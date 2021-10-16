It is 1946 and two guys from Newark, brothers Herbert and Sidney Hubschman, are working at the snack bar concession they ran at the RCA plant in Harrison, New Jersey, one of the few places back then that made television sets. One afternoon an executive there whom they had gotten to know asked the brothers how they would like to take a tour of the plant. As Sidney was working, Herbert took up the offer. Walking through the plant he noticed a line of about 100 TV sets. Scratched slightly, they had been returned by retailers as unsalable. When Herbert got back from his tour, he told Sidney what he had seen. They came up with a plan to buy the TVs for a low price and sell them at a vacant lot with a $5 markup. For publicity they would use flyers stuck in car windshields. Both assumed it would take a few months. They were astonished when they were sold out in a few hours.
After talking to RCA they worked out an agreement. On a vacant lot in Harrison they set up a makeshift store in two disassembled trolley cars. Soon they were selling so well that other retailers were screaming, “We can’t compete with those two bastards from Harrison!” The brothers wanted to use these words as the store’s name to get under the skin of their competition. But no newspaper would print it. So, they settled for “Two Guys from Harrison.”
By 1957 the retail juggernaut the brothers had created made a decision to move into the Lehigh Valley. The first knowledge of this came in a newspaper article that June: “Chain Store Will Build 7TH Street Pike Shopping Center.” Seventh Street Pike was the old name for MacArthur Road. The spot chosen was 94 acres by Route 145 and Mickley Road. The article went on to give information about exactly what a shopping center was. But the real bombshell did not explode until that October. Two Guys, it said, would be open on Sundays until 6:00pm. This would be in opposition to the centuries-old Pennsylvania “Blue Laws” that mandated stores be closed on Sundays. It was apparently not that the Hubschman brothers wanted a fight. As Herbert Hubschman told The New York Times, he developed a philosophy of shopping that he described this way: “Major shopping decisions are made by both husband and wife together,” he said, “and later hours would give them a more convenient time.” Sundays were apparently part of that.
Although this made business sense, it ran smack into religious and cultural strictures that went back to the founding of the colony of Pennsylvania. In fact, they were rooted in an English law promulgated by King Henry III in 1237 that forbid holding markets on Sunday. This of course was based in the Judeo-Christian Ten Commandments that forbid working on the Sabbath or Sunday. Pennsylvania was not alone in this. Other states had similar laws dating back to the colonies. They came to be called “Blue Laws” supposedly because they were written in Puritan Connecticut on blue paper. There is apparently much dispute over this blue paper theory in historical circles but not about the existence of these laws.
In 1794 the Pennsylvania legislature turned the colonial statutes into state law. A fine of $4 or six days in jail were imposed for violations of “hunting, shooting or any game whatsoever.” Stay home and read your Bible. Sunday was a day of rest. Of course, by the 1950s these laws had already undergone a great deal of modification. Long ago baseball, football and other Sunday sports had been made exempt from the blue laws. And in 1940 Allentown voters overturned a long-standing ban on Sunday movies. The revised state penal code of 1939 gave the law a secular meaning that required employers give their employees at least one day off a week.
The first reaction to Two Guys staying open on Sundays came from local clergy. The Greater Allentown Council of Churches urged that local officials enforce Sunday closing. The Rev. Arthur M. Sherman, rector of Allentown’s Episcopal Church of the Mediator and the council’s president, announced he would lead a protest march of clergy and lay people on City Hall. But as this was Allentown, and it was the 1950s. It was more of a visit than a protest. Members of the Protestant, Catholic and Jewish clergy expressed in a non-protest manner their opposition to the concept of Sunday sales. They got strong support from Lehigh County District Attorney Paul A. McGinley, who declared that failure to uphold the blue laws would lead to the “moral breakdown” of the community. “It is my duty to enforce the laws,” he said. The state government promised to support him on this.
McGinley and similar officials in Northampton County did their best to prevent this “moral breakdown” from happening. They went after violators of the law wherever they could find them. On December 8 they rounded up 111 of them. 76 of them were Two Guys employees. Shouts of “Gestapo” and “stormtrooper” were heard as they were taken to jail. Said the enforcers: “If we had not checked today on establishments doing business illegally, and if we do not follow through, Hamilton Street is going to have Sunday store hours.” This was no idle possibility. Earlier Irving Coleman, the attorney for Max Hess, owner of Hess’s department store, was pressing ahead with a lawsuit in support of the blue laws. Coleman owned 100 shares of Two Guys stock. The company was risking his investment, he claimed, by violating the laws. Therefore, they should obey the laws and close on Sundays. The case was taken to the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.
On December 2nd Hess had gone further. He announced he was going to open his store from 10:30 am to 5:30 p.m. on the three Sundays before Christmas. Zollinger’s and Koch Brothers did the same. Leh’s, Sears and others said they would not open on Sunday. But Jack Leh said he was “studying the situation.” For its part Two Guys’ local lawyers Morris Efron and George Joseph announced they would fight the arrests in court. From 1957 to 1958 arrests continued, but not on the same scale as those that had preceded them.
To show Two Guys’ good faith, its attorneys took $1,431.20, 1.6 of one percent of what they had made from Sunday sales, and donated it to the Allentown Red Cross. But, fearful of controversy, the Red Cross officials returned the check.
It was 1959 when the Pennsylvania Legislature stepped in. They continued the Sunday ban but only on “clothing, jewelry, furnishings, silverware, watches, clocks, luggage, furniture, housewares, home and office appliances, musical instruments, recordings, toys, buildings and lumber supplies, tools, paints and hardware.” But as sometimes happens with these efforts it apparently did more to confuse the issue than clarify it. What was the logic in banning just these items and not others?
In 1960, as a small group of citizens that were nicknamed in the press the “blue law enforcers” decided to take the law into their own hands and started arresting law breakers, the U.S. Supreme Court was reviewing blue law cases from around the country.
On May 30, 1961, Chief Justice Earl Warren announced in an 8-1 decision that “the court could not find that a state is without power to provide a weekly respite for all labor.” The lone dissenter, Justice William O. Douglas, said there should be no criminal sanctions in blue law cases. “To do so implicates the state in religious matters contrary to the constitutional mandate.”
McGinley was thrilled with the decision. “It was my baby from the beginning,” he said. “I’m absolutely delighted with the results…We now know what the law is without any question.” Two Guys was required to close for several months. But apparently even Supreme Court decisions could not kill the Sunday closing issue. Enforcement of the laws was spotty at best. And as more people got used to shopping on Sunday, enforcing the blue laws was becoming impossible. In 1967 the state police told South Whitehall Township that they would no longer enforce Sunday closing laws. They would have to do it themselves. In short, they were saying they had better things to do.
The last attempt in Pennsylvania came in 1978 when the state Supreme Court decided the blue laws were unenforceable and unconstitutional. By then Two Guys was rapidly passing from the scene. Herbert Hubschman had died on September 22, 1964 of a heart attack. He was 52. His brother Sidney got out of the business and retired to Naples, Florida, where he died surrounded by his family on April 2, 1986. He was 69.
Due to a variety of unfortunate business decisions, Two Guys, then part of the Vornado Corporation, began to fail. The stores were sold off one by one. What was left was the real estate and that to was sold or rented out.
In 2021 people talk about on-line shopping as the wave of the future and the death of the shopping mall, the retail darling of the 1950s and 60s. Any talk, if at all, of the blue laws is just as history.