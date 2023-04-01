The name Tilghman is common in the Lehigh Valley. There is Tilghman Street, Tilghman Square and even a Tilghman Chiropractic. Not as ubiquitous as Trexler, perhaps, but common enough to leave one wondering who these Tilghmans were.
Interestingly, it is one of the most researched surnames around. It apparently means “tiller of the soil” and was originally spelled “tilmon.” Its origin has been traced differently by several different sources. One of the first identified Tilghmans was Johannes Tilghman with the date of 1292 in the English county of Kent. Others go much further back to the 4th century with the arrival of the Jutes, a Danish related tribe who came into Britain with the collapse of Roman rule in 410 A.D.
According to the Venerable Bede (c.673-735), an Anglo-Saxon monk and author of the “Ecclesiastical History of England” (his tomb in the Durham Cathedral is quite impressive) who is often considered the first historian of Britain, the Tilghman family first appear in 692. He has them in Kent as well. Some trace the Tilghmans’ origins to Alfred the Great, claiming they were nobles known as thegns, large landowners. Others give them ties to the invasion of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. According to one source these links were made “by way of Anna Sanders Tilghman circa 1572.”
All this has been part of the heritage of the name before the family came to America. A surgeon who sailed from England, Richard Tilghman, and his wife in 1660 settled in Talbot County, Maryland and established an estate as the Hermitage. It was on that property that James Tilghman, the fourth son of Col. Richard Tilghman, was born in 1716. An attorney by profession, he began his practice in Annapolis. In 1760, perhaps seeking more lucrative pastures, he moved on to Philadelphia. Tilghman may have practiced law for a time, but his skills brought him to the attention of the Penn family. In 1765 Governor John Penn appointed him Secretary of the Land Office of Pennsylvania.
Tilghman may have been in contact with William Allen early. As the largest land holder in Pennsylvania outside of the Penns, Allen most certainly had links to Tilghman. Although technically under the jurisdiction of Lyford Lardner, who preferred to spend most of his time hunting and fishing in the property he owned in what is now Allentown’s Trexler Park and South Whitehall Township, the land office was under Tilghman’s supervision.
The first documented visit to the Lehigh Valley by Tilghman was in 1770. William Allen’s son James Allen had been working on his new country home, Trout Hall. Tilghman was part of a hunting party that went to see it. The party also included William Allen’s youngest son, William “Billy” Allen.
James Allen notes the visit this way:
“November 6, 1770: Two days ago, I returned from “Trout Hall” (a name I have just given my house) where I was with Mr. Lawrence (his father-in-law, John Lawrence) my Brother Billy & Jemmy (James)Tilghman. We were at Hellers (Little Gap) near the Gap of the mountain but to our surprise did not kill one Grouse.”
But with the onset of the Revolution James Tilghman became a subject of suspicion. Although he protested British taxes, he condemned the Boston Tea Party as an act of violence against private property. Like Allen he hoped till the very last that a compromise could be reached with Britain. One source notes that fears Tilghman was a Tory led the authorities to put him under house arrest. He was released when the British evacuated Philadelphia in 1778.
James Tilghman was able to redeem himself through family links. His youngest brother Matthew was a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congress. James Tilghman’s son Tench Tilghman (1744-1786) was aide-de-camp to George Washington during the Revolution. This action led to a split with Loyalist members of his family. Two of his brothers served with the British Army.
Tench served with fellow aide-de-camp Alexander Hamilton. Washington gave Tilghman the honor of carrying the British surrender papers from Yorktown to Philadelphia to the Continental Congress. But even then he was suffering from illness, probably tuberculous. He died in 1786 at the family estate in Maryland. Hearing of it, Washington wrote a sympathy note to his father:
“Of all the numerous acquaintances of your lately deceased son, & amidst all the sorrowing’s that are mingled on this melancholy occasion, I may venture to assert that (accepting those of his nearest relatives) none could have felt his death with more regret than I did-No one entertained a higher opinion of his worth or had imbibed sentiments of greater friendship for him than I had done.”
James Tilghman died in 1793.
Tench’s younger brother, William Tilghman (1756-1827), had even closer ties to the Lehigh Valley. He was a lawyer and later was Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Chief Judge of the United States Court of the Third Circuit. That court was later abolished by President John Adams. William Tilghman’s private life was tragic. In the mid-1790s he married James Allen’s second daughter, Margaret Elizabeth “Betsey” Allen, who while living in Trout Hall died in childbirth. Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf, at Tilghman’s request, raised his daughter. In a letter to William, Tilghman Greenleaf described his daughter playing with toys in front of her. The daughter married Benjamin Chew, Jr., but, according to one source, tragedy followed tragedy when the daughter herself years later died in childbirth.
William Tilghman served as state Chief Supreme Court Justice until his death at the age of 70. One of his cases had to do with Pennsylvania slave emancipation law. He took an extremely conservative interpretation of the law and how long under the law an emancipated, formerly enslaved person could be regarded as their former owner’s property. His successor took a much more liberal view. Perhaps because he had been a slave owner himself for a time, it shaped Tilghman’s views. In 1811 he began emancipating the slaves he owned on his family estate in Maryland. One source suggests he did so as he was planning to run for governor. It calls him “overall a weak anti-slavery figure.”
Apparently sometime in the 19th century the name Tilghman became popular as a first name in the Lehigh Valley. Perhaps the most prominent was Col. Tilghman Good. Born on October 6, 1830, in South Whitehall Township he was raised by his uncle Peter Blank. He grew up doing farm work and attended local schools. Good was later apprenticed as a shoemaker and employed in the 1840s in the boot and shoe business, first in Philadelphia and then in Allentown. Along with spending time as landlord of the Allen House Hotel, Good was a bank teller and a hat and shoe salesman.
Like many young men at the time, Good was interested in a militia unit, the Allen Rifles, which he helped create in the 1850s. His men were well uniformed and practiced drills. Good also studied tactics and the Allen Rifles was considered one of the better militia units in the state. With the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861 Good was ready. The Rifles are sometimes confused with the Allen Infantry commanded by Captain Thomas Yeager who were a unit of the First Defenders. The Civil War unit that Good commanded was the 47th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. The late Lewis Schmidt of Allentown wrote a detailed account of the regiment in the war. Schmidt, with the aid of experts in Pennsylvania German history and dialect, compiled many documents and letters written by enlisted men and officers in the regiment. “From what I know of him, Col. Good was a fine commander and one I would have been glad to serve with if I was there,” he said at that time.
Their service took the 47th from prisoner of war guard duty in the Florida Keys, where many died of malaria, to the swamps of South Carolina, the cane brakes of Louisiana and then to Virginia. While in service at Beaufort Island, South Carolina two formerly enslaved Black men, Bristor Gathers and Edward Jassum, joined the unit as cooks and were honorably discharged at the war’s end. Other also joined during the war. At the same time citizens of Key West presented Good with a sword in honor of his even-handed governing of the island.
Good was the 47th commander for three years. When the war was over, he took over the Allen House Hotel. Good also was the second mayor of Allentown under the city’s charter. He died in Reading in 1887 where he was managing the Grand Central Hotel and received a huge funeral in Allentown.
In the old Allentown Cemetery, if you enter from Linden Street and look to your left you will see Col. Tilghman Good’s grave. But if you turn to the right and look to the far corner and back wall, you will find another Tilghman Good. He served as Allentown’s postmaster from 1858 to 1860. He was a Republican. Colonel Good was a Democrat.