“What is Pierpont Morgan up to?”
That was a question on the minds of Wall Street moguls and just plain stockholders when it was announced in June of 1902 that Charles M. Schwab, who just eight weeks before had become president of U.S. Steel, had acquired the Bethlehem Steel Company. As they talked over their drinks at the Waldorf’s bar (Wall Streeters of the day noted you could usually learn more there than on the Street), their brandy and cigars at the Metropolitan Club (founded by Morgan) or concluded with rare port their 12-course dinner at Delmonico’s (as a connoisseur of the day noted, port had to be aged at least 80 years to develop the distinctive tar rope taste) they speculated. It is true that it was Charles Schwab who had brought the Bethlehem Steel Company. But no one believed that he would buy it without some venture of Morgan being behind it. It was pointed out, although he had purchased Bethlehem, he had placed it under the control of the Morgan syndicate. Shrewd fella, Schwab, but not in a class that could pull off something this big, like Pierpont.
True, there was nothing wrong with Bethlehem. It was a good, solid company: small, well-managed with a record of steady performance, and it was the maker of armor plate for the U.S. Navy, which had performed triumphantly in the recent war with Spain. Speculation focused on a possible attempt by Morgan to take over a part of the industry that his U.S. Steel had yet to devour. What a boost it would be to profits to own a business that had contracts with the U.S. Navy. Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst saw this as a dangerous takeover by the Steel Trust of an important government institution. Others dismissed this by noting that U.S Steel already had its own forgings division. The business press questioned this logic. Schwab was just a front man for railroad magnate E.H. Harriman, they said. After all, Bethlehem had a reputation for making excellent steel railroad rails.
But no one guessed the truth. Charles Schwab had not purchased Bethlehem Steel for Morgan, Harriman, or anyone else. He had purchased it for himself. Placing it technically as part of Morgan’s group was a cover that would enable Schwab to get it later at the right moment. On the surface of things, it would have seemed absurd. Why would a person who was the president of the first billion-dollar corporation want to fool around with something like Bethlehem Steel, which did not have anywhere near the power and prestige of U.S. Steel?
Perhaps it was after dealing with the likes of Morgan and Andrew Carnegie, his early mentor, Schwab had concluded if you didn’t own a company, you could never really be independent. Schwab had some recent examples of this in dealing with the board of U.S. Steel. One member of the board was Marshall Field, the Chicago department store owner. One day Field came charging into Schwab’s office, demanding the next steel mill should be built in Chicago not Pittsburgh. When he was told plans had already been laid, Field left furious.
When another board member, Percival Roberts, insisted that U.S. Steel buy a certain property of which he was a part owner, Schwab refused. “And what is your interest in the matter, Mr. Schwab?” Roberts shouted. “None, whatever, Mr. Roberts,” Schwab shouted back. “And if you do not resign from the board at once, I will.” Roberts promptly left the board, but only temporarily.
Schwab’s real nemesis on the board was Judge Elbridge Gary. A county judge for eight years, he was close to Morgan as a specialist in the legalese of creating corporations, a task he had performed skillfully for barb wire magnate John “Bet-a-Million” Gates. Gary was everything Schwab was not. Straitlaced and pious in choice of words and demeanor, Schwab biographer Robert Hessen calls him “closer to an Episcopal bishop than a Gilded Age businessman.” A longtime enemy of Schwab’s old mentor Carnegie, Gary blocked everything that Schwab tried to do in terms of expansion and development. And it was not directly confined to business. Schwab, in an address to a class at a trade school, told them that the way to success was to work hard, please the boss and get to know the business. For that a college degree was not necessary. He was rapidly denounced by Gary along with many others as commercializing education, simply encouraging materialism and undermining the moral fiber of the youth of the nation.
What was to bring Schwab into the headlines and court with Bethlehem Steel was his involvement with the U.S Shipbuilding Company. This flawed speculative venture had a cast of characters that included a prominent Mormon elder, a significant ship building designer, a banker and, peripherally, the banker’s brother-in-law, George W. Vanderbilt, a scion of the railroad clan and owner of Biltmore, a magnificent French style chateau perched on a North Carolina hillside. He had received a “mere” $10 million, compared with the many millions his older brothers had gotten from his father William Vanderbilt’s will. More of an aesthete than a businessman, Vanderbilt filled his mansion with European antiques and art treasures. “Do you think I am being foolish?” he asked Fredrick Law Olmstead, the designer of Central Park, who was laying out Biltmore’s grounds. Olmstead’s response, if any, was not recorded.
In the early 20th century, the idea of a ship building consolidation was in the air. Hadn’t Morgan himself in 1902 created the International Mercantile Marine, a trust at whose heart was the British White Star Line, rival of Cunard? Talk had it Morgan had been conferring with White Star’s Bruce Ismay and big plans were said to be in the works. So, reasoned John W. Young, one of the 56 children of Mormon prophet Brigham Young, why couldn’t he? Young, according to local labor historian Ron Ennis in a recent article on U.S. Shipbuilding and Schwab’s involvement with it , had lost his leadership in the church in 1891 due to his high-living New York City lifestyle.
Since 1898 Young had obtained options to buy various shipyards. His purpose was to consolidate them with each one specializing in the construction of which they were best. To join him in the venture Young brought in Lewis Nixon, one of the best-known ship designers and builders in the country; John J. McCook, also known as Colonel McCook, a corporate law specialist; and Danial L. Dresser, founder of the Trust Company of the Republic and George W. Vanderbilt’s brother- in-law. “The one thing they lacked, individually and collectively,” writes biographer Hessen, “was realistic prospect of earning sustained profits.” Each one of U.S. Shipbuilding’s parts had problems that ran from declining profits to aging equipment and lack of customers.
Andrew Carnegie in an article had outlined the problems with this kind of trust. He noted, “enormous sums are offered for antiquated plants which may not have been able to do more than pay their own way for years…They are tied together…under the delusion that if a dozen or twenty invalids be tied together, vitality will be infused thereby into the mass.”
In April of 1902, Young and Nixon issued a second prospectus, the first having disappeared during a market downturn. It promised $9 million in shares were to be sold to the public. $7 million in bonds plus $10 million each in preferred and common stock were to be parceled out to owners of subsidiary plants, to underwriters and promoters. Full of optimism, Young left for Europe to sell the company’s bonds. Setting up offices in Paris he was convinced that the French nobility of the day would be willing to both add their noble names and francs by buying them. What he failed to reckon with, Ennis notes, was that French tax laws limited the amount they could invest. Young returned home from the City of Light with darkened prospects for U.S. Shipbuilding.
In May of 1902 Dresser and Nixon approached Schwab, saying they were looking for a steel mill to meet their company’s needs. First after some talk Schwab said he would sell Bethlehem Steel for $9 million in cash. Dresser and Nixon felt he might as well have asked for $900 million in cash. Still, although short of cash they wanted Bethlehem in the merger.
Here is how Hessen describes it:
“After negotiation, Schwab accepted a counter-offer; he would receive $10,000,000 in bonds, for which Bethlehem’s plant and properties would be collateral in the event of default. And he would also receive $20,000,000 in stock, half preferred, half common. Thus, instead of $9,000,000 in cash Schwab was to receive a total of $30,000,000 in securities, a huge profit if the ship building merger proved successful. If it failed, Schwab would at least re-acquire Bethlehem.”
Schwab also insisted on and received a second mortgage on all properties of the merger, his bonds were to be given full voting power. But from mid-1902 to mid-1903 the shipbuilding part of the company was on life-support. Only Bethlehem Steel in fact exceeded its anticipated earnings. Schwab controlled Bethlehem’s board. His attorney, his brother and his brother-in-law were on the board and he also controlled three other seats. Attempts by Nixon to call a board meeting were fruitless and Schwab refused to use any of the Steel’s cash to bail out the rest of U.S. Shipbuilding.
Nixon was getting frantic. Dresser made up the deficit by borrowing on the credit of his trust company. Schwab came forward with a deal that would give the company $2 million in exchange for first mortgage that would give him primary liens on the U.S. Shipbuilding Company. It would also give him control of all the company’s shipyards. James Smith, the court appointed official later called it “an artistic swindle.” But a group of first mortgage bondholders decided to fight Schwab’s attempt to take priority over their own bonds. They took Schwab to court wanting to deny him the right to take over the company and to have the court appoint a receiver to take over the company’s affairs and put them in order. To get to the bottom of the case they hired attorney Samuel Untermeyer, the nationally known expert in business law.
The trial began in October of 1903. Dresser, Nixon and Young were the first up and they explained Schwab’s role in detail. When Schwab got on the stand Untermeyer tried to get him to admit that he deliberately aimed to wreck U.S. Shipbuilding. But Schwab hadn’t gotten where he was without watching his old mentor Carnegie operate. He, noted one observer, “had a very bad memory for dates.” Untermeyer drove Schwab into corners, but his doubletalk always got him out of them.
According to historian Kenneth Warren, the blame was thrown on Young, Nixon and Dresser for exhibiting “culpable indifference to the interests of their company.” They assumed Schwab would use his board members to put Bethlehem Steel money into U.S. Shipbuilding, an unstable business. They were outfoxed; better luck next time.
Finally, a compromise was reached. The plaintiffs received $15 million. Schwab agreed to settle all claims up to a million dollars. He was also out as president of U.S. Steel. Morgan didn’t hate Schwab, but he was uncomfortable with the publicity the trial generated.
In truth Schwab was ready to go. After all, he got both Bethlehem Steel and all of U.S. Shipbuilding’s yards, which would prove very useful in World Wars I and II. Together with Eugene Grace he was to turn it into one of the world’s great steelmakers. Nowhere did he write down that was what he was hoping for to begin with, but that was the result.
The real losers were the preferred and common stockholders who got nothing, and the shipyard workers. Schwab closed all but three of the yards, forcing the workers out on the street. “The scheme did not differ from others that have succeeded,” noted the Morning Call on November 4, 1903. “It is altogether typical of the methods that have been followed in the formation of many great ‘trusts.’” In this the Morning Call recognized the spirit of the times. What a man did with his business was his business, the leaders of industry believed, and his alone.
“I owe the public nothing,” roared Morgan when confronted by a reporter about a questionable deal. “It’s none of the public’s business what I do,” snorted financier George Baker. Thomas Platt, the Republican political boss of New York, expressed his belief in “the right of a man to run his own business in his own way, with due respect to the Ten Commandments and the Penal Code.”
The late historian Walter Lord in his classic 1960 book the “Good Years” noted that in the early 20th century it was considered just the way things were done. “To corner a market, to jiggle prices, to manipulate stocks, to subsidize a Senator were all part of the game.” But Theodore Roosevelt, newly arrived in the White House after the assassination of McKinley, sensed the public were ready to see someone take on this system. At roughly the same time as the U.S. Shipbuilding scandal he took on Morgan’s creation of the Northern Securities Company Trust. Reviving the 1895 Sherman Anti-Trust Act, Roosevelt confronted Morgan. “If we have done anything wrong, send your man to man and we can fix it up,” said Morgan. “That can’t be done,” said Roosevelt. With that Roosevelt got the reputation as trust buster. Although his successor William Howard Taft broke up more trusts than he did, Teddy had gone first and got better publicity. But it also won him the eternal enmity of J.P. Morgan.
None of this could change what happened to U.S. Shipbuilding’s three original founders. Lewis Nixon made out the best. He ended up running a shipyard in Perth Amboy, N.J., and designing ships and submarines for the world’s navies including torpedo boats for Czarist Russia, his reputation intact. He was the grandfather of Lewis Nixon III, an officer in the 101st Airborne made famous in Stephen Ambrose’s book “Band of Brothers.”
Young got caught up in a scandal that followed his son’s murder of a prostitute in the New York apartment that he had allowed him to use when he was out of the country. Now broke, Young spent the rest of his life as an elevator operator in one of the grand New York hotels where he had been a guest. He died at age 79 of cancer.
Dresser lost his bank’s money. It almost led to his brother- in-law George Vanderbilt having to sell Biltmore. Today while his family’s railroads are long gone, Biltmore, thanks to the business acumen of his descendants and its own majestic beauty, is one of the most visited historic properties in the country. Perhaps Vanderbilt was not foolish after all.
Unable to restore his fortunes in 1915, Dresser committed suicide. On the note he left behind he said in part, “I am under a nervous strain so great that I cannot stand it any longer.”