Did you know that the 250th anniversary of the United States is coming up in 2026? Lot of other things on your mind? Well, don’t worry, the Lower Macungie Township Historical Society has that one covered. They are looking forward to celebrating the event locally with what they hope will feature the township’s historic past. One of the elements being planned is a film that tells of the township’s place in the 1790s taxpayer revolt known as Fries Rebellion. The effort is being coordinated by resident and society vice president Ann Bartholomew. She has long been active in the group and, even before it existed, with her late husband Craig Bartholomew wrote a history of the township for the 1976 Bicentennial.
Society members want the film to be of high quality and historically correct. In their summer newsletter the society notes, good filmmakers don’t come cheap. They are hoping to raise $250,000 to hire the best. Members of the society have already raised $3,500 and have been holding “teaser” events in August to bring it to the public’s attention.
“John Fries, from Bucks County, was a charismatic, highly energetic man, an auctioneer or 'vendue crier' who traveled frequently for work,” notes Bartholomew. “Fries gathered followers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania wherever he spoke in opposition to actions by the Federalist government… many of our members have ancestors who participated in the 1798 house tax proposed by the Federalists and President John Adams.”
In 1799 the 23-year-old United States, headed by its second president, John Adams, was in crisis. Ever since 1789, when the French Revolution began, Americans watched- some with horror, some with cheers- as the French monarchy collapsed, upsetting the dynastic chess board that was European politics. It was followed by a combination of chaos and blood, later known as the Reign of Terror, as members of the old regime up to King Louis XVI and his queen Marie Antoinette were sent to the guillotine. Then one faction began to execute the other. “The revolution ended by devouring its children,” it was said.
All of royal Europe marched on France. Some in France wanted to make America its ally against them. After all, hadn’t the French supported America in its revolution? But Washington said, no, that was an agreement with the French monarchy, not the new revolutionary government.
When the Whisky Rebellion against a government tax on that commodity broke out in 1794 in western Pennsylvania, conservatives like Alexander Hamilton called for an army to put it down. One in that army was named John Fries. After some slight military action and the arrest of leaders it was put down. Washington issued a pardon, and it was over. But others were distrustful, fearing that any sign of rebellion would soon lead to guillotines being set up in Philadelphia by followers of Thomas Jefferson, Hamilton’s archrival.
Now more seriously the government of France had begun conducting naval warfare against American merchant shipping. By then the rulers of France were a committee called the Directory. If less radical than their predecessors, they were more corrupt, operating something that might be called in gangster terms a “protection racket.” When American negotiators in 1797 went to France, trying to settle the crisis, they were met by demands from the Directory for the payment of large bribes before talks could begin. This was called XYZ affair, the letters being used to hide the names of the members of the Directory. “No, no, not a sixpence,” Charles Coatsworth Pickney, head of the American negotiation team, is said to have replied. This was later turned into the more patriotic sounding, "millions for defense, not one cent for tribute."
Even before this there were concerns in Philadelphia about a possible full scale naval war with France. To do that, money had to be raised to enlarge the U.S. Navy. And that would require more revenue, which would mean raising taxes. In his article in the 1990 issue of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, Ray A. Weaver explained how the law was enacted and its provisions. On May 1st of 1798 the House of Representative’s Ways and Means Committee noted, to build the new navy “it will be necessary to raise the sum of two millions of dollars by a tax on lands, houses and slaves to be apportioned among the several states.” On July 9, 1798, an act was passed to provide for the valuation of lands and dwelling houses and slaves. The act provided for the assessors' lists should state the following:
“In respect to dwelling houses, their public situation, their dimensions of area, their number of stories, the number and dimensions of their windows, the materials whereof they are built, whether wood, brick or stone, the number, description and dimensions of the outhouses appurtenant to them…in respect to slaves the said list shall specify the number above the age of twelve, and, under the age of fifty.”
The sum to be raised from Pennsylvania was “two hundred and thirty-seven thousand, one hundred and seventy-seven dollars, seventy-two cents and seven mills.”
Alexander Hamilton, now out of government, wrote to his protégée Secretary of the Treasury Oliver Wolcott that he supported the tax but, “no one knows better than yourself how difficult and oppressive is the collection, even of taxes very moderate…According to all the phenomena which fall under my notice this is one case in the interior parts of the country.”
Those “interior parts of the country" meant Northampton County (which then included what became Lehigh County), as well as Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties. To so-called High Federalists like Hamilton and Wolcott these were almost foreign countries. They spoke a dialect of German, a language that would not be standardized until the late 19th century. New Englanders like Wolcott would categorize them simply as “dumb Dutch.”
But one thing Hamilton had been right about: Collecting direct taxes would be difficult. Tax assessors found opposition to the window tax. Threats of force greeted their attempt to do their duty. One was threatened that he would be shot in the leg if he didn’t get off the property. A figure known as Grandy Miller is said to have poured a kettle full of hot water down on an assessor, giving the insurrection the title of the Hot Water War. Meetings were held in taverns.
Out of them, John Fries (1750-1818), emerged as a leader. His father Simon was an immigrant from Germany. John Fries married Margaret Brunner in 1770 and they had ten children. Trained as a cooper or barrel maker he became an auctioneer. During the Revolution he commanded a company of the Continental Army. A member of the Federalist party like many Pennsylvania Germans, Fries had a profound respect for George Washington. As an auctioneer he traveled the region and supposedly knew a lot of people. Locals seemed to gravitate to him as a leader.
Although these incidents were by themselves trivial, they broke the law and perpetrators had to be arrested. They were turned over to the U.S. Marshal William Nicholas to await relocation to Philadelphia for trial. As there was no prison adequate to hold them, they were imprisoned in Bethlehem’s Sun Inn. No word survives of the reaction of any traveler who had the misfortune to be staying in the inn at that time.
Things took a serious turn early in March of 1799 when a group of men, estimated at between 100 and 140 and said to have been armed with a mixture of firearms, swords and sticks, arrived outside the inn. Headed by Fries they demanded that the prisoners be let go. At first the Marshal refused. But with only sixteen deputies, apparently thinking fighting would be fruitless, he let the men go. Later someone claimed that Fries had supposedly said when the Marshal expressed opposition “let it be as it is in France,” thus making a tie with his act and the French revolutionaries.
With the release of the men many thought they had made their point and dispersed. But when President Adams got word of it, he felt he had to act. On March 12th, he issued a proclamation. What these men had done was not just illegal, it was an attempt to prevent by arms the government in the form of the assessors from doing their duty. Therefore, it was treason and an insurrection. On March 20th Secretary of War James McHenry requested the governor send in the militia, which he did. Fries was arrested by militia on April 5, 1799. Apparently the barking of his little dog Whiskey disclosing his hiding place.
What Fries and the others may or may not have been aware of was that their actions had become part of a larger internal argument in the Adams administration. Although all were members of the Federalist Party some were more loyal to Hamilton than to Adams. Adams was aware of this intrigue by Hamilton and distrusted his cabinet. He once called Hamilton, because of his out-of-wedlock birth, “the bastard brat of a Scot’s peddler.” Although Hamilton was in many ways brilliant as Washington’s Secretary of the Treasury and is currently enjoying popular vogue in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant, barrier breaking musical “Hamilton,” in real life he was a controversial figure for some of his actions. It has been argued by historians with some proof that he was not quite the ardent opponent of slavery he appears to be on the stage. One claims Hamilton supported slave owning candidates and had purchased two slaves himself for $250. What Hamilton believed in was a strong executive power in the federal government and the office of the president. Hamilton felt Adams was not strong enough. In fact, he thought he could do a much better job. “He was the candidate of the 1% not the 99%,” says another. But it is a musical and not supposed to be a history lesson. And as Liberace use to say when classical musicians complained about his lack of dignity, “I’m crying all the way to the bank.”
Members of Adams' cabinet tended to agree that the insurrectionists needed to be punished. In a letter to his brother Fredrick on April 23, 1799, Oliver Wolcott wrote: ‘‘There is a paltry insurrection here, which I am inclined to think will be subdued without difficulty. It may, however, be nursed into something formidable. Pennsylvania is the most villainous compound of heterogeneous matter conceivable. Though there are many good men and good things, yet as a state it is bad in the extreme. The governor is a habitual drunkard. Every day, and not infrequently in the forenoon he is unable to articulate distinctly. The efficient powers of government are exercised by Judge McKean and Judge Dallas…What lies in their power towards prompting rebellion against the government they will affect."
On May 10, 1799, after a trial of nine days, John Fries and the others were found guilty of high treason and sentenced to be executed. But their lawyer appealed for a second trial. By now Adams was beginning to shift positions. He had been influenced by Fries’ lawyer that perhaps there was no crime of treason here, but merely a dispute over taxes. His cabinet of Hamilton men were adamant for execution and backed it up with a decision of the attorney general. If you let tax rebels get away with it, who knows what they will try next? You could have a full-scale insurrection on your hands. Better to make an example of this Fries by hanging him. Who knows where the “villainous compound of heterogeneous matter” that populated Pennsylvania and could barely speak English would stop?
Exactly why Adams decided to pardon Fries is not known. There is an often-told story that Fries' wife took her children to Philadelphia and appealed to Adams personally to spare her husband. This may be true but there is no proof one way or another. Perhaps he recalled that Washington had pardoned the Whiskey rebels and was praised for it, and could he do anything less?
So, Adams pardoned Fries saying it would be the thing that would console him in his final hours. It split the Federalist party, leading in part to his losing the election to Thomas Jefferson in 1800. The Federalists would never hold the presidency again. Hamilton would die in a duel with Arron Burr in 1804. As for John Fries, he went back to life as an auctioneer, dying at his home on south of Trumbauersville in 1818. But he was not forgotten.