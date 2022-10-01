“When a man is tired of London, sir, he is tired of life for there is in London all that life can afford.”
Dr. Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), noted 18th century English literary figure to his friend and biographer, James Boswell
The year 1771 must have seemed good to James Allen, the third son of Allentown founder William Allen. He had just completed his country home Trout Hall on a 764- acre private estate in Northampton town. He had taken its name from his father’s hunting and fishing lodge located on Jordan Creek behind what is now Central Catholic High School. The rest of the property was his to sell or rent. Allen had shown it under construction to a hunting party of friends there (one that was disappointing in that they had not shot a single grouse) and now was showing the completed dwelling off to his wife and five-year old daughter, Ann Penn Allen, who had arrived from their Chestnut Street house in Philadelphia for the first time. It must have had a library, although not a large one, of course, like the one in Philadelphia, but, Blackstone’s Commentaries on the Laws of England must be included. But Allen’s diary notes that he had another interest and other books. He hoped to spend his time in the country improving his study of the ancient classics, “particularly my Greek.”
Alas for James Allen most of his days in the future would be taken up by a revolution that would create a new nation, see his premature death in his 30s and the departure of some of his family from the country, never to return. His widow remarried and their children remained in America. But perhaps there were more peaceful moments when Allen spent time, either in Allentown or Philadelphia, reading the Greek and Latin classics in the original, and looking back on his years in London’s Middle Temple law school, part of the venerable Inns of Court and his times of both study and enjoyment in the capital of the British Empire with his brother Andrew.
The adventure began in the year 1761. Like most wealthy colonists in America, for William Allen having his sons educated abroad was the ultimate in status for well-to-do colonial families. Allen himself had studied at the Middle Temple for legal training and at Cambridge University followed by the Grand Tour on the continent. It was cut short in Italy in 1725 when he learned of his father’s death and his need to return to run the family’s business, the merchant firm of Allen & Turner. He proudly noted many years later that although he enjoyed himself in England, he “never left a tradesmen bill unpaid.”
But his sons were in a different position. Allen had largely given up the merchant trade and was now a wealthy landowner. He saw his children’s future as administering that property and taking a role in its government. They must be educated for those roles. To do this an education in London at the Middle Temple was essential. The place was founded in the Middle Ages. William Shakespeare gave the first recorded performance of his play “Twelfth Night” there in 1602. Here is what the Middle Temple was like for Americans, from one source:
“The British colonies established in the previous centuries so often with Middle Temple involvement began to send their sons back to London to study at the Inns of Court, particularly the North American colonies. The earliest recorded American admission was Benjamin Lynde in 1692, but the trickle soon became a flood and throughout the eighteenth century, hundreds came to the Inn for a legal education, before returning home where many rose to prominence…Five Middle Templars signed the Declaration of Independence and some including John Dickinson and John Rutledge were involved in the drafting of the Constitution.”
Allen’s male children began their education at the Academy and College of Philadelphia, the ancestor of the University of Pennsylvania. It was founded by Benjamin Franklin and was divided into three schools: the English School, the Mathematics School, and the Latin School. Franklin’s ideal was to create a school for those in a trade as he had been as a printer that included the “practical” arts like modern languages, mathematics, and the sciences along with some logic, history, and philosophy. A rigorous exam was required for admission. But most of its students came from wealthy families who wanted their children to go to the Latin School which had a higher status in their eyes. Since the Renaissance, knowledge of Greek and Latin were considered the mark of an educated gentleman. Caesar’s Gallic War, Plato’s Dialogues and Homer’s Iliad in the original languages were among its required readings. Franklin apparently grew disillusioned with the elitist direction his plan was being taken. Although he was to continue to hold a seat on its board, he seldom attended meetings.
It was the Latin School that the Allen boys attended. They graduated in 1759. Before going abroad both brothers “read law” with Edward Shippen, a Provincial Councilor and prominent attorney. In 1761 Allen took his family on a vacation in England. Here they undoubtedly met and made connections at the Middle Temple, which were encouraged by its officials who must have recognized Allen as a well-off former graduate. They also had contact with the David Barclay and Sons Bank (ancestor of today’s Barclays Bank) who were his agents in the British capital.
John Allen, the oldest of Allen’s sons, was the first to cross for an education. Before going to the Middle Temple, he spent some time in Italy with Pennsylvania-born artist Benjamin West. William Allen was West’s patron. The artist later relocated to Britain, became president of the Royal Academy and is regarded as among the first great American painters. William Allen was not at all happy when his son returned. He had hoped John would run his family’s iron furnaces in New Jersey. But the young man was “not as fit as I would have him to do battle in the world,” with his “taste for English manners and customs being a little too dominant in him.” Allen went on to observe that, “this was the consequence of our young men being sometime in Europe…he is more indolent than I would wish.”
Now William Allen was sending sons James and Andrew to the Middle Temple to study. Writing to his London banker he noted that, “they are honest lads.” Unlike “indolent” John, James and Andrew had “vivacity” in their characters. Andrew, however, had a temper, “too quick, of which I have frequently to caution him.” Coming from William Allen, whose displays of ill temper were legendary in Philadelphia, this is more than a little disingenuous. But, their father added, “they have no vice in them.” After Allen settled his sons in at the Middle Temple, Benjamin West arrived from Italy to join them. He painted Andrew, James, and William Jr. ( who due to the outbreak of the Revolution never attended the Middle Temple) with two other Americans following a game of cricket. Called “The Cricketers” it may be the first painting West did in England.
What were the Middle Temple school days like for the Allen boys? Well, the Middle Temple’s official website admits the 18th century was not a high point in its past. Under the heading “Stagnation and Neglect” it goes into the sorry details:
“Readings, once the high point of a legal education, had long since disappeared from the curriculum.” In some cases, the sum of 200 pounds could be paid to get someone else to do class work for you. If not as volatile as in the 17th century, student factions were common.”
Along with Blackstone the writings of legal scholar Sir Thomas Reeve were almost certainly drilled into the Allen brothers. Among its 20 principles were, do not rely blindly on secondary literature; draw on the experience of practitioner; be attentive to detail, ‘sentence by sentence’ reading a text more than once; make notes ’your own’ and render things noted easy for the memory. This was followed by a series of classic books of English law, particularly the works of 17th century legal scholar Thomas Coke. Despite this rather gloomy view of its past, from what is known of their future lives suggest the Allen brothers made good use of their studies later in life.
Of course, all work and no play make Jack a dull boy and London, the largest and most populous European city, was one of many wonders for two young men with money to spend. While getting ready for his sons’ stay Allen wrote a letter to his banker:
“I find London is a very expensive place and that my sons are likely to spend a good deal more money than I expected. However, I must be content, the more they spend now the less they will have to receive when I go off the stage. I shall not grudge the expense in case they make good use of the time. I am content that my sons Andrew and James should spend 250 pounds each besides their books and beyond that I should not choose to go. I fear more than 250 pounds will do them more harm than good and furnish them with too many avocations from their studies.”
But apparently Allen almost went into shock on September 26, 1764, when he got a bill from his London bankers from his sons. “My son’s expenses much exceed anything I could have imagined,” he said, sounding like many fathers when the bills arrive from their college-age offspring.
His American diary shows James Allen was a horse racing fan. Before the Revolution he notes that a certain “Col. Washington” came to Philadelphia for the races and they became friends. And he entertained others there. Allen also enjoyed a vigorous ride in the country. Perhaps it started at the Newmarket races in England. The London Jockey Club had only been founded in 1755 but horse racing and the betting that went with it was far older. In 1740 Parliament passed a law trying to discourage racing. It was politely and promptly ignored.
Gambling in 18th century London touched all levels of society. Losing the family silver plate or the entire estate at an exclusive club like Boodles or White’s on the turn of a card was not unknown. Both clubs, White’s which opened in 1693 as White’s Chocolate House by Italian immigrant Francesco Bianco, when chocolate was still an exotic drink in England, and Boodles which opened in 1762 and would later boast Winston Churchill as a member, are still flourishing today. A gentleman was apparently supposed to “stiff upper lip” his way through it. Or, depending on his temperament, clap a pistol to his head.
Even if the Allen brothers did not get access to these exalted precincts there were plenty of other places to bet in the city with games of chance. Pharo or Pharaoh, a card game, was wildly popular in 18th century England and cheating “marks” at it by professional gamblers was common.
One of the features in London life was the theater. Great actors like David Garrick were in their heyday at the Drury Lane which he later managed. London’s other major theater was Covent Garden.
The arrival in 1764 of J.S. Bach’s youngest son Johann Christian Bach, aka “the London Bach,” and the premiere of his opera “Adriano in Siria” with the celebrated castrato Giovanni Manzuloli had music lovers agog. J.C. Bach was so pleased with its reception he moved to London permanently. Even if not opera lovers, it is hard to believe the Allens were not drawn to at least some of London’s many musical offerings.
Among the “entertainments” still being shown in London was bearbaiting. This “sport” that featured a chained bear attacked by maddened dogs was not as popular as it had been in Shakespeare’s time but was still being exhibited on the south side of the Thames and not abolished completely until 1820.
The Allen brothers might also have been separated from their money in encounters in pleasure gardens with women of the town plying their trade. Johnson’s biographer Boswell admits in his journal (not published until the 20th century) indulging in them and the unfortunate health consequence that followed. A dose of mercury was a recommended cure.
The brothers had a chance to be present for another rare moment in musical history. From 1764 to 1765 child prodigies Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, age 12, and his sister Anne Maria, age 8, under the direction of their father Leopold were giving concerts in London that were quite popular, including three for King George III and Queen Charlotte. It was there Mozart composed his first symphony. If they did attend one of these musical events the Allen brothers never recorded it.
There is a possibility that James had caught a “dangerous” dose of Deism while abroad. He notes early in his diary that he had an argument with his family, one he lost, when he protested having his first child Ann Penn Allen baptized. He felt she should wait until she was an adult to decide if she wanted to belong to a church or not. Knowing what his father’s temper was like, one can imagine the “discussions” on the subject at the Allen family dinner table.
By 1765 both brothers were back in America taking up responsible positions. James’s event-filled and later tragic life can be followed in his diary excerpts which were printed in the 1962 Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings. Allen would not see London again, dying at age 37, apparently of tuberculosis, in Philadelphia in 1778.
Andrew Allen’s life was different but no less tragic. Rejecting the idea of American independence, he was forced to flee, returning briefly to Philadelphia during the British occupation of 1777-78. After the Revolution Allen went back to America and made attempts to get compensation for his confiscated American property. They were fruitless and he returned to England for good.
Andrew Allen died in London on March 7, 1825. What he did during those many years abroad is little known. Perhaps he practiced law. And maybe walking through the busy London streets during those years before his death he passed the Middle Temple and recalled the youthful days he spent there with his long dead brother.