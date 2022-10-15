History's Headlines: Tatamy tragedy

Moses Tunda Tatamy was different. Although living in Pennsylvania in the 1730s, he had been born in New Jersey, part of the Unami clan or Turtle of the Lenape tribe. His birth date is unknown but probably between 1695 and 1700 and growing up where he did, he had seen white men, probably first either Swedish-origin fur traders who came up from what was the Philadelphia area or Dutch fur traders from New Amsterdam recently renamed New York. Eventually there would be English or Scots-Irish settlers.
Perhaps because of the pressure of white population, he, like many other Jersey Lenape, traveled across the Delaware to Penn’s Woods. “Almost all the Indians that occupied the Lehigh Valley at that time in the 18th century had migrated from what is now New Jersey several years before,” noted the late National Canal Museum historian Lance Metz in 2004. Tatamy biographer the late William A. Hunter said so many crossed they were collectively known as “Jersey Indians” or “Forks Indians” because they gathered at the Forks of the Delaware.
But what made Tatamy different was how he approached the European whites that were settling around him. For reasons that are completely unknown, he decided to accept them rather than run away from them. He learned English and became a Christian as did all his children. By the 1740s he was acting as interpreter for Presbyterian missionary David Brainerd on his journeys to convert the Lenape to Christianity. It was for this reason that he came to the attention of whites, particularly Thomas Penn, proprietor of the colony of Pennsylvania with his brothers that he inherited from his father. Growing up, young Thomas saw his father cheated by people he trusted and apparently decided he was not going to let that happen to him.
Penn took a strictly business approach to Pennsylvania; it had to be made to pay. That meant populated by rent-paying, land-buying settlers. Tatamy apparently became aware- how could he not- that Penn was encouraging the settlement of the area. Sooner or later, he might want to deny him land. So, on March 23, 1733, Tatamy applied for a land grant for a 315-acre piece of property that he had lived on for years at the Forks of the Delaware. On April 28, 1736, Penn signed over a land grant of those 315 acres, calling Tatamy “one of our Indian friends.” On April 28, 1738 a patent was issued by the Penns that confirmed Tatamy’s ownership of the land. According to the laws that Penn himself had mandated, receiving a patent was a solid guarantee that the land was the property of those who held it. It was reaffirmed in 1742 when Moravians in nearby Bethlehem confirmed that Tatamy was living on the 315 acres of land with his family and farming it.
All this was taking place against a background that was deeply disturbing to Tatamy’s Lenape contemporaries. In 1737 Penn came forward with what he claimed was an agreement that his father had made with long-dead chiefs. It claimed that Penn was entitled to all the land a man could walk west in a day and a half from the Forks of the Delaware. It is widely believed by historians today that this agreement had most likely been concocted in a London lawyer’s office. To the Lenape a walk meant a stroll that included stopping for a smoke or a little hunting. To Penn in meant a foot race.
Penn hired three of the best runners in the colony for the task. The victor, Edward Marshall, collapsed next to a sapling, near what is now Jim Thorpe. Then a line was drawn to the north in such a way that gave Penn a slice of land the size of Rhode Island.
For two years the Lenape refused to leave. Finally, Penn and his allies got the Iroquois, who were allied to the British, to “suggest” that it might be a good idea that they leave if they didn’t want to get in a war with that far more powerful tribe. Soon the Lenape were on the other side of the Endless Mountains. In 1755 Edward Marshall’s cabin was attacked by Native Americans and his wife and his son killed. Perhaps some Indians had a long memory or perhaps it was just a coincidence.
Tatamy was among those who were was ordered to move. He appealed to the governor’s council, but his appeal was denied. He was warned they could only remain with the approval of the Iroquois. But perhaps to the governor’s surprise the Iroquois apparently approved because he was still there throughout the 1740’s. But the world came crashing down around Tatamy in 1755. War drums were beating along the Lehigh. He feared that the agreement that William Penn had forged between the settlers and the Indians would not hold. He apparently also feared that the settlers would blame all Native Americans for any violence that occurred even those who were peaceful.
The summer of 1755 a British army headed by General Edward Braddock arrived to capture the French Fort Duquesne, now Pittsburgh. Braddock, largely a garrison soldier with no American experience, dismissed the threat that Native Americans posed when Benjamin Franklin brought it to his attention. On July 9th 1755, Braddock’s force of 2,100 was ambushed and attacked by a largely Native American force led by French officers, some dressed as Indians, and reduced to less than 1,000 survivors. Braddock was among the victims. Among those survivors was a young American officer from Virginia named George Washington and a 20- year-old teamster/blacksmith named Daniel Boone.
On November 24, 1755, 11 Moravian missionaries were killed by an attack of 12 Shawnee Indians on the mission at Gnaden Huetten near what is now Weissport. That same year Tatamy told Franklin’s Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper that for their safety he and his family were leaving their land in Pennsylvania for New Jersey.
In 1756 or early 1757, Tatamy again enters the public record. Richard Peters, the Colonial secretary and agent for Thomas Penn, wrote his employer a letter. Penn was then living at Stoke Poges Manor House on a wooden estate of many acres in Buckingham shire that also contained the best private, rare book library in Britain. Peters told Penn with the French and Indian War taking place, sales of his land in his colony were about zero. Skilled at telling his boss what he knew he wanted to hear, Peters claimed the “Indian loving Quakers” were the ones causing trouble and stirring up the Indians and that “Moses Tatamy… the Indian to whom you granted a Tract of Land in the Forks [of the Delaware] which afterward was mortgaged and sold to Mr. Allen.”
How Peters knew this is not known as there is no other record of any sort of transaction between William Allen and Tatamy. But it may reflect the general breakdown in Tatamy’s life. The first came when his son William was shot in the leg by a 16-year-old white boy near Bethlehem. After much agony William died. Over 200 Native Americans attended his funeral which was held on the southside of Bethlehem near the site of the former Masonic Temple. Although William’s attacker was arrested there is no record that he was ever punished.
Tatamy became despondent. He began to drink rum heavily, which he had never done before and according to Peters, had “drunken fits.” He denounced the English for stealing Indian land and advised the Native Americans to hire an English trained clerk before having any land transactions with whites. In 1760 or early 1761 at the age of 65 Tatamy died.
But this still left the mystery of the so-called transfer of Tatamy’s land to Allen. Was it swindled out of him for a jug of rum? Was it merely stolen out of Tatamy’s hands while he sought refuge in New Jersey? Or did he simply mortgage the property to Allen for a loan and it ended up in Allen’s hands before he could pay the debt? That would make it a perfectly legal transaction. Supposedly on January 8, 1760 Allen sold the land to a Melchior Strecher. He is the mystery man for little to nothing is known of him.
Several years later the American Revolution broke out. Allen who opposed the Revolution had his property confiscated and went from being the second largest land holder in the state to a virtual pauper. During the war the records of the colonial Land Office were scattered and destroyed, making any attempt to prove title virtually impossible. Some sources claim this was done deliberately by those who wanted to claim land after the war.
But the Penn family did alright in the end. It received 130,000 pounds in yearly installments of 15,000 to 20,000 pounds from the state for confiscation of the lands King Charles II gave William Penn. When Thomas Penn’s nephew, John Penn, the last colonial governor of Pennsylvania, complained it was not enough his lawyers pointed out he ought to be thankful as most of the former holders of confiscated lands got nothing. John Penn died before he saw any of the money and was buried in Philadelphia’s Christ Church.
Thomas Penn’s son, John Penn of Stoke (1760-1834), used the compensation money and the money he received from post war negotiations (4,000 pounds a year for life) to “buy” a seat in Parliament and revamp Stoke Poges Manor House, demolishing three quarters of it as dilapidated and built Stoke Park, one of the most elaborate estates in Britain, later nicknamed “Pennsylvania Castle.” In 1908 it became Britain’s first country club and today is a popular wedding venue. John Penn of Stoke also wrote plays and poetry, “which charmed neither the critics nor the public,” noted Ann Penn Allen, one of William Allen’s daughters and widow of the governor John Penn and then living in self-exile in England. “I believe he is an honest man though an odd one,” she added.
What Strecher did with Tatamy’s property is unknown. Sources suggest that he may have rented a part of it to Nicholas, Tatamy’s son, to farm. He is known to have been in the area until his death in 1784.
The last known descendent of Tatamy is Nicholas Tatamy’s widow listed in the 1800 Census records. She was noted in the “poor book” for Easton and died in 1801. In 1802 a deed for the land was transferred from the Allen estate by attorney Edward Shipper, possibly representing James Greenleaf, the husband of Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf, to Strecher’s heirs, Henry and Mathais Strecher. It was the first official documentation concerning Tatamy’s land in 60 years.
Although long gone from the area, at least some of the Turtle tribe of the Lenape were not giving up. In the February 13, 1903, issue of the Bethlehem Globe, a long article appeared related to the subject of Indian lands in Pennsylvania, particularly the Walking Purchase. Native Americans were on their way to see President Theodore Roosevelt to seek compensation from the federal government. Apparently, they were not successful.
Almost 100 years later on February 8, 2004, the Morning Call featured a story about a lawsuit brought by the Delaware Nation seeking compensation for Tatamy’s land. “The Delaware Nation’s lawsuit says that since there is no deed for a Tatamy-to Allen sale—or for a 1760 Allen-to-Strecher sale --- the 1802 transaction is illegal. How could Allen’s estate legally transfer a property when it did not have clear title to it, the suit asks,” the Call wrote. The Delaware Nation noted they did not want the original 315-acre Tatamy property returned with its housing developments and industries. They wanted the state to compensate them with title to an empty parcel of land where they wanted to build a casino.
In 2006, federal courts eventually found the case had no merit as the transactions all took place before the federal government existed and were thus not covered by the Federal Non-Intercourse Act of 1790 which forbade the transfer of Indian property by states or private individuals.
The end, perhaps, of a long and tragic story.