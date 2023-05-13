When it comes to modern abstract art there are few names bigger than Pablo Picasso. Even those who would not know a Dali from a Miro recognize the name of the Spanish-born artist who stormed the Paris art world at the dawn of the 20th century with his Cubist works that both shocked and inspired. “Who do you think you are? Picasso?” can be thrown at a self-important artist whose works fall far short in comparison with this pioneering giant of modern painting.
Along with his reputation as an icon of modernism, Picasso incarnated in his way of life, especially in his affairs with women who were both muse and mistress, the romantic image of an artist moved by passion to inspiration.
On April 23, 1973, one of those women, Francoise Gilot, an artist in her own right, came to Allentown at the behest of her friends, art collectors Philip and Muriel Berman, to display her works at the Hess’s Art Gallery, part of the Allentown department store then owned by the Bermans. Gilot, with her husband, polio vaccine creator Jonas Salk, were guests of honor at a party for a select group of local people at the Berman’s home in Allentown’s Lehigh Parkway. She was to return to Allentown again in 1979 to exhibit her work at Hess’s Art Gallery.
Gilot and the Bermans had apparently become friends in Paris as a result of joint interests in art. The earliest reference to them together appeared in the Morning Call of June 19, 1970. It was the announcement of Gilot’s wedding to Salk. The newspaper described the Bermans as “family friends” of Gilot. At that time, she was working on a portrait of Muriel Berman.
The Bermans had spent the weekend before the wedding with Gilot at Southampton discussing her dress. The following week the three returned to America to Hess’s where Gilot picked out her wedding dress, the clothes she would take on her honeymoon, and the dress that her daughter Paloma Picasso would wear at the wedding. “The dress looks just like one of her paintings,” commented Phil Berman at the time. The Bermans attended the wedding in Paris.
By this time Gilot had already written, in 1964, her memoir, “My Life With Picasso.” Gilot was 21 when she met Picasso. Her parents, Emile and Madelaine Gilot, were comfortably wealthy; he was an agronomist and had a large art collection. She grew up in an art-loving circle of friends. “My father wanted me to write… my mother to be an artist…I was determined to become an artist because writing came easy to me,” she told the Call-Chronicle’s Women’s Editor Polly Rayner in 1973. “Art was very much a part of my life. I started drawing with pencils when I was five. At age 10 I took painting lessons and writing poetry. Today, I see a great correlation between painting and poetry.”
Gilot’s parents saw she was well educated. She had degrees in a wide variety of fields including literature and philosophy from both Paris’s Sorbonne and Britain’s Cambridge University. Her first inspiration in art came while studying with a prominent Hungarian painter, Andre Roszda.
In 1940 the lives of Gilot and many others in France were turned upside down with the arrival of World War II and the surrender of France to Nazi Germany. Unlike World War I when many artists were able to find refuge in the South of France, this time most of them, including Picasso, did not. In her book “Paris on the Brink,” social historian Mary McAuliffe gave a description of Picasso’s life in Paris during the occupation:
“Picasso navigated the war much like the previous one, submerging himself in his work and trying not to get involved. Picasso managed to live comfortably in his studio on the Left Bank, on Rue des Grands-Augustins. Perhaps his fame was sufficient to exempt him from Nazi abuse, but no one truly knows why he remained untouched, even when bonfires of what Hitler called “degenerate art” went up in the courtyard outside the Jeu de Paume, the exhibit space for modern art in Paris’s Tuileries Gardens (after leaders like Hermann Goering first skimmed off the cream for themselves).
During it all, Picasso remained mum and complied with all official demands. Picasso had been one of the painters who behaved well and continued to do so…and Picasso had been willing to help the resistance movement by sheltering anyone sent to him by his friends whether he knew them or not.”
This was the life Picasso had when he first met Gilot in a small restaurant, Le Catalan, popular with artists. She already had her first art show in 1943. She was with her friend Genevieve. Picasso came over to them and introduced himself and invited Gilot and her friend to his studio, which they visited the following week. It was from then on, that their relationship grew.
Among the first people Picasso introduced Gilot to was American born author Gertrude Stein and her lover, Alice B. Toklas. Throughout the meeting Picasso chided Stein about not having discovered any future artists and writers as she had done in the past, like Ernest Hemingway. Gilot found the presence of Toklas, who wore a large hat and kept staring at her, more than a little disconcerting. Although Stein invited her to return on her own at some time, she never did, due, she says, to Toklas.
With the departure of the Germans and the end of World War II Paris once more became the art mecca it had been, although into the 1950s and 60s it was gradually eclipsed by New York. In those years Picasso and Gilot formed a relationship, out of which came two children, a son, Claude, and daughter, Paloma. Picasso, who had always been an inspiration to Gilot, had become her lover.
In her book, Gilot details their life together from 1943 to 1953. Rayner in her 1973 article quotes a section of her book that Gilot felt summed up their lives together:
“Pablo had told me that on the first afternoon I visited him alone in February 1944 that he felt our relationship would bring light into both our lives. My coming to him, he said, seemed like a window that was coming up and he wanted it to remain open. I did, too, as long as it let in the light. When it no longer did, I closed it, much against my own desire. From that moment on he burned all the bridges that connected me to the past I had shared with him. But in doing so he forced me to discover myself and thus to survive. I shall never cease being grateful to him for that.”
But there could be no real happy ending for their relationship with the headstrong Picasso. When she left he told her, “No woman walks out on a man like me.” Picasso told art dealers not to buy or show her paintings and threatened to block the sales of her book, issuing a legal challenge. He did not succeed and her book sold over a million copies in dozens of languages. Picasso refused to see Claude and Paloma ever again.
Gilot later married an artist named Luc Simon in 1955. They were divorced in 1962. After marrying Salk the couple lived apart for half of every year as she continued to paint in New York, Paris and La Jolla, California.
At Salk’s death in 1995 she became active with the Salk Institute. In 1990 Gilot was awarded a Chevalier of the Legion of Honneur by the French government and in 2010 was named an Officer of the Legion of Honneur, the highest award the French government gives for the arts.
At the age of 101 Gilot lives in France and New York. Her art can be seen in galleries around the world, among them the art gallery at Ursinus College, Phil Berman’s alma mater.