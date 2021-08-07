In October of 1960, Republicans and Democrats in Allentown and across the Lehigh Valley were excited. The presidential race was coming down to the wire. Both sides were convinced that their candidates, Senator John F. Kennedy for the Democrats and Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the Republicans, had the edge and was about to sweep into the White House. In the Lehigh Valley, particularly in Lehigh County, Nixon was popular. His boss, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, had a vast following in the area as he did across the country. Nixon was at least in part being carried on Ike’s coattails.
Nixon’s record up to the time as an ardent Cold Warrior from the beginning had also given him many supporters. Coupled with the general national prosperity reflected in the Republican’s “You Never Had It So Good” campaign theme, it had given the vice president a powerful platform to run on. And the more Democrats called him “Tricky Dick” (first used by one of his early opponents, Helen Gahagan Douglas, and probably taken from a character “Tricky Dick Tierney” in James Joyce’s short story, “Ivy Day in the Committee Room”) the more Republicans cheered him on.
So, when it was announced that on October 22 Nixon was going to give a major campaign speech at Muhlenberg College, local Republicans were proud to be sharing the limelight of the national campaign. The event was to be held in the college’s Memorial Hall.
Nixon was relatively unknown in most circles locally until he entered Congress in the late 1940s. The issue of the day of course was the growing Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Just a few years before the countries were allies in fighting Nazi Germany. But it soon became clear that Stalin had no plans to allow countries in Eastern Europe to fall out of his control. And by 1949 with the takeover of China by Communists there was a general feeling, encouraged by a wide variety of politicians asking the question of “Who Lost China?” It apparently did no good to argue that it was never ours to lose.
In these deep-seated concerns about international Communism the issue of domestic Communists in the U.S. became an even hotter topic. Out of power since the 1930s, the Republicans of that day decided to make it a powerful issue. Nixon was involved in several of the larger cases of the day, including one involving Alger Hiss, a high-ranking State Department official who was accused of being a Communist. The record today suggests he may have been, but the evidence apparently remains inconclusive and the argument among historians goes on. What it did do was give Nixon a lot of national attention and publicity. In 1950 he was elected to the U.S Senate from his home state of California. It made him a prime candidate when Republican political leaders were looking for someone with Nixon’s credentials to run with war hero Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 for the White House.
In the middle of the campaign Nixon’s future suddenly became clouded by a slush fund that he was accused of setting up. This was not illegal, but it created the appearance of a conflict of interest. The Republicans under the campaign slogan ”Communism, Korea and Corruption” had stressed the ideal of Ike cleaning up a scandal of Truman aide General Harry Vaughn receiving a freezer and mink coats as a potential bribe. They would face their own scandal in 1958 when Ike’s chief of staff Sherman Adams, known in the Washington press as “The Abominable No Man” for his allowing limited access to the president, was taking gifts that included expensive watches and vicuna coats from a wealthy businessman.
Eisenhower was pressured to take Nixon off the ticket. But in his famous “Checkers” speech, which attracted the largest television audience for a broadcast so far, Nixon defended himself from the charges, remained on the ticket and was elected in an Eisenhower landslide. In his two terms in the White House Eisenhower gave Nixon far more responsibilities than any other vice president had had before. He even presided over cabinet meetings in Ike’s absence. Nixon developed a strong image as a defender of the administration’s Cold War policies. Eisenhower’s briefing book minutes list many meetings between Ike and Nixon, usually bracketed with the words “OFF THE RECORD.”
In a trip to South America in 1958, Nixon’s car was attacked by a mob which was assumed by everyone at the time to be Communist inspired. In 1959 at an exhibit of a modern American home in Moscow, in the so-called Kitchen Debate, he had confronted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. In both cases Nixon showed he was able to defend himself and American foreign policy.
By October of 1960 the presidential campaign had its ups and downs for Nixon. The most significant were the four television debates between him and Kennedy. How significant these were are still being debated by political historians. And the looks of the candidate had seemed to have more impact than the issues. Did Nixon look tired? Was he unshaven? Did he have bad advice from his campaign advisor, a fellow named H.R. Haldeman, on positioning of the lighting? These are still subject to discussion. Those who listened to the debates on the radio thought Nixon had won. Kennedy had an edge from T.V. viewers.
Another issue stressed by the Kennedy campaign was the so-called decline of American prestige in the world. The Soviets had sent the Sputnik satellite into space in 1957. America’s space program seemed to be foundering. It appeared, the Kennedy campaign argued, at a time when revolutionary movements fostered by Communists were increasing around the world, the U.S. was stuck in the past and unwilling to confront the change. After 8 years of Republican rule, “it was time to get the country moving again.”
The administration did not always help Nixon’s campaign. On August 24, 1960, at a news conference, Charles Mohr of Time magazine asked Eisenhower if he could give any example of an important decision Nixon had played a role in. Ike responded with a long explanation of how decisions were made in government with input from of a variety sources including the vice president whose views were always taken into consideration. When Mohr pressed him for a specific example of a decision Nixon had been involved in, Eisenhower responded, “If you give me a week, I might think of one. I don’t really remember.” The Kennedy camp pounced on the final quote, turning it into an effective campaign commercial.
Another issue that still had some punch in the Lehigh Valley was the fact of Kennedy’s Catholic faith. The late Mahlon H. Hellerich in his 1987 History of Allentown noted that like a lot of the country there was still concerns about it. Although Kennedy had made several attempts to explain that he was in no way going to “take orders from the Pope,” old perceptions were in many minds.
Another question about Kennedy was how his father, multi-millionaire Joseph P. Kennedy, was attempting to buy the election. At the start of the 1960 primary season former President Harry Truman quipped, “it is not the power of the Pope but the power of the Pop” that worried him. Kennedy joked about his father’s role, saying as a joke he had received a telegram from his father saying, “I’ll be dammed if I am going to pay for a landslide.”
Nixon’s visit to the Lehigh Valley was an event organized by the Republican Committees of Lehigh, Carbon, Monroe and Northampton Counties. They were coordinated by Moulton L.C. Frantz, Republican chairman of Lehigh County. Nixon with his wife Pat was scheduled to arrive at A.B.E. Airport at 6:30pm but some well-wishers were already showing up around noon. With Republicans from several counties involved it was assumed that the turnout would be exceptional. And despite the chilly weather it was estimated later at least 100,000 people turned out.
According to newspaper accounts it was a happy, excited crowd. Twenty Muhlenberg College co-eds were on hand in colorful plastic hats to whip up the people who poured in, filling the airport parking area. A high school band from Northampton County played “California Here I Come” in honor of Nixon’s home state. Many wore campaign badges with the words “Experience Counts.” But though the crowd was orderly at first it grew less and less so. Every inch of parking lot space was full and then some as they jostled for places. Earlier that day Nixon had given a speech at Levittown so was a little behind schedule. Finally, the plane broke through steel gray clouds into view and shouts of “here they come,” ran through the crowd.
The sight of the smiling couple stepping out of the plane created what one Morning Call reporter called “a political earthquake” with shouts of “We Want Nixon” booming across the field. Soon the Nixons were escorted to their car, an aqua colored 1961 Plymouth convertible. From there a standing Nixon thanked the crowd for turning out. Then it was off to Allentown’s Americus Hotel. The Morning Call noted that most crowds that lined the route were waving and clapping. “There was some booing, most of it in the highly Democratic Sixth Ward,” one reporter noted. When they got to the Americus’s Hamilton Street entrance the crowd pushed forward.
Hotel manager Harry Clark was on hand to get the Nixons safely inside. As newspaper camera flash bulbs popped, Clark asked the vice president if he and his wife wanted anything. “Hot coffee,” Nixon replied, “we’re chilled to the bone.” Escorted to the rooms 212-214, the Lehigh Valley suite, they were to rest there before the speech. Clark asked them what they wanted to eat. He had filet mignon ready to go but the Nixons asked for something lighter. The vice president ordered a ham and cheese sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup. Pat Nixon had a club sandwich.
As the hour of the speech approached the Nixons came downstairs. Presented with a bouquet of artificial roses Pat Nixon said, “I’ll take these to Washington.” Walking out the entrance they were greeted by a huge shower of confetti from the canopy above that local young Republicans had worked for days to gather. The press noted a clearly agitated Pat Nixon desperately doing everything she could to get it out of her hair.
Waiting for the Nixons at Muhlenberg was a huge crowd that long before had filled Memorial Hall. Among those arriving late from Allentown’s south side were the Wittman and Nash families, next door neighbors. They had arrived too late to get inside and took seats in the outdoor bleachers. The Wittman’s then 7- year-old son Robert recalls that before the Nixons arrived his family went through a large stationary van full of Nixon related memorabilia. Repeated constantly was a recorded chorus that proclaimed, “WE WANT NIXON …FOR PRESIDENT.” Later like many others the Wittmans and the Nashes heard the speech broadcast over loud-speakers and saw a waving Nixon ride past.
As any 7-year-old might, Robert Wittman recalls getting bored through the speech. But the press and adults were clearly aroused. “In a major address at Muhlenberg’s Memorial Hall, Nixon was staking out a claim for the White House that he wanted grounded on the American ideals of moral and spiritual strength,” said the Morning Call. Nixon’s main points were that Kennedy’s stand on Cuba and China were “reckless” and could clearly lead to nuclear war. The Russians would move into Cuba. Should they do that they would have a Communist military base close to the U.S. He recognized, Nixon said, that a large part of Latin America was poorly run but that Castro was, “a cheap enslaver of his people.”
Nixon went on to support the stand of the administration, defending Quemoy and Matsu, two small islands in the South China Sea that were bombarded by Communist China to frighten the Nationalist government on Taiwan. He added the U.S. could never let these islands or any place else in the world be taken over by Communists. In bringing up these issues Nixon was basically saying the world is a dangerous place and it was no place to let an amateur like Kennedy run the U.S. Experience counts.
For whatever reason the Morning Call does not say if the Nixon spent the night in Allentown or flew back to D.C. Kennedy would visit Allentown on October 27th and attract a large crowd, although apparently nothing like Nixon’s. Although Nixon would carry Allentown and the Lehigh Valley, Kennedy would win the White House in 1960.
Nixon would return to Allentown again in 1968. Robert Wittman, then a William Allen High School student, recalls seeing his motorcade pass from the school’s window in a much different America. Unlike 1960 Nixon would finally get the brass ring of the White House he had missed eight years before. The rest is well-known.