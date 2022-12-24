It’s Thanksgiving Day 2022 and the Yellow House Hotel in Douglassville, Berks County is full of diners. Staff are moving swiftly to provide the requests of patrons. From some in jackets and ties and many more in more casual attire, they dine under glittering, crystal chandeliers. Bottles of wine and generous cocktails arrive, and trays boast meals from the traditional holiday fare to other selections from the menu.
The Yellow House Hotel is an old hand at this business. Founded in 1801, it catered impartially to both Federalists and Democratic Republicans in that first year of Thomas Jefferson’s administration. History tells us the election of 1800 was a rough one, hopefully there weren’t any sore losers in the crowd at Yellow House that year. The Yellow House gave the patrons who were traveling for business or pleasure a place to relax their rattled bones following a stagecoach ride and slack their thirst from the dusty Philadelphia-Reading Highway. It also offered a gateway to pioneers in Conestoga wagons west to the Ohio country and beyond.
Stagecoaches had been around a long time by 1801. Something like them were in use in the Roman Empire. Called the Imperial Post, official correspondence, important government officials and passengers who had a permit from a governor were carried on them. The vehicles were enclosed and had wheels strapped with iron on them that made a lot of noise when moving on those good Roman roads. Inns and taverns, some subsidized by the government, were plentiful. In 113 A.D., Pliny the Younger, a wealthy attorney who specialized in disputes over wills by profession, a former Roman senator and then the governor in far-off Bithynia, now part of Turkey, had given his wife Calpurnia a permit to travel from there on the Imperial Post to Italy. “My wife had news of her grandfather’s death and was anxious to visit her aunt,” he wrote in a letter to the emperor Trajan to explain his action. Trajan responded that he understood perfectly. “It was her duty to make her visit doubly welcome to her aunt by her prompt arrival,” the emperor wrote in reply. The scholar Betty Radice, the translator of the definitive edition of Pliny’s letters, believes from her research that he died while she was traveling.
An illustration of something like a stagecoach can be traced in England to the 13th century. By the 17th century there was stagecoach service between inns for those who did not want to travel on horseback or “shanks mare,” i.e., walking. Sometimes stage travel could be downright dangerous. 17th century English diarist John Evelyn notes a particularly harrowing stagecoach ride when a wheel fell off, almost spilling him and his daughter headfirst into the mud. In general Evelyn, who had traveled from London to Rome and back as a young man, braving everything from swollen rivers, high mountains, dreadful inns and roads, and mobs of Swiss peasants who threatened to hang him as an outlaw, preferred horseback.
By the 18th century regular stagecoach service had been established in several cities in England. In 1744 the first stagecoach service in America was established in New England. By 1756 there was regular stagecoach service between Philadelphia and New York. Although it fell into disuse during the American Revolution, it picked up once peace had been declared.
A service between Philadelphia and Easton was established in the early 19th century of so-called “flying coaches.” Competition was keen for customers at Easton inns with William “Chippy” White’s establishment being the most popular. One female traveler however found White’s charge of $3.00 for a one night’s stay “a strain on my slender purse strings.”
Of course, often the “flying coaches” were anything but. Mud was a constant problem. Male travelers had to get out and push. “Now gentlemen move to the left, now gentlemen move to the right,” the coachmen would say as female passengers usually looked on. Anne Royall, a pioneering woman journalist/travel book author in the 1820s and 30s, talked frequently of drunken coachmen and “handsy” fellow male travelers in that era, particularly one who claimed to be a justice of the peace. She was rescued from the man’s “attentions” by a fellow passenger. The best coachman, she recalled, was a Black man who took over the reins outside Kutztown and guided them safely into Reading.
Yellow House was a major stagecoach stop between Philadelphia and Reading. The line was founded in 1789 by Martin Hausman. Its coaches traveled weekly between the two cities. The fare was a hefty two dollars. It also carried mail at three pence a letter, three nineteenths of a dollar in Bank of North America currency. The bank was founded by Alexander Hamilton long before he became a star on Broadway. For whatever reason, Hausman sold the business to a gentleman named Alexander Eisenbeis before the year was out. He would own it for two years. The next owner of the stage line was William Coleman of Reading, whose family was to run it for 70 years.
Born in 1757, during the Revolution Coleman was a Lieutenant in the 6th Battalion of the Berks County militia under Philip Miller’s Regiment. Their primary task during the war was guarding Hessian P.O.W.s. Coleman and his wife had 11 children, but how many survived into adulthood is unknown. Eventually he would own Reading’s Eagle Hotel.
Most of us have an image of a stagecoach from John Ford Hollywood westerns. Its cast of characters usually includes a schoolmarm or a beautiful female heroine, blond preferred, a passenger invariably nicknamed “Doc” whose lips were never far from an open bottle, and a John Wayne or Randolph Scott type hero on board to protect the strongbox and fend off outlaws or Indians.
Traveling in the West in the 1880s, Episcopal Bishop Ethelbert Talbott, later the first bishop of the Diocese of Bethlehem, noted in his 1906 memoir “My People of the Plains” of his first stagecoach ride that the first hour was exciting, the rest merely tedious. Once traveling alone, Talbott’s stagecoach was held up. He explained to the outlaw who asked for his wallet that he was simply, “a poor Episcopal bishop.” “Why, that’s my church!” the highwaymen exclaimed and let the stagecoach drive on. Talbott later appeared briefly as a fictional character called the Bishop in Owen Wister’s classic novel of the old West, “The Virginian.”
In fact, most western stagecoach trips were usually made in near silence. One passenger on such a trip in the late 1850s in what became Arizona recalled that the road was so rough that he and other passengers were fearful they would bite off their tongues if they tried to speak. But at least for its first 20 years, the Coleman stagecoach was quite different. They ran mostly uncovered open wagons that could seat 20. Sometimes a cover was put up during the rain, sometimes not. A contemporary print of the day shows a passenger in such a vehicle making an unsuccessful attempt to get his hat as it blows off his head into the road. Another shows a Black fiddler playing away for a lively dance at a stagecoach inn with Conestoga wagons visible through a half open door.
If nothing else, Coleman was entrepreneurial. Shortly after he took over, he expanded the line further west. One source described it this way:
“By way of Womelsdorf and Lebanon to Harrisburg; northwardly, by way of Hamburg, Orwigsburg, Sharp Mountain Gap and over the Blue Mountains to Sunbury. The stages left Philadelphia on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 3 a.m., arrived at Reading at 5 p.m., and lodged at Hamburg on the same day and on the following mornings left at 3 a.m., arrived at Sunbury on the succeeding days at 10 a.m. They ran thrice a week from Philadelphia to Harrisburg: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; leaving Philadelphia at 4 a.m., lodging at Reading and arriving at Harrisburg the next evening. The same order was observed in returning.”
Following William Coleman’s death in either 1819 or 1820, his wife took over the business for a year. She then turned it over to her sons, John and Nicholas, who extended it to what were called “natural roads” to Easton and Lancaster. Fares were 50 cents to Womelsdorf, a dollar to Lebanon and two dollars to Harrisburg. By 1826 the Colemans were not alone. Like 21st century tech heads in competition for market share, they all were longing for the lucrative government mail contract. The Colemans teamed up with Jacob Peters and Colder & Company to run a daily line of stages between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
A new form of competition came with the arrival of two new stagecoach lines, Reeside & Platt’s and Miltmore & Mintzer’s. They introduced a new and improved coach that was something like the Hollywood version. It was enclosed, held 11 passengers and had room on the top for 5 or more. This forced the Colemans to do away with open wagons and do the same. By the 1830s competition was keen between all three with reduced fares being offered. But in the end the Colemans with their lock on the government mail contracts and having 100 horses more than the rest, won.
While they squabbled, in the distance the sound of destiny in the form of a locomotive whistle could be heard. In 1838 stage service from Reading to Philadelphia was replaced by the iron horse. Pottsville cut off its stagecoach service in 1842, Harrisburg in 1858, Allentown in 1859 and Lancaster in 1864. But there were some places not on railroad lines that found stagecoach service was necessary. As late as 1910 as the Wright Brothers were attempting to sell airplanes to the U.S. Army, the White Star line was creating the super liners Olympic and Titanic, highspeed trains were crossing the country in less than a week and the horseless carriage was beginning to make its presence felt on the nation’s streets, stagecoach service was still running in Berks County. According to Simon Montgomery’s History of Berks County Pennsylvania, 1909 edition 9, stagecoach lines were still operational then to and from Reading to accommodate the public in the rural areas. Among them was the Boyertown line via the Yellow House Hotel.