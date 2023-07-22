On an August day in 1947 an unusual -- at least for the Lehigh Valley -- religious event was about to take place. The Rev. Horace A. Melton, a young Black man in his 20s, wearing a minister’s robe, is leading a procession. Its 13 members, wearing long white robes and head coverings, follow him.
They are going to the Jordan Creek to participate in a rite that is older than the founding of Christianity: baptism in a body of water. Later, when asked, Melton liked to refer to Jordan Creek as Jordan River after the stream where, according to Christian tradition, John the Baptist baptized Christ. As the choir sang “Take Me to the Water” he baptized his new congregation the Union Street Baptist Church.
The Allentown that Melton came to that year was a lively industrial community that proudly boasted of its success in powering American victory in World War II and was gradually making a transition from war to peacetime production. But as he walked its streets or drove down them in his 1930s vintage Plymouth, Melton had on his mind something that Allentown lacked, a Baptist church for the city’s Black people.
At the time Melton was an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in North Philadelphia. It was doing well with a large congregation. Yet the young man from a “two horse farm” in Thomasville, Georgia wanted a church of his own. At the Pennsylvania Baptist state convention a year before there had been a lot of talk about founding a church in Allentown. That it was time to expand outside of the greater Philadelphia area was suggested by many. But as everyone knew, Allentown had a small Black population and there already was the AME St. James Church ministering to that community. But Melton, as he was later to say, “knowing no one, so to speak, but the Lord,” decided to give it a try.
In the 1980s retired Morning Call editor Gordon Fister, taking umbrage when an out-of-town critic noted that ladies of easy virtue were not uncommon in the Queen City of the Lehigh Valley in its past, declared Allentown was not a city of prostitutes but “a city of churches.” And in truth there were many houses of worship in the community since its founding. But since the population of the city was almost all white, that was understandably the nature of most of the worshippers in churches and synagogues as well.
But in 1947 Melton was not convinced that there were not at least some Black people who would welcome a Black Baptist church. “I didn’t want to take away from any other congregation,” he said. “But there’s a substantial number of untouched people out in a community anywhere you go.” Many of his contemporaries in Philadelphia told him he was wasting his time. Even if you do gather in a congregation, they said, they will not stick around long. “That kind of thing sometimes gives you more courage and determination to prove them wrong ” he told the Morning Call in a 1996 interview.
Melton did not have far to look. In the 1940s, as was the case in most of America, Allentown’s few Black families were economically segregated. Those families tended to be on Union Street; Third, Fourth and Fifth streets; and Lawrence Courts. Lawrence Courts was then on Lawrence Street on what is now Martin Luther King Drive. Most of those buildings were urban-renewed out of existence in the 1960s.
The area was dominated by the remains of the old American Wire Company wire mill that closed for good in 1943 when the company moved to its more modern plant in Ohio. Melton later recalled that the Black residents of Lawrence Court had to enter their apartments on fire escapes that teetered over the Little Lehigh Creek below. Melton noted that de facto segregated real estate, redlining, and other prejudicial laws made it nearly impossible for a Black family to find a place to live even if they had the money. “They’d sell you a Cadillac before they would sell you a house,” he once quipped.
Apparently, the local hotels would not rent Melton a room, forcing him to find space at the YMCA at the southwest corner of 7th and Hamilton Streets. This was not just an Allentown thing. In the 1950s New York hotels were reluctant to rent a room to Josephine Baker, the internationally known Black actress and singer (during World War II she was an informal spy for the Free French and American forces in Europe and North Africa) because her presence might “disturb” some of the guests.
Finally, Melton was able to find a congregation of seven who were willing to join him. Worship services were held first on Wednesday evenings at the Davis Tea Room, a soul food restaurant at 372 Union Street. Three weeks later the church moved to the first floor of a rowhouse at 377 Union Street. A year later his wife Henrietta W. joined him in Allentown. Two of their sons, Horace and Robert, were born in Allentown.
Melton was steeped in the history of the Black Baptist churches in his native South. Apparently during the so-called Great Awakening in the mid-18th century evangelical Baptist and Methodist preachers appealed directly to the enslaved people and a few thousand converted. Black people found opportunities to play active roles in these Baptist congregations. By the early 19th century there were Black Baptist congregations in Petersburg, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; and Lexington, Kentucky. After a series of revolts in the 1830s laws were passed that only white preachers were allowed to preach to Black congregations.
Over time in both the North and South Black churches of many denominations were formed. According to one source after the Civil War Black Baptist churches began to grow. In 1895 church officials organized a new Baptist association, the National Baptist Convention, that brought together the unification of three national Black conventions. Into the 20th century they further developed their own independence from white churches by establishing social and religious groups. “Black preachers provided leadership, encouraged education and economic growth and were often the primary link between the black and white communities,” notes one source.
By 1960 the pressures of urban renewal efforts were forcing Melton to consider moving the church. It found a new home at 621 North Linden Street. In 1979 the Union Baptist Church relocated to its current location at 302-10 N. 6th Street. Rev. Benjamin T. Hailey Sr. is the current pastor.
The years were not easy. Attendance at times was low. Melton began to wonder if people were even interested in church anymore. “But by the grace of God, I continued to meet the challenge,” he said. “I was here to preach and build.” Life began to change for Melton in the 1960’s. Like others from Allentown, he attended the March on Washington in 1963 headed by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He also worked full time as director of relocation for families, individuals, and businesses at the Allentown Redevelopment Authority.
One of the larger projects of Melton’s was as co-founder of the Negro Cultural Center, first located in the basement of the church. Later it was relocated to the former Jewish Community Center at 6th and Chew Streets. Built in 1928 it had had many lives. The building’s swimming pool was used during World War II as part of the Navy’s training program that operated out of Muhlenberg College. In the early 1960s it was used as classroom space by Central Catholic High School and named Carroll Hall after Charles Carroll, the Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence. The Negro Cultural Center, renamed the Afro-American Cultural Center and All-American Center, closed in 1987. Today it is Alliance Hall. In 1996 Melton expressed his regrets about the failure of the concept to work out. “Enough people weren’t ready for it and didn’t recognize what a jewel we had,” he said in 1996. “We lost it by reason of inaction and non-participation.”
Melton retired from the Allentown Redevelopment Authority in 1979. His wife Henrietta died in 1982. He later married Flora C. In 2002 at the age of 85 Melton fell at his home and died in the hospital. “He was a great spiritual leader," said Don Bosket, then president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Fran-Collins Leech, president of the church’s inspiration choir, had this to say: “He had such presence, he was a man you looked up to. The talk that he talked was the walk that he talked.”