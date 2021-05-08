It was Monday, May 27, 1776, and John Adams had some writing to do. Three letters from his wife Abigail were sitting on his desk in Philadelphia, where he was attending the Continental Congress as it debated the subject of independence. They had arrived that month giving him an update of things at home in Boston, but this apparently, was the first moment he had to respond.
Adams began his letter by thanking her for keeping a watchful and diligent eye on the family farm property and promised that when he returned, he would have presents for the boys. She had noted in her last letter that they assumed it would be a book, “since that is what you always give them.”
But as much as he missed them all he could not leave until his task had been accomplished. “The Affairs of America are at so critical a State and such great Events are struggling for Birth that I must not quit this station at this Time,” he wrote. “Yet I dread the melting Heats of a Philadelphia Summer and know not how my frail Constitution will endure it.”
Adams would have been relieved to know that despite his “frail Constitution,” he would survive to live a full, event-filled life, perhaps too eventful, into his 90th year.
But on that day, events fifty miles to the north in what was then Northampton County were taking place on the farm property of Lorentz Guth Jr. in what is now South Whitehall Township that would have pleased and encouraged the Founding Father.
There a large gathering of patriots known as the Associators had arrived to urge their support for a new kind of government for Pennsylvania that owed no allegiance to England or the Penn family. If not the first, it was among the first group of ordinary citizens to do so.
It is often noted that many of the Pennsylvania German immigrants arrived with little or no money to buy land.
This was clearly not the case with Lorentz Guth Sr. who arrived in Pennsylvania aboard the “Thistle” on September 19, 1738 from a little principality in the Rhineland Palatinate, that was, despite the best efforts of French kings to claim it, technically under the rule of the Crown Prince of Sweden.
How that came to be is part of the historically complex feudal German-speaking mish-mash that Voltaire, the French philosopher quipped was “neither Holy nor Roman nor an Empire.” But no one could figure out what to replace it with without starting a religious war.
One source says Guth Sr. was born in 1712 and died in 1770. Another that he lived until 1782 or possibly 1800. He had been, it is claimed, the local collector of duties and royal customs fees for the Empire before coming to America.
Guth arrived in what was to become Whitehall Township (later South Whitehall) purchasing 3 tracts totaling 500 acres from Nicholas Kern in 1739 and later received land warrants from Richard and Thomas Penn, sons of William Penn.
Guth built a large home on the property and in 1752 he gave 50 acres of land for the creation of Jordan Reformed Church. A handsome monument stating that fact was placed on his grave by descendants in 1902.
Lorentz Guth Jr. was born in 1743 on the family homestead. By virtue of the fact that his father was one of the largest landowners in the area, the family’s opinions on issues like politics clearly must have been influential. So, when the unrest surrounding the American Revolution was brewing their views certainly had weight.
There had often been a certain level of friction between the English inhabitants and the Pennsylvania Germans.
As early as the 1720s William Penn’s agent James Logan claimed that the colony was being overrun by “rude German-speaking strangers” who arrived with little money to buy land. The German immigrants responded they had heard in Europe that settlers were wanted to settle the land and so they came to do that. In many cases they eventually did pay for the land once it was cleared and they could farm it.
The opposition to the Stamp Act in the 1760s had a particular ring for the Allen family who lived in Philadelphia, and who owned the land that would become Allentown. They dealt with a lot of stamped paper as one of the largest landowners in British North America and they actively opposed the Act as an unjust tax.
Looking out her window in Philadelphia on 0ctober 9th 1765, Deborah Franklin wrote to her husband Benjamin in London where he was acting as the colony’s representative that “Jemmy (James) Allen is out in the street spirt’en up the mob,” against the Stamp Act. Franklin had at first supported the act but withdrew his support when he saw what reaction it caused.
For most people in Northampton County all that seemed far away and when Parliament withdrew the act most people were relieved. At first the rising crisis in 1773-74 Massachusetts was regarded as Massachusetts’ problem and not the Lehigh Valley’s concern. But being as close to Philadelphia as they were, it soon became clear the matter was not going to go away.
Local troops got involved and in August, 1775 were arriving in Boston commanded by a Colonel William Thompson. The Northampton County men were one of eight companies of riflemen from Pennsylvania along with two from Maryland and two from Virginia. One observer had this to say of them:
“They are remarkable stout and hardy men; many of them exceeding six feet in height. They are dressed in white frocks or rifle shirts and round hats. These men are remarkable for the accuracy of their aim; striking a mark with great certainty at two hundred yards distance. At a review, a company of them while on quick advance, fired their balls at a distance of two hundred and fifty yards.
They carried a green flag with a crimson field in the center that shows a tiger attempting to attack a man holding it off with a spear. The motto on the field was “Domari Nolo (I Refuse to be Subjected).” They fought in every major battle of the Revolution, notes one source, “all the way to Yorktown.”
By the spring of 1776 things were moving along in Northampton County. An election had been held on May 1st and James Allen had been elected to the Colonial Assembly.
He had won by a vote of 853 to 14. But on May 15th the Continental Congress had recommended the adoption of a state government “as shall in the opinion of the representatives of the people, best conduce to the happiness and safety of their constituents in particular, and America in general.”
On that same day Allen noted what he feared what was coming in his diary:
“On the 20th of this Month the Assembly meets but I believe will soon be dissolved. The Congress have resolved to recommend it to the different Colonies to establish new forms of Government, to rid of oaths allegiance &c. I think the Assembly of this Province, will not consent to change their constitution; and then heigh to a convention!”
Allen felt this was a move by Congress to disrupt the peace commissioners on the way from England from getting a compromise between the colonies and the mother country.
"Moderate man look blank & yet the Majority of the city and province are of that stamp…Peace is at a great distance & this will probably be a terrible summer…I am very obnoxious to the independents; having openly declared my aversion to their principles & had one or two disputes at the coffee-house with them. I am vehemently opposed to them in Assembly, for if they prevail there, all may bid adieu to our old happy constitution and peace.”
But a lot of people up in what was to become Lehigh County were wanting that change. On Monday May 27, 1776, 900 hundred of them gathered, as others did in every county, at Lorentz Guth Jr.’s farm to discuss it. Called the Associators, they quickly elected unanimously Major Philip Boehm as chairman.
The meeting began with a resolution asking did the current government reflect the people’s wishes. It was decided that it did not and that a Provincial Convention ”ought to be chosen by the people for the express purpose of carrying the resolve of Congress into execution and that representatives from Northampton County should meet in Philadelphia with the representatives of other counties on July 18th “in order to determine upon the number of which the Convention for framing a new Government shall be composed and the manner in which it shall be elected.”
Such was the beginning of what was the end of the colony of Pennsylvania and the creation of the state of Pennsylvania. A lot would have to happen first, but a course was set.
On June 16th 1776, James Allen, rented out his Chestnut Street mansion to Carter Braxton, a delegate to the Congress and with his family had their carriages loaded up and headed north from Philadelphia to Trout Hall in what is now Allentown, to be a neutral observer of the revolution he had hoped to prevent. “I have been very active in opposing Independence & change of Government,” he wrote in his diary,” but the Tide is too strong.”
There is no entry in Allen’s diary to tell where exactly he was on July 8, 1776 when the Declaration of independence was read in Allentown.