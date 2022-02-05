If the late Erle Stanley Gardner were still around writing his Perry Mason mysteries, he might have titled this story “The Case of the Wayward Cannon.” In the 1820s the disappearance of Allentown’s communal field piece used to celebrate July 4th and election victories electrified the political world in the community of roughly 1,300. And it would be more than 40 years later before the mystery was solved. But first some background is necessary.
On July 12, 1817, Boston newspaper editor Benjamin Russell was looking back on a recent visit to his city by President James Monroe. Although a Federalist and editor of the Columbian Centinel, a Federalist newspaper, Russell could not help but admire the way Monroe, a Democrat, presided over a non-partisan spirit that seemed to have suffused the nation since the end of the War of 1812. Looking for a way to define the times in which he was living, Russell coined the phrase “the Era of Good Feelings.” As sometimes happens, Russell’s words were latched on to by historians and textbook writers as a catchy way to define the ten years from 1815 to 1825. From then on it has become “immortal,” even among those scholars who might describe it differently.
By 1823 those “good feelings” politically were wearing a little thin in Allentown. And on October 13 of that year, which was election day for state office holders, it resulted in what might be called “The Great Cannon Heist.” Some must have called it a political dirty trick but others saw it as merely an elaborate practical joke with a political joke thrown in. Whatever it was, the tale survived to be recorded briefly in 1912 in the Anniversary History of Lehigh County by Charles Rhodes Roberts.
The source of this event went back to 1808 and the rising strength of the Pennsylvania Germans as a political voting bloc. By that year most were members of the Democratic- Republican Party, ancestors of the Democratic party. But some were Federalist party supporters, ancestors of the Republicans. Although fast-fading on the national level- the Federalists would not elect a president after John Adams in 1796, and the calls of some of their more radical members in New England for secession in opposition to the War of 1812 made them unpopular- they were still a significant political force in Pennsylvania politics.
In a less than adroit political move, a Federalist governor had referred to the Pa. Germans as “clodpoles and ignoramuses.” In 1808, the Republicans united behind Simon Snyder to make him the state’s first Pennsylvania German governor. In 1820 the Federalists joined up with some Republican factions and supported the winner, Joseph Heister. He had a long record in state politics and had voted to ratify both the Articles of Confederation and the US. Constitution. However, he was from an older generation who did not like the demands of the new political populist style.
In 1823 Heister decided that pressing- the- flesh-politicking was not his thing and decided not to run. This led the Federalists to support a fellow named Andrew Gregg. But on election night when votes were counted, Democratic Republican John Schulze defeated Gregg, 89,928 votes to Gregg’s 64,211. Perhaps it was some compensation in the Gregg family when his grandson Andrew Gregg Curtin was elected governor during the Civil War. These election results were not popular with Allentown Federalists. And at least some among them were particularly furious when the Democrats kept shooting off a small cannon to celebrate their victory.
This cannon was probably a small swivel gun, largely used on ships. Lewis and Clark were equipped with one on their expedition west in 1804-06. At the end of the War of 1812 a cannon was fired in Allentown to celebrate the victory of Andrew Jackson at the battle of New Orleans in 1815. According to Roberts’ account, the cannon “at that time in the borough was seen as community property.” The cannon was known in the Pennsylvania German dialect spoken by most of Allentown’s citizen as the “Katzekop” and Roberts gives a brief and somewhat checkered account of its past. At first, he calls it “once the property of King George III King of England.” Later in his account Roberts claims it was brought first to Bethlehem and used during the French and Indian War, when George II was king. Sometime after that it was taken from there by a “Mr. Frey” for a 4th of July celebration held in Rittersville, “and afterward to Allentown.” Whether Bethlehem ever protested the “migration” of their cannon to Allentown is not recorded.
Whatever its past, it was being fired that election night outside of the Democrat’s election headquarters, Abraham Gangewere’s American Hotel at 6th and Hamilton (on the site of what today is the Americus Hotel.) He had built the hotel in 1811 just up the block from the corner of 5th and Hamilton where the Lehigh County Courthouse would be located. By 1823 the American was popular with lawyers and others who had business there. That evening a larger than normal crowd arrived at the American to celebrate. Gangewere had apparently made the place something of a “watering hole” with Democrats, particularly office holders. Roberts implies that the party was getting a little noisy that night. When the cannoneers went inside to join it, the band of young Federalists decided to strike.
Their names recorded for posterity by Roberts were: Tobias Grob, Jacob Hagenbach, William and Daniel Keiper, John Mohr, Benjamin Ludwig, John Gutekunst, John Spinner and Martin Schwenk. Apparently under the cover of darkness they removed the small cannon from its base and vanished into the October night. Unfortunately, Roberts leaves out all the details that inquiring future generations would want to know. As Allentown had no police force, they did not have to worry about being caught carrying a cannon, however small, through the borough’s streets. It was passed through a fence to their comrades who then took it to Court Street to John Keiper’s stable near Hagenbuch’s hotel.
But what was the reaction from the crowd at the American’s barroom when they discovered their cannon had disappeared? Was there outrage at the Federalists? Did they vow to get even? Was the community in an uproar at losing what was considered a part of municipal property? All this Roberts leaves in the dark. As he was well connected in the community himself, Roberts may have heard whatever details of the cannon heist he gives from the aging perpetrators themselves. They apparently waited for a few days to remove it from its hiding place at Keiper’s stable and threw it down the hole in the outhouse behind Hagenbuch’s hotel.
There it rested for 45 years. In that time Andrew Jackson, complaining that a “corrupt bargain” between John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay in the House of Representatives had denied him the Democratic nomination in 1824, ended the Era of Good Feeling politics. A Civil War altered the nation and ended slavery. Allentown had become a booming industrial borough of 13,884 with iron makers and railroads and was on the verge of becoming a city.
It was in 1868 when workers were digging to enlarge a cellar that the venerable relic from the 18th century was found. Roberts states only that the cannon was restored and was set to firing once more. Apparently, it had not dawned on anyone that a gun forged in the 18th century might not have been quite the gun it used to be after spending 45 years in the ground. “It was subsequently used in celebrations, in one of which it is said to have exploded,” writes Roberts. No word of casualties.