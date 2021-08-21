Looking at the picture wall at the Hotel Bethlehem, you can see a lot of the great and near-great that have spent a night within its nearly 100 year old walls. They range from John F. Kennedy, Winston Churchill and Henry Kissinger to Shirley Temple and the Dali Lama. And right near the middle of them is one you might not expect, that of Ozzie Nelson. But it is true. On Saturday, May 5, 1934, playing for Lehigh University’s Junior Prom, Nelson, then a band leader with a growing national reputation, attracted a capacity crowd to the Hotel Bethlehem and a record sum of nearly $1,000 surplus to the Lehigh Student Activities fund.
Gen Xers might go, “who is he?” But if you grew up in the 1950s and early 60s, chances are good you do not have to be told who the Nelsons were. Ozzie and Harriet and David and Ricky could be found faithfully appearing in black and white on T.V. screens across the nation. There was dad Ozzie, the genial fellow in a sweater dispensing parental if at times befuddled wisdom. Unlike Ward Cleaver, the Beaver’s dad who occasionally showed up now and then in a suit behind a desk at an office for some unnamed big company, Ozzie was apparently not gainfully employed. And then there was wife Harriet elegantly dressed for a morning of vacuuming. Handsome David was the elder brother who seemed faultlessly mature beyond his presumed years. He was a letter sweater kind of guy, probably captain of the high school track team and preparing for an Ivy League college, future three martini lunch, man in the gray flannel suit career. Don Draper without the rough edges. And younger brother Ricky. Over the years audiences watched him mature from wise-cracking little brother to a singing teenage heartthrob with a modified Elvis style haircut and dark sultry eyes, someone the era’s parents could trust with their daughters but still be cool. Hey, they knew his family. Hello Mary Lou, Goodbye Heart.
This image was of course a creation by a real human being named Oswald George Nelson (1906-1975), a creative, driven, talented, some would later say controlling man who was perhaps trying to create an all-American world of his dreams, one that reflected his own beliefs and those of the Eisenhower-era that shaped them. From 1952 to 1966 Ozzie, with the help of his younger brother Donald, wrote and directed the programs. Judging from what you saw on the screen you would never know Ozzie and Harriet had anything to do with a band.
By the time he reached the bandstand at the Hotel Bethlehem on a May night in 1934, Nelson had already had an interesting life. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1906 he was the son of George Waldemar Nelson and Ethel Irene Orr (full disclosure: Nelson’s mother and my grandmother’s mother were sisters, making us distant cousins of the family. My family got a Christmas card from the Nelsons for many years). Ozzie grew up in suburban Ridgefield Park, population between 6,000 and 7,000. He was an Eagle Scout at 13 (in 1920 he attended the Scouts International Jamboree in London), and played football in high school and during his college years at Rutgers University. He was a member of the Cap and Skull fraternity at the college, and after graduating with a bachelor’s degree he went on to Rutgers Law School, graduating in 1930.
Nelson early showed an aptitude for music. According to a personal memory Nelson shared with my brother Michael, it was Gladys Brooks Whelan, his cousin and our grandmother, who encouraged his musical career by teaching Nelson how to play the piano. To earn extra money, he also learned to play the saxophone in a band. Although rejected as a vocalist for a Rutgers jazz group, Nelson apparently was not discouraged and decided to form a band of his own, “The Ozzie Nelson Band.” Later it became the “Ozzie Nelson Orchestra.” As he was making more money in music in the Depression years than he could make as a lawyer, and have a lot more fun, Nelson decided to go into music-making fulltime.
In his 1973 memoir, Ozzie Nelson describes those first years as rough but exciting. He recalls New Year’s Eve events at New York hotels like the Barbizon Plaza and Ritz Tower that were filled with revelers despite the economic downturn. Nelson also mentions the rivalry between the bands for star players. He was pleased when he was able to lure musicians from the Casa Loma Orchestra and Paul Whitman to his band. “We were all young and enthusiastic and loved what we were doing,” he writes.
It was one such New Year’s Eve of 1931 at New York’s Edison Hotel when Nelson describes seeing a young woman hired by the hotel to do a dance number and announce the song titles. When he saw her performing again, he decided he wanted her to become the singer for his band. Over lunch at Sardi’s, the show-business restaurant, he asked Harriet Hillard if she would be willing to be a singer with his band. She agreed.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Hillard came from a theatrical family. As a six-week-old baby she was carried on stage in a play. Hillard became the lead singer for the band and eventually in 1935 Nelson’s wife. But first came the years 1933 and 1934 which was a whirlwind time that would eventually carry Ozzie and the band to the door of the Hotel Bethlehem. Here is how Nelson recalled it many years later in his autobiography:
“During the summers of 1933 and 1934 we played so many theaters, ballrooms and college proms that now forty years later they are all blended together in one beautiful haze. As a result, when somebody comes up to me and says, “’You probably don’t remember this, but you played at the prom when I was at Emory University,’” or, “’I went to see you and your band at the Colonial Garden at Rochester, Indiana,’” or, “’I danced to your band at Crystal Park at Cumberland, Maryland.’” I always say quickly, “’I believe you.’” It is not that I’m so agreeable by nature. It’s just that the guy is probably right.”
It was on March 20, 1934, that Lehigh’s student newspaper The Brown and White, announced the selection of the Ozzie Nelson Orchestra for the Junior Prom under the headline, “Nelson To Play at Junior Prom at Saturday May 5; Hotel Bethlehem Selected for the Affair.” Junior Prom Committee Chairman C.C. Sherill had selected Ozzie Nelson’s Orchestra and had gotten the permission of the inter-fraternity committee for the selection. “Finding that there is no available floor space on campus adequate for the Junior Prom, the committee has selected the Hotel Bethlehem for the affair.” Tickets would be $4.40 for couples and $2.50 for “stags.” It went on to note that the Ozzie Nelson Orchestra had recently played at proms at Yale, Bucknell and Lafayette.
Three floors of the hotel would be used. “The orchestra will play in the main dining room. Two thirds of the lobby, the upstairs lobby and the upstairs ballroom will also be used for dancing. The lobby will be portioned off so that the hotel guests may reach their rooms without crossing the dance floor.” A public address system would be installed for dancers in the lobby and on the second floor. The article went on to note no liquor would be served but that punch and soft drinks would be available. Although Prohibition had been repealed recently, perhaps there were a few resourceful young men who had not abandoned their hipflasks just yet.
The event turned out to be the most successful Junior Prom held at Lehigh up to that time. A total of 1,259 guests showed up, 588 couples and 83 singles. Nelson’s band received $1,000, the Hotel Bethlehem $187.90 and a surplus of $998.79 was left over for the class of 1935 to use on their Junior Prom. Nelson, Harriet and the band probably stayed at the hotel overnight. Along with the popular hits of the day, Nelson had songs that he had written for him and Harriet as duets Among them were “Shall We Build a Little House in the Country,” “ I’m going Hollywood Over You” and “Hey Hey Harriet.” Almost certainly some of his many songs were sung that night at the Hotel Bethlehem. The following year Ozzie’s song “And Then Some” spent a week as number one at the top of the pop singles chart.
As the Brown and White article pointed out, Nelson and his band were already part of a radio program with Joe Penner, a popular comedian of the day. They also appeared in movie shorts in the period. Later Harriet had a brief movie career of her own. Her best-known role was in Follow The Fleet, a musical with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers full of Irving Berlin songs, some of which she sang. Ozzie in his book gives Rogers credit for not being a typical jealous leading lady. She was generous with both hints and help for Harriet. Eventually their sons David and Eric, aka Ricky, came along. In the 1940s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet began as a radio program and later in the 1950s moved to television. Eventually their sons would be added to the cast. It ran until 1966 and was among the top-rated shows of the day.
In the early 1970s my brother Michael relocated to California and got to know the Nelson family. He had several dinners with Ozzie and Harriet and loved to hear the stories they told of the Hollywood of their day. Ozzie had conservative political views (he was overjoyed in 1959 when John Wayne gave Ricky a part in the film Rio Bravo) and often expressed strong opinions about certain more liberal Hollywood actors of his time. Politics aside, Ozzie also did not trust an individual he thought was a phony and reacted to them visibly.
My brother recalls when she felt her husband was getting close to being “indiscreet” in some of his comments, Harriet would shoot Ozzie a look that caused him to back off. Michael never knew Ozzie to utter a curse, smoke or drink. Harriet was described by another source as quite different. “She liked gay people. She liked a good off-color joke. She enjoyed her cocktails at night. She had the talent to go on to be a big star but made her decision to be Ozzie’s wife.”
Ozzie Nelson died of liver cancer in 1975, Harriet of congestive heart failure in 1994. Since then a great deal has been written and said about him and his “dysfunctional family relationships.” His workaholic ways and inability to let go of his sons and allow them to have lives and careers of their own rather what he planned for them is often cited as controlling.
Following Ozzie’s death, David had a successful career, acting, producing and directing. When he died in 2011 of colon cancer, he chose not to be buried with his family but was cremated. Details of Rick’s life and tragic death in 1985 in a plane crash are too well known to be repeated. As was written of another famous father-son relationship, in the end he was unable to escape from his father’s well-meaning but relentless love.