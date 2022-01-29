It was 1862 and Andrew G. Curtin, Governor of Pennsylvania, was not having a good year. Still retaining at 45 his tousled hair, strong gazing eyes, clean-shaven good looks, and slightly cleft chin, he appeared the picture of health and determination. In truth, however, Curtin was frustrated. Trying to organize his state for the massive task of coordinating its contribution to the Union cause in this second year of the Civil War, he, like his friend President Abraham Lincoln, had decided that the only way to defeat the South and save the Union was with a total war. Even the replacement as Secretary of War of Curtin’s political rival Simon Cameron with Edwin M. Stanton had led to only a momentary respite. And now the new conscription law drafting young men into the army, designed to provide the armed force what it needed to accomplish the goal, was being undermined by the restive Irish population in his own state, primarily in the coal regions of Schuylkill County.
On October 23rd, hearing that the draft enumerators were being assaulted, Curtin quickly telegraphed Stanton from Harrisburg:
“Notwithstanding the usual exaggerations, I think the organization to resist the draft in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Carbon Counties is very formidable. There are several thousands in arms, and the people who will not join have been driven from the county. They will not permit the drafted men who are willing, to leave, and yesterday forced them to get out of the (railroad) cars. I wish to crush the resistance so effectually that the like will not occur again. One thousand regulars would be efficient, and I suggest that one regiment be ordered from the army…Let me hear immediately.”
Stanton’s reply was swift but not what Curtin wanted to hear. Yes, he certainly had the right to use federal troops, but alas there were none to give him. General Wood in Baltimore had none to spare. Unsatisfied with this response Curtin, over the next several days, bombarded Washington with telegrams. When Curtin heard back from Stanton he promised troops, but they would not amount to 1,000. Some cavalry and an additional regiment with some combat experience would have to do. When General Wood came up from Baltimore to Harrisburg, he took some action by ordering some artillery with ammunition. Some volunteer regiment on the North Central Railroad, “would be subject to his call at any moment.”
Looking back on them today these events in the Pennsylvania coal regions seem a very small part of the Civil War. But they reflect the social and economic changes in the country that sometimes led to violent political debate and bloodshed. Historian Grace Palladino’s book on the anthracite coal regions from 1840 to 1868, called it another Civil War. The question of Irish immigration was at the heart of the problem. Starting even before the potato famine in Ireland in the 1840s and 50s, Irish labor needed to leave their beautiful but over-populated homeland, which historian Cecil Woodham-Smith has called more densely populated than China. In the 1820s one observer noted that the Irish laborers working on the Lehigh Canal were often buried six to a grave.
A combination of the potato famine and the practice of British landowners to force Irish peasant farmers off the land so they could use it for livestock raising launched a tidal wave of an estimated million poor Irish toward America. As there was practically no one beyond a few Catholic churches willing to aid them the ill-educated and ill-trained Irish for anything beyond menial labor, it brought them into conflict with African Americans for laboring jobs and housing. Sensing a potent political issue, the emerging big city political organizations focused the resentment into what could only be called a racist vendetta between the two. The Civil War boiled that to a white heat. Political bosses recognized it as something that could be reduced to simple issue to tie the Irish to them: the Republicans are creating a war that will free the slaves who will flood into the cities to take your jobs away.
The arrival of the draft in 1862-63 added another issue. The provision of the law that allowed the wealthy the opportunity to pay $300 to “buy” a substitute led to the cry, “a rich man’s war and a poor man’s fight.” That railroad magnate Asa Packer in Mauch Chunk could buy a substitute for his son Robert offered a glaring example. Most of the history on impact of the Civil War draft focuses on the draft riots in New York in the summer of 1863. In what historian Lawrence Lader called “New York’s bloodiest week,” the city’s Black population of roughly 15,000 was subject to assault and often murder by largely Irish immigrant mobs who made up of about half of the city’s foreign-born population of 400,000. “All the frustrations and prejudices the Irish had suffered were brought to a boiling point by the draft,” Lader writes in his article in the June 1959 issue of American Heritage magazine. Black people lynched from lamp posts and a Black orphanage burned with its occupants inside were just two of the incidents of horror egged on by pro successionist rioters and politicians known as Copperheads. It took soldiers called in from the battlefield at Gettysburg to finally put down the riots with artillery and bayonet.
Nothing even close to this took place in the anthracite coal regions of Pennsylvania. Whatever the region’s feelings about Black people, not many lived there. Which did not stop Democratic newspapers from claiming that after the war ‘contrabands,’ aka formerly enslaved Black people, would be brought in to take their jobs. “We can tell the President of the United States, and his Abolition advisers, that they must keep their Negroes out of our Coal Regions, unless they desire to inaugurate civil war in the North,’’ wrote one publication. “President Lincoln must keep his pet lambs out of Schuylkill County.”
“In states like Pennsylvania,” notes Palladino, “where conservative Democrats wielded significant influence, the idea of conscription threatened long-cherished notions of popular sovereignty and personal autonomy that even the war had not displaced.”
Many people, not just the Irish, were concerned with the disruption the draft would cause on their farms and family life. In a letter to Curtin one man, a small mill owner, told the governor that “my daughter in law will go out of her mind if my son is drafted.” Another warned the governor “everywhere they (local men) have provided themselves with ammunition, guns and rifles and they dare any number come and draft them before they have their work finished.” It was the draft enrollers that went into rural areas like Cass Township that faced the most wrath of the population. Northampton County’s Democratic paper, the Easton Argus noted that most enrollment officers were “received respectfully” but wondered how it would be in other places.
According to Palladino most of the draft resistance in the anthracite coal regions was passive. When the draft enrollers came to town they took to the woods. It was the women who fiercely confronted them. “The women have an idea that the law does not reach them,” noted the Pittston Gazette, “that whatever assault they make they will not be interfered with.” If so, it must have surprised 25 Mauch Chunk women gathering in the town center, who stoned the draft enrollers, when four in their ranks were arrested and jailed without bail. One woman in Pittston, the Gazette noted, “intimidated the Marshal by thrusting into his face a small child that had smallpox in a most loathsome form.”
Some consider September 22, 1862, as the start of the major unrest over the draft in coal country. Three times draft enrollers were driven out of the town of Archbald. The fourth time the enroller took two U.S. cavalrymen with him. But the women were not impressed by the presence of armed men and drove them away when they tried to enter the Irish “Shanty Town.” The Republican newspapers claimed the women harassed a pro-Union shop keeper. Soon the men came out and a huge fight occurred where rocks, bottles and other items were thrown. The enroller was trapped in the coal mine company’s office. The Republican newspapers said the mob numbered 500, the Democrat papers said 150. Whatever it was the enroller successfully escaped unhurt out the back door.
A week later the enroller returned with an armed military guard and a Catholic priest. The presence of the priest seemed to calm things but later it started up again, leaving one of the Irishmen dead. Riots broke out in other parts of the coal region. Finally, the Schuylkill County authorities took out the heavy artillery and called in Rev. James Wood, the Catholic bishop of Philadelphia. With forthright words that they were breaking the law and would be excommunicated if they refused to let the enrollers do their job, the bishop calmed the men. He then went to the local priests and informed them that they were to use these same themes in their Sunday sermons. Governor Curtin was thrilled. “The decision and promptness but more the presence of Bishop Wood,” he informed Stanton, “relieved us all.”
But if that brought a stop to the worst of the violence it did not end it totally. Various Confederate sympathizers like the Knight of the Golden Circle were about stirring things up. And the Molly Maguires, viewed as agitators, were still stopping trains in 1864 with freshly inducted draftees.
If complaints about the draft were reduced to a dull roar in the anthracite region, frustration by miners over bad working conditions emerged full throat after the war. Palladino argues that the draft and labor agitation were concurrent but separate issues.
As to Governor Curtin, his eager efforts to aid the returning Union prisoners of war and other military issues won him the nickname “The Soldier’s Friend.” After the war Curtin became so frustrated with the Republican party’s corruption in the post war years that he became a Democrat and ran and won three terms in Congress in the 1880s before his death in 1894.