Peter Stuyvesant wanted to fight. But the old soldier, the last Dutch governor of New Amsterdam, limping on his wooden leg from a war wound, feared in that late summer of 1664 that his cause was hopeless. With a British fleet aiming its guns at his half empty fort that was low on ammunition and a population that was restive, he knew he had little chance. England’s King Charles II had decided to give the land in a charter to his brother the Duke of York. No help from the Netherlands could come from home in time.
“There was a lone gunner at his side,’’ writes historian Russell Shorto, “awaiting his command to touch light to powder…A single cannon blast at the ships riding at anchor just beyond the walls would be enough.” Virtually defenseless, the city would become an inferno, be sacked and many of its inhabitants killed. In the end Stuyvesant would not do that. Instead, although every part of his being was against it, he responded to the appeal of two Dutch Reformed ministers, father and son, and agreed to negotiate the terms of its surrender at his home and farm on Bouwerie Road, later known as the Bowery, the site of the first community of free Black people in the city. Shortly thereafter, with flags waving and drummers drumming, they marched out of the fort. New Amsterdam had become New York.
Among those watching the scene as a part of the invasion force was Captain Daniel Brodhead (1631-1667) of King Charles II’s Grenadiers. He would later be given command of the British garrisons at New York and Albany and on September 14, 1665, was named chief officer of the militia at Esopus, New York. His residence was at Kingston, New York where he died on July 14, 1667.
By then Brodhead had already established his wife Ann Tye, who he had married in England, and two sons, Daniel and Charles, who had been born there. A third son, Richard, was born in America.
Fast forward 280 years. It’s 1844 and John Romeyn Brodhead, diplomat, historian and descendent of Daniel Brodhead, had just returned from a diplomatic mission to the Netherlands where he had engaged in an in-depth study of the records of the Dutch West Indies Company. Brodhead had plowed through numerous aging volumes and decided the accepted historical wisdom of the day, that the New Netherland his ancestor had a role in dismembering was inhabited by cloddish oafs, suited only to the satire of Washington Irving and was inaccurate.
“Yielding to no one in my sincere respect for Puritanism…I must still venture carefully to express my dissent from the opinions of those who insist self-complacently on all occasions, ‘usque ad nauseam,’ upon tracing back all the admirable features of our Social and political Organization to the Pilgrim Fathers and their descendants, ” he wrote in a letter. His research showed that the institutions of Dutch New Netherland had played a significant role in the formation of a number of social and political organizations that had become a part of the nation’s fabric.
But Brodhead’s salvo, even though launched by a descendant of Daniel Brodhead and whose research was backed up with the approval of the leading American historian of the day, George Bancroft, was largely ignored. Boston historians had set the tone and they produced the nation’s history books. As one humorist quipped, “so here’s to good old Boston, the land of the bean and the cod, where the Lowells speak only to the Cabots and the Cabots speak only to God.”
Shorto notes it was really not until the 1970s that Brodhead’s view was finally recognized by the history establishment. “Two things had changed,” he adds, “one, that the discipline of history came down from its pedestal.” The other was that the records had finally been translated into English. That a descendent of a man who had once played a role in destroying New Amsterdam had come to the rescue of its reputation, however futilely, is one of history’s ironies.
Interestingly the Brodhead family has played a large part in the history of the Lehigh Valley. There is a Brodhead Road and a Brodhead Creek and in Monroe County a Brodheadsville. And recently Richard Brodhead (1811-1863), until the election of now retiring Senator Pat Toomey, was the only resident of the Lehigh Valley to serve in the U.S. Senate. He did so in the 1850s as a Democrat.
According to one genealogy of the Brodhead/Broadhead family it is believed to have German roots. Sometime during the reign of Henry VIII, an ancestor relocated to England. On February 28, 1610, King James I granted the manor of Burton or Monk Britton on the West Riding of Yorkshire to John Brodhead and George Wood as freeholders of the place.
Daniel Brodhead’s grandson Daniel II relocated from Marbletown, New York to what is now East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which was then on the frontier. It was a time of violence following the Walking Purchase and the French and Indian War when the Native Americans fought fiercely against the settlers who were taking their land, and they responded in kind. Several times his home was attacked by raiding parties.
Daniel Brodhead II’s son, also a Daniel Brodhead, play a significant role in the American Revolution. Recognized by Washington for his cool head during the disastrous Battle of Long Island, he was given command of the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment and fought at the battles of Brandywine, Paoli and Germantown and spent the winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge. Later Brodhead took part in the campaigns against the Tories and British allied Native Americans in upstate New York and eventually was put in command of Fort Pitt, later Pittsburgh.
In 1781 Brodhead was removed from his command at Fort Pitt and accused of misuse of government funds. A court martial cleared him of all charges but one. He had used funds set aside for recruiting purposes to buy supplies for his troops.
At the close of the war Brodhead, a widower, married Rebecca Mifflin, the widow of Samuel Mifflin who was the brother of the state of Pennsylvania’s first governor, Thomas Mifflin. With her he had two sons, Richard and Charles. Daniel Brodhead later served a term in the state legislature.
In 1811 Richard Brodhead, the grandson of the Daniel Broadhead of the Revolution was born in Lehman Township, Pike County. In 1830 he relocated to Northampton County and Easton and was admitted to the Northampton County Bar. Brodhead was to serve several terms in the House of Representatives and eventually the Senate.
It was a tumultuous time in the nation’s political life. The election of Andrew Jackson in 1828 shocked the system that had existed since 1789. Jackson, a southerner and a westerner, represented forces that had not been recognized before. Roughhewn and rough spoken by virtue of his victory at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815 against the British, he was also a war hero. What became known as Jacksonian Democracy dominated the political landscape into the 1850s.
Although it was then far from the frontier, Northampton County shared with the rest of the country some of the prevailing ethos. Somewhere along the way in Congress, Brodhead met and befriended a Congressman from Mississippi named Jefferson Davis and his older brother Joseph Davis. He apparently visited them at Vicksburg, Mississippi at Joseph Davis’s plantation “Hurricane.” The Davis brothers were among the largest owners of enslaved people in the state.
It was here that Richard Brodhead got to know Jefferson Davis’s young niece, Mary Jane Bradford. Her grandfather David Bradford was a leader in western Pennsylvania’s Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s. Rather than surrender to Federal officials he fled to Louisiana, then the Spanish province of West Florida.
His son apparently had no interest in politics. Mary Jane’s mother Amanda was the sister of Jefferson Davis. Later in life she became a Roman Catholic and was buried at the Trappist monastery’s cemetery in Gethsemane, Kentucky at the age of 80.
On April 3, 1849, 20 year old Mary Jane Bradford married 39 year old Richard Brodhead at “Hurricane” plantation. The couple moved to Easton and a year or so later to Washington while Richard served in the Senate. It apparently did not take Mary Jane long to fit into the circle of Southern legislators’ wives that dominated the social life of pre-Civil War Washington.
Those were busy years for Richard Brodhead. A northerner who strongly supported southern views, aka the enslavement of Black people, was nicknamed a “doughface” by their opponents because like dough they could be manipulated to southern views. The doughfaces dominated the Senate in the 1850s. Brodhead clearly represented a good number of his Democratic constituents who felt that slavery was not an issue worth dividing the country in a civil war. As one local newspaper editor noted, hadn’t the country been half slave and half free since its birth?
But in the end the war came. Richard Brodhead, age 52, died on September 16, 1863 and was buried at Easton. Writing of his death in its September 17, 1863, issue the New York Times, who differed with his political views had this to say: “He was greatly respected as a good citizen, and as a man of honest impulses and strict integrity. His death has spread a general gloom over the entire community.”
His wife moved to Bethlehem where she lived at the Sun Inn, supervising her two sons attending Moravian Academy prep school: Richard Brodhead and Jefferson Davis Brodhead, alternately J. Davis Brodhead or Joseph Davis Brodhead. In 1871 Mary Jane married widower Robert H. Sayre of South Bethlehem who with Asa Packer founded both the Lehigh Valley Railroad and the Bethlehem Iron- later Steel- Company, as his second wife.
Apparently, despite the fact that she was a niece to a man who had committed treason “by waging war against” the United States in direct violation of the Constitution he had sworn to uphold, many Bethlehem and Lehigh Valley citizens had nothing against her. Her marriage to Sayre may have prevented that in large part. His boss Asa Packer was an ardent Jacksonian Democrat. When suddenly in 1877 at the age of 51 Mary Jane Sayre died and was buried beside her first husband in Easton Cemetery, she was praised in the highest terms.
On the same day that the newspapers announced his niece’s funeral, the Bethlehem press noted that her uncle, “the President of the late Southern Confederacy” was a stockholder in Bethlehem Iron and “in his retirement from public life, continues to have a lively interest in our industries,” and supports using Bethlehem-made steel staples when bailing his cotton.
Richard Brodhead’s son Jefferson Davis Brodhead, usually referred to a J. Davis Broadhead, represented Northampton County in Congress in the early 20th century. During the 1910 Bethlehem Steel strike he attempted to appear as a middleman between the company and the workers. The striking workers, however, were convinced Broadhead was biased in favor of Bethlehem Steel owner Charles Schwab, who had sent in the state police in to break up the strike, leaving one worker dead. Brodhead lost his attempt to oust sitting Congressman A. Mitchell Palmer, who had supported the workers’ position. Perhaps the ownership of Bethlehem Steel stock, maybe left over from the estate of his late uncle’s stock in the company, shaped Brodhead’s interest. He died in Washington D.C. in 1920.