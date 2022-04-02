Sometime in the late 1980s or early 90s, a reporter for a local newspaper was sharing a ride with Philip I. Berman (1915-1997) - businessman, art collector and philanthropist- down Turner Street in Allentown. The reporter’s assignment was to let Berman explain his views of art and in a sense answer his local critics who found his taste for abstract sculpture, which he had donated and was placed in local parks, some of it large and of metal, out of place. Donald P. Miller, publisher of the Morning Call newspaper and a business associate and friend of Berman had commented, perhaps tongue in cheek, to the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper when asked about Berman’s avant-garde sculpture: “I told him I could do better myself with a blowtorch. He’s 50 years ahead of his time,” Miller said.
With Berman at the wheel of his white Cadillac they were just passing the firehouse on Turner Street. Berman looked toward the sculpture of a fireman that was nearby. Lifting a finger from the steering wheel he began explaining that not all the art works he donated were abstract, when his car phone began to ring. Looking at the number, Berman quickly picked it up. With an authoritative tone but without raising his voice, he was clearly giving emphasis to a recent decision. “Yes, Anne,” he began, “I told you that’s what we were going to do. I suggest you go ahead and do that. I’ll call you back on this. ” Hanging up the phone, he turns to the reporter. “That was Anne d’Harononcourt,” Berman says, naming the director of the Philadelphia Art Museum. “We are in the middle of a fundraising drive.” The reporter then recalled that Berman had recently been named chairman of that museum’s board.
To many in Allentown Berman first appeared on their radar screens in 1968 with his takeover of the iconic Hess’s Department store from Max Hess Jr. But Berman had a long career before any of that happened. Born in 1915 to a Jewish farm couple, Joseph and Dora Berman, in Pennsburg, he graduated from Pennsburg High School and later from Ursinus College in Collegeville. Berman early showed an interest in business. His first venture at age 16 was as a dealer for International Harvester. World War II took him to the Marine Corps and the South Pacific. Watching carefully the logistics of supplying a military force, Berman developed the concept of truck rentals. Returning home, he turned his innovative ideas into a truck rental company that became one of the three largest in the area.
By 1960, as Ike Eisenhower was finishing his second term in the White House, Berman was operating 18 trucking companies including Berman Leasing Company and was vice president of five others. Among his other interests were Fleetways Incorporated, and Leader Nursing Homes Corp., a conglomerate of eight nursing homes.
As far as is known until 1968 Berman had no business interests that involved Max Hess, Jr. Hess was so closely associated to the store that most people in Allentown could not imagine that the then relatively young man in his 50s, at the height of his business powers, would not run it until his death. According to anecdotal sources, part of the reason for the sale was that Hess had been shaken by the urban riots that had hit downtown America in the late 1960s. Though nothing like it was seen in Allentown, Hess, some believed, was looking for a way out. If so, Hess apparently never made such concerns public. Others claimed that as his son was not interested in taking over the business he wanted to sell. But all this was and remains rumor and speculation. According to Berman’s Morning Call obituary, Hess went to Berman because he wanted to ensure local ownership of the store.
Hess approached Berman at a cocktail party. He had two major conditions for the sale of Hess’s: he wanted $16 million, and he wanted it in cash. “I had never really spoken to Hess before and never really spoke to him again,” Berman told the Morning Call shortly before his death. “When I bought Hess’s, he wanted to be paid in cash. I never saw so much money in my life.” With Hess’s death later that year Berman did not have to worry about him looking over his shoulder, second guessing him. Berman was to make big changes at the store. Unlike Hess he was not as interested in having figures from Hollywood and television coming in to promote the store. Art and politics, Democratic party politics in particular, were among his chief interests.
In 1948, his obituary states, Berman and his wife Muriel began the collection of art. Among their collection were works by Philadelphia based American artist Thomas Eakins. Europeans in their collection included Matisse, Renoir, and Picasso. Asked why he bought so many works by each artist, Berman replied, “If one is good, 10 is better.” The Bermans traveled to major art shows and sales in Europe and Israel. They enjoyed telling their friends about meeting art greats of the day like British sculptor Henry Moore as well as Marc Chagall and Alexander Calder.
But it was not just established artists that Berman collected. He once claimed that one of the real joys and satisfactions about supporting the arts was to see a talented individual develop and grow to their true potential. “Anyone can buy a known artist,” he was heard to say. “It is more of a challenge discovering talented unknowns.”
The local arts community understood that the Bermans interest in the arts was unique and valuable. “It was almost unheard that someone in the 70’s in his position was buying art with his tenacity and his continuity,” Ricardo Viera, the director of Lehigh University’s museum operations and galleries told the Morning Call’s Geoff Gehman following Berman’s passing.
Among the later, best known of these talented unknowns was Francoise Gilot, for a time the muse and mistress of Picasso. In the 1970s after her marriage to polio vaccine discoverer Jonas Salk, Berman brought the couple to Allentown to display some of her artwork at Hess’s where she was interviewed by the Call-Chronicle’s Polly Rayner on April 23, 1973. The Bermans also had a reception at their Lehigh Parkway home for invited guests. Among them was the late Kurt Zwikl, then a new state representative who recalled it as a truly special evening.
When it came to politics Berman was very supportive of Democratic political figures. Among those who were at Hess’s in the 1970s was future President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Washington Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson.
Hess’s grew dramatically under Berman’s leadership. From the one store operation he inherited from Hess it grew in 1979 to a 38-store chain with 4,000 employees. Even before he left Hess’s Berman was involved with plans to build a new hotel in downtown Allentown at 9th and Hamilton Streets. Working with Donald Miller and Air Product’s Dexter Baker along with many others it proved to be a difficult task but one that was completed in 1981 when it opened as a Hilton Hotel.
On October 18, 1989, Berman was selected to be the first non-Philadelphian named the Chairman of the Board of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He was chairman when it unveiled its $12 million gallery project on September 16, 1995 raised $64 million and increased its endowment from $30 million to $100 million. The Morning Call’s Myra Outwater called it “the greatest single construction effort at the museum since initial installation of galleries and period rooms during the 1930s and 40s.”
The many other philanthropic causes that the Bermans were involved in covered secular and religious organizations.
Perhaps it was Ricardo Viera who summed it up best when hearing of Berman’s passing. “We have to be thankful we had a Phil Berman in the Lehigh Valley. Forget the Lehigh Valley - in America, the world—period. He helped everybody.”