Arbogast & Bastian building and notified the night watchman. At almost the same time police officer Julius Marcks, while making his rounds in the 1st Ward, noticed them as well and quickly went to the fire alarm box. The Allen Fire Company arrived first. It was soon followed by others.
From then until 4 a.m. they battled what the Morning Call recorded as the most intense fire in the city’s history. Flames fed by the grease and animal fat ate their way through the buildings. It was particularly strong in the slaughterhouse area. Dynamite was used in the hopes of trying to stop its spread but only seemed to add fuel to the flames. Crowds quickly gathered. Most were orderly but Slyvanus Lowe repeatedly refused to obey the ropes set up by fire police and was arrested. In his excitement to get to the fire Roger McFadden, staying at 11 South 4th Street, slipped and fell, breaking his leg. It was only later that fireman Joseph Bitting noticed he had lost his silver watch and fob. Anyone finding it was requested to turn it over to the police. At one point the electric lights in the city were turned off, and the only light being cast was from the flames.
The next morning Arbogast and Bastian announced their plans to re-build. They had about $217,000 insurance on the property. This did not fully cover the loss estimated at $300,000, but apparently on the strength of their business reputations they were able to raise the rest. By 1906 a new plant was in operation. Although it did not directly concern A&B, another national event had its own impact in 1906. That year Upton Sinclair wrote a book, “The Jungle,” about an immigrant family forced to work in a Chicago meat packing plant. It graphically and dramatically described the conditions in a slaughterhouse. Soon the book was a best seller. After reading it President Theodore Roosevelt, who called Sinclair a “crackpot” for his socialism but was impressed by his horrific description of the conditions in the slaughterhouse, had them inspected by two people he trusted who found the author was not too far off the mark. The result was the Meat Inspection Act and the Pure Food and Drug Act. Sinclair, whose point was the need for socialism, was disappointed. “I aimed for the public’s heart,” he told a popular magazine, “and by accident I hit it in the stomach.”
Nothing at the time appeared in the local press that tied Arbogast and Bastian to Sinclair’s descriptions. But its new facility fit all the government requirements of the new laws. Its office building with its eye-catching bulls head façade was created in 1925 by local architect Tilghman Moyer, who later designed business buildings, primarily banks in Pennsylvania and Maryland. In the following decade they both got involved in community roles. Arbogast joined the Allentown School Board. During the anti-German hysteria of World War I, he and other like-minded members prevented the abolition of the teaching of German in Allentown High School by making it an elective rather than a required course. Bastian took an active role in encouraging the growth of the municipal park system and providing recreational areas for local youth.
Arbogast died in Bethlehem on July 13, 1924. Bastian continued his role in the company. On December 18, 1932 while being driven home by his chauffer from Sunday services at the Boulevard E.C. Church on Tilghman Street, the 74- year-old Bastian, with his wife Emma at his side, died apparently from a heart attack. His role was taken over by his son, Walter S. Bastian. It was under his direction during World War II that 70 percent of Arbogast & Bastian output went to the U.S. Armed forces. Under the Lend-Lease program it also went to several Allied nations, the U.K., China and the Soviet Union among them.
The late Sylvia Lawler, Morning Call media critic, recalled going to her “Uncle Walter’s” house on Sunday afternoons in the late 1940s to see her first television programs. In 1952 he sold that mansion at 1738 Hamilton Street to the then Allentown Osteopathic Hospital. Walter Bastian died of a heart attack on November 4, 1962.
Over the last several decades of the 20th century A&B Meats as it came to be known suffered business reverses, filing for bankruptcy in 1985. The plant was dismantled in the late 1990s, its offices were incorporated into the administrative offices of the America On Wheels transportation museum, which opened in 2008.
The storage building was re-developed, becoming the Ruozzi Brothers Collection, a trading and restoration center for classic and vintage automobiles, along with Palazzo Reale, a residential complex with 7 luxury residences. Such is change.