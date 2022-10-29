History's Headlines: That other Allentown

Several years ago a person I know well drove down from Allentown to Trenton, New Jersey. Here he met a friend from his days at Syracuse University who worked for the college and was hoping to establish an alumni group in the New Jersey state capital area. After meeting and talking to his friend they parted. But it soon became apparent to the man from Allentown that he was lost. Hoping to find his way back, he pulled into a gas station and asked for directions to Allentown. But as he followed them, he realized he was nowhere near where he should be. Instead, he saw signs saying he was headed for a place called Allentown, New Jersey. Quickly he untangled the highway routes and returned home.
Some Allentown, New Jersey residents might understand why their picturesque community with a rich history but of less than 2,000 population is overlooked. “Allentown was four miles from everything and next to nothing,” was an old colloquial saying about the place. In fact, because of its location since colonial times on the main road between New York and Philadelphia, Allentown, N.J. has itself played a role that was a lot more than “a wide spot in the road.”
The earliest inhabitants of the area were the Lenape-Unami Tribe whose totem clan symbol was the turtle. Because they were located between two creeks they were known as Crosswicks Indians as part of what is called today the Crosswicks Creek Watershed. For roughly 2,500 years several semi-permanent Native American villages occupied the area.
There were two Native American trails that ran through what is now Allentown. One led east to the bay shore coast, the other to the interior of the region. With the arrival of the British colonists these paths were enlarged. In 1683 the Deputy Governor Gawen Lawrie connected them from the capital of East Jersey, Perth Amboy, to the West Jersey capital of Burlington. This eventually led to a direct route between New York and Philadelphia known as the Lower York Road. ”Main Street in Allentown developed from this Lower York Road, also known as Lawrie’s Road or the Queen’s Highway,” notes an historical source.
Robert Burnett, a Scottish Quaker, emigrated from England to Perth Amboy due to persecution. He purchased 4,000 acres of land. His two daughters married local men: Margaret married Nathan Allen and Isabel married William Montgomery. From his father- in-law Montgomery acquired land that he named “Egilinton” after the family property in Scotland. That same year, 1706, Allen acquired land on which in 1714 he built a mill. Allen’s name was on so many early deeds many people started calling it Allen’s Town. It first appeared as Allentown on a 1749 map and finally in 1795 the village officially was Allentown on the state map.
Now some may be asking, what happened to William Allen (1704-1780), founder of Pennsylvania’s Allentown? They may have always heard that the town in New Jersey was named for him. Some reference sources still include William Allen as a possible source of the name. It is true William Allen did own land in New Jersey- iron furnaces- but that was much later. In 1719 when Nathan Allen had built a grist mill and other mills and began selling building lots on the land he owned, William Allen was a student in in his early 20s at London’s Middle Temple Law School and Cambridge University. The official history of the Allentown New Jersey Historic Preservation Review Commission makes no mention at all of him being involved in the founding of their community or it being named for him.
Allentown, N.J., though founded by Quakers, attracted both Scots Irish Presbyterians and Church of England Anglicans, later Episcopalians. Also, some settlers of French and Dutch origins located there. By 1734 there was coach service established between the New York area and Philadelphia. “Allen’s Town soon became a crossroads that functioned as both as a market village for the surrounding agricultural area and a travelers’ rest stop,” notes the official history. Soon the village was humming with blacksmith shops, coopers (barrel makers) and tailors. Taverns sprang up to answer the many needs of travelers on the Lower York Road.
Among those travelers in February of 1756 was a Virginian named George Washington. Not quite a year before at the outbreak of the French and Indian War he had barely escaped death at Braddock’s defeat in Pennsylvania. He was now hoping to get a dispute over rank with the Delaware militia command at Fort Cumberland settled. Traveling with several officers and their servants, he moved swiftly on.
During the Revolution Allentown was in the thick of it. From 1776 to 1783 it presided over the Admiralty Courts. They were to decide when a privateer or other vessel owner came into the court, how much prize money they would receive for the sale of the captured prize. Sometimes it could be quite contentious. American naval commander John Paul Jones contented that rather than take on the Royal Navy, some captains would grab an easy target like a merchant ship just for the prize money. Jones accused New England privateers of using their influence in Congress to get the Admiralty Court to sway it their way. They returned the favor by seeing to it that Jones found it difficult to get a ship to command.
Because of its central location Allentown was the headquarters of several important military units including the New Jersey militia and the Quartermaster Depot for Monmouth County. The town’s many taverns were used as meeting rooms for merchants where business was done.
While most of the residents of the county were inclined to support the British or hoped to remain neutral, the occupants of Allen’s Town were pro-independence. When Paul Revere came all the way from Boston to raise money for the cause they gave generously. New Jersey was the scene of more battles and skirmishes than any other state in the American Revolution. Trenton, Princeton, and Monmouth battles were all fought there. The reason was that the British felt that if they could take over the central part of New Jersey they would be able to split the northern colonies from the middle colonies and dis-unite these so- called United States.
The Lower York Road was used by both the Continental Army and the British Army. Both Trenton and Princeton were clear cut American victories. The battle of Monmouth was a draw. When a thoroughly infuriated George Washington showed up at the battlefield, he castigated General Charles Lee, who was in charge of this potential disaster in the making, as a “damn poltroon.” Which was pretty strong for that man of notoriously few words. In the battle was the famous Molly Pitcher, the wife of one of the soldiers who aided the men by bringing them water and acted the roll of cannoneer when her husband was wounded. At that same time retreating British passed through Allentown and a skirmish, the so-called Battle of Allentown, took place.
Once the war was over 80 officers of the Pennsylvania militia sought refuge in Allentown when the troops who had not been paid for quite a while mutinied. A similar incident took place with the New Jersey militia. When Washington tried to appeal to them to support their country, they cried with one voice “NEW JERSEY IS OUR COUNTRY.”
The end of the revolution brought some wealthy folks to settle in Allentown, N.J. One was John Imlay, a Philadelphia West Indies merchant and an investor in privateering during the Revolution. He built a large mansion downtown, now called the John Imlay House at 28 S. Main Street. The 15 room Country Georgian mansion contains 11 fireplaces.
In the 20th century its Louis XVI French block wallpaper was sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The complete room, with wallpaper, was installed in the Winterthur Museum in Delaware. There are several other grand homes of that era and other eras in Allentown N.J.
Allentown had a Black population in the antebellum era and an African Methodist Episcopal Church. It was also a station on the Underground Railroad led by Quaker George Middleton.
In the Civil War 63 men and boys from Allentown, N.J., served in the military, most in the 11th and 14th Infantry. Ten were Black men in the Colored 22nd Regiment. Over 600 of its men were from New Jersey and over 200 died in combat. At the Siege of Petersburg in 1864 Sergeant James Wolby of Allentown was wounded and recognized for valor. All three of the Saunders brothers lost their lives at Petersburg. The 22nd Colored was one of the first regiments to enter Richmond. Allentown Sergeant George Ashby was the last surviving New Jersey Civil War veteran who died in 1946 at the age of 102.
Perhaps the most prominent Black person in the community was Octavius Valentine Catto. Son of an enslaved person from South Carolina, he was prominent on the A.M.E. church circuit and received his education at the all-white Allentown Academy thanks to the intervention of Dr. George Newell. Later Catto relocated to Philadelphia where he became a leader in the movement for civil rights in that city, including racial integration on street cars and voting rights. He was assassinated in Philadelphia in 1871 and was buried in one of the largest funerals that city had seen up to that time.
By 1882 Allentown had a population of 1,100 with an oil lamp street light system. On January 29th 1889, by an act of the New Jersey legislature following a referendum, it was separated from Upper Freehold Township. In 1899 Allentown got the Farmers Telephone system and by 1904 more phones were being sold.
As with the rest of America Allentown sent its sons off to fight in World Wars I and II and suffered from the flu pandemic of 1918/19. Allentown’s Dr. Walter Farmer was among those who in 1937 came to the rescue of victims of the crash on the airship Hindenburg at Lakehurst, New Jersey.
In 1936 a huge storm struck the town, destroying 100 trees. But it was another storm, Hurricane Irene in 2011, that really hit Allentown, New Jersey hard. Here is an account from a local source:
“Excess water could not reach the dam due to construction machinery, debris, and gravel from a temporary road, which blocked the spillway. Water then began flooding nearby properties, causing extensive damage to several homes and businesses located near the mill site and washing out the roadway. When Monmouth County failed to open the dam after the gravel from the temporary road was removed, someone went out under cover of night and opened them with a pipe-wrench – a slow process which protected the downtown from further flooding.” Allentown officials began the process of doing what should be done with federal, state and local authorities to restore the town and the area.
Among the other challenges they are facing are the transformation of the region by the industrial changes of the 21st century. In the words of Allentown, N.J. historians: “If history is any guide, Allentown’s people will rise to the occasion and prevail.”