The Lehigh Valley Workers Memorial statue in Bethlehem’s Rose Garden is a unique one. A figure of a man in blue-collar work clothes is shown in a circle of steel. His hands are thrust above his head. His feet, clad in work boots, are bent. He appears to be in a struggle as he labors to work. The idea for a statue was conceived in 1990 by the Northampton County Labor Council and the Lehigh County Labor Council as a memorial for workers killed or injured at the workplace due to accident or disease. Artists Zenos Frudakis and Benjamin F. Marcune were commissioned to create the statue.
On Sunday April 30, the 32nd Annual Lehigh Valley Workers Memorial will be held at the statue. John Werkeiser, chair of the Lehigh Valley Workers Memorial Committee, had this to say about the purpose behind the event:
“Since 1991 we have met in the Rose Garden every April to remember local workers lost to accidents and diseases. We have annually joined the nationwide campaign to reduce workplace fatalities and to remember the immortal words of Mary Harris, better known as Mother Jones, who said, ‘Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.’”
The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a reception following in the Rose Garden’s DAR House. Werkeiser and local labor historian Ron Ennis will be conducting the memorial program.
Along with writing a history column for the Labor Council’s newsletter, Ennis has combed the back files of newspapers and other publications for accounts of workplace accidents going back to the 18th century. The first on the list was Nathan Ogden. In 1771 as a Northampton County deputy sheriff he was killed while trying to seize a fugitive during an uprising. Ennis believes he may be the first law enforcement official killed on the job in Pennsylvania.
Most on the list are from the 19th century. They might well start with the workers building the Lehigh Canal. The creation of Josiah White and Erskine Hazard was one of the first major commercial and transportation projects in the country. Most of its labor force were immigrant Irish workers. Although the potato famine would not hit Ireland until the 1840s, the island had always produced far more people than it could feed. Ann Royall, a pioneering woman journalist of the early 19th century, who saw the Irish working on the canal at Mauch Chunk, noted their lives were short. And they were sometimes buried six to a grave.
It was the Industrial Revolution that brought a large increase in worker deaths. The technology was new and safety was an afterthought. Among those cited by Ennis was the death of James E. Hagerman. The year was 1874 and Hagerman was a brakeman on the Lehigh Valley Railroad. The sole supporter of his widowed mother, according to the Bethlehem Daily Times, he “slipped from a box car… which passed over the upper portion, crushing the collarbone and left shoulder, besides severing a number of arteries of his body. His dying words were, ‘Tell my mother I have done all for her I could, and my last thoughts were of her.’”
It was not just adults who were victims. Child labor had its uses on the farm, so for many people it wasn’t a leap to think that children should work in factories. In a 1791 report, Alexander Hamilton argued that in manufacturing “women and children are rendered more useful.”
But by the early 20th century a strong movement against child labor had begun. In 1913 poet Sarah Cleghorn summed up the feelings in her poem, “Golf Links”:
“The golf links lie so near the mill that almost every day the laboring children can look out and see grown men at play.”
On January 24, 1880, the Bethlehem papers recorded the death of six-year-old George Duff. While working at the Saucon Iron Company in Hellertown he attempted to ride a company work mule across the tracks through the company’s property. Duff “either had not sufficient control over the mule, being very young, or else he thought he could get across,” noted the Bethlehem Times. Duff was struck by a locomotive that could not stop in time, killing both him and the mule. According to Ennis he was the youngest person to be recorded dying in the Lehigh Valley in an industrial accident.
Males were not alone in dying from workplace accidents. On June 28, 1904, the Allentown Daily Leader reported the death of 29-year-old Ida Erney of “Emaus”, as Emmaus was then commonly spelled. She was described as a very popular young lady, a member of the Blue Church congregation and supporting her widowed mother. Employed at the Emaus Silk Mill, it was “believed the dye of silk caused blood poisoning, that caused her death.”
In the 1870s South Bethlehem’s Robert Sayre was among those who recognized the problem of industrial accidents at the Bethlehem Iron, later Bethlehem Steel, Company. The nearest hospital at that time was in Philadelphia after a long train ride.
This led to the founding of St Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem (Fountain Hill). In 1881 Dr. William Estes was hired to head the hospital and put the latest medical practices of the day in place. He also had medical kits installed on Lehigh Valley Railroad locomotives with instructions to the crew on how to use them.
But by 1904 the Allentown Daily Leader was reporting St Luke’s was overcrowded. This was at the same time that Charles Schwab had taken over Bethlehem Steel and it was selling arms to both sides in the Russo-Japanese War. Under the heading “St. Luke’s Too Small,” the newspaper recorded it this way:
“St. Luke’s Hospital, which has in recent years been doubled in size, is too small for the proper accommodation of patients brought to it. The need for additional wards has been felt for some time, never so much as now. The many injured employees sent from the Bethlehem Steel Works has greatly taxed the capacity of the institution, which now contains 72 patients, four of whom are compelled to rest on cots, sandwiched between the beds.”
In the early 20th century immigrants from Eastern Europe were coming in great number to the Lehigh Valley and working in local industries. One, whose only known name was name was “Mike”, was employed at the Penn-Allen Cement Company near Nazareth on November 27, 1910. Under the heading “Slav’s Head Torn Off,” the Allentown Daily Leader described his “horrible” death this way:
“While oiling a crusher he was caught in a belt…striking with each revolution of the machinery, his head was terribly battered and torn from his body and one of his arms completely severed.”
The worst industrial accident for the Lehigh Valley came on March 26, 1942. That morning 31 workers at the Lehigh Portland Cement Company quarry at Sandts Eddy were killed in an explosion which may have been caused by defective dynamite caps. Evening Chronicle photographer Bud Tamblyn recalled the horror of it many years later with mangled body parts hanging from trees.
Ennis and the others involved with the Memorial event make a point of noting that industrial accidents, if not as frequent as they were in the days of heavy industry in the Valley, are not a thing of the past. They welcome the public to attend the April 30th program and learn.