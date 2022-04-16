As his aide Nolan Banner tells it, General Harry C. Trexler’s interest in the Boy Scouts began with a subway ride. After completing some business in New York’s financial district, Trexler got on an uptown underground. The subway was crowded and a tired Trexler could not find a seat. Then he heard a voice from a young boy sitting near him. “You look tired,” he said. ”Have my seat.” Trexler was impressed and began to ask the boy some questions. He found out that the boy belonged to the Boy Scouts, apparently an organization Trexler had never heard of before. Giving up his seat was his “good turn” for the day, something that the Scouts encouraged its members to do. “The General was much impressed by the manliness of the youth,” Benner writes, “and accepted the boy’s offer for a restful ride in the subway car.” The episode, Benner writes, “was never forgotten.”
When it was learned recently that the Boy Scouts Minsi Trails Council is closing and selling Camp Trexler in Monroe County to generate money to settle nationwide sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, it surely came as a shock to many. Although camping for local Scouts is not disappearing permanently, starting in 2024 all Minsi Trails camping activity will be moved to Camp Minsi in Coolbaugh and Tobyhanna townships. This marks the end of an institution that has been associated with many generations of local Boy Scouts. But the need for compensation for those who regrettably suffered abuse as children is real.
The Boy Scouts had been founded in Great Britain by Robert Baden-Powell (1857-1941). After having served in the British Army from 1876 to 1907 in India and Africa, in August 1907 he held a demonstration camp, the Brownsea Island Scout Camp, which according to one source is now considered the start of Scouting. About 20 boys attended. His sister later started something similar, The Girl Guides, later in America the Girl Scouts. Among the possible reasons for the establishment of the Boy Scouts in Britain at that time had to do with the rivalry with Germany. According to historian Samuel Hynes, fear that the youth of Britain, both rich and poor, had become flabby and could not compete with the disciplined troops of Kaiser Wilhelm’s empire was widespread in the first 14 years of the 20th century.
It was an American newspaper man and entrepreneur W.D. Boyce that founded the American version of the Boy Scouts. According to the story, on a foggy night in London Boyce found himself lost. A young man in a Scout uniform came forward and guided him to safety. This figure, known as the Unknown Scout, refused to take any money, and told him he was a Boy Scout. There are some sources who doubt all the details of this story. But as someone has said, when the legend becomes the truth print the legend. What is true is that on February 8, 1910, Boyce and two others incorporated what became the Boy Scouts of America. On June 21, 1910, 34 national representatives of boys related agencies met to establish the Boy Scouts of America.
How much of this was known to Trexler is unknown but after his subway ride his interest in the Boy Scouts took him to Allentown’s Episcopal Church of the Mediator and its pastor the Rev. Robert Nott Merriman. Mediator was founded in the late 1870s in the 6th Ward, the iron making section of Allentown at Front and Furnace Streets. Many local iron industries founders were converted Episcopalians, and skilled iron workers from England were members of the Church of England. One of them, Moses Leech, is buried in the Allentown Cemetery. His epitaph reads, “Moses Leech is My Name, England is my Nation, Allentown is my resting place and Christ is My Salvation.” The collapse of the iron industry caused the closing of Mediator in the 1880s. In the early 1900S the Mediator was reinstituted by the Episcopal Bishop Ethelbert Talbot, the first bishop of the Diocese of Bethlehem, and reopened as a church at West and Turner Streets next to West Park.
Pastor Merriman was able to revive the church, attracting former members and newcomers. A firm believer in the social gospel, that the church must have an outreach to the community, Merriman decided to create a Boy Scout troop as part of that outreach. According to one source an attempt had been made earlier by a pastor at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Catasauqua with the support of local industrialist and Yorkshire native Leonard Peckitt to establish a Boy Scout troop, but it apparently faded following a change in ministers.
According to Nolan Benner, Trexler’s conversation with Merriman went as follows:
“I understand that you have a troop of very fine Boy Scouts connected with your church,” Trexler said. “That’s correct,” responded Merriman. “They are fine boys and the troop is an excellent one.”
Trexler: “How are things going with them. Have they good equipment?”
Merriman: “Things aren’t going so fast. But we do as well as we can with the money we have been able to get together.”
“Ah! That’s what I am coming to. You haven’t asked me, but I want to do something for those boys. Get a good quartermaster who understands the business in hand. Organize your troops to 50 boys. Then as far as their needs, I will buy their uniforms, tents and other equipment, all first class. We will try to have a troop of boys that Allentown can be proud of. I have often been called upon, but sometimes a man feels like spending what he earns in his own way, after his own idea, and this is something I want to do with a great deal of pleasure.”
Trexler, whose involvement as a state militia officer had more to do with the quartermaster side of an army than with the battle side, was as good as his word and saw that the Church of the Mediator’s troop was well equipped.
As time went on the need for a camp became clear. In the late 1920s George W. Aubrey (1875-1945), a prominent Allentown corporate attorney and one of the first presidents of the Boy Scouts Council, approached Trexler about acquiring 145 acres for a campsite in Monroe County near the village of Kresgeville.
He took to the idea and purchased the land for what became, in 1928, Camp Trexler. Just a month before his death, Benner relates the General was negotiating with Robert Getz of Albrightsville for a large tract of land for the camp. Later it was known as the Trexler Scout Reservation and contained approximately 800 acres.
Over the years Trexler was honored by the Boy Scouts for his contribution. On April 29, 1929, at Trexler’s 75th birthday, a small figure of a Boy Scout was given to him in appreciation of his years of support. On January 8, 1932, the Scouts presented him with the Silver Beaver Award. Both of them Trexler proudly kept on view in his home, according to Benner.
The camp itself was one remembered by many Scouts. One who went there in the early 60s recalled a dining hall and large tents on platform. He remembered the campfires and wood crafts and the solemnity surrounding the Order of the Arrow ceremony.
Although these activities will continue in other locations, for him and for others like him Camp Trexler will always be one of the important experiences of their youth.