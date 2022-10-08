History's Headlines: The day the party ended

It's Tuesday, September 3, 1929, and most of the Lehigh Valley is looking at the thermometer. Not that temperatures in the upper 80s were unknown. But this summer they had been breaking records. “Fair and continued warmth,” the newspaper forecast said. Temperatures in the upper 90s had persisted throughout the long dry spell. And it even reached 97 in Boston, of all places. Farmers in the Valley were reporting that they had a good season but nothing special, better than most of the farmers out west who watched searing heat destroy their crops.
Underneath the late summer sun, office workers in Allentown sweltered in starched collars, vests and hats - hard straw or Panama - as they headed down to the office in their Model A Fords, or, hoping to catch a breeze on one of the Lehigh Valley Transit company's open street cars. There is of course no air-conditioning, at least none that ordinary folks could afford. The first room air conditioner will not be invented until 1931. The first air-conditioned theater in the country was in New York in 1925. It took a while for them to gain acceptance. Fans whirred, trying, with little imagination, to keep the air moving. But as most people had known nothing else, they simply put up with it.
More than a few women could also be seen headed for jobs as clerks at Hess Brothers or H. Leh and Company. Others might be secretaries in one of the many new offices for lawyers or real estate men in the Commonwealth Building or other office buildings. Since the decade’s start, they had been a growing part of the downtown workforce. If not quite as fashionable as the young women in New York, they were in fashion, slim-waisted with skirts only two or three inches below the knee and cloche helmet-like hats on their heads. The more daring may have a lock of hair peak out to decorate the check, a fashion element favored by the current rage of the Flaming Youth on the silver screen, Louise Brooks.
Heading into town they might have passed in his big Cadillac with chauffer Charlie De Long at the wheel General Harry C. Trexler, the city’s biggest mover and shaker. As he often did, Trexler sat at the front seat next to his chauffer and would bang his cane on the floor if he wanted him to go faster. His fortune at that point was later estimated at $50 million. His family had created a huge lumber business, said to have the largest warehouses on the East Coast. With the development of the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, the Lehigh Valley Transit Company, Pennsylvania Power and Light company and large amounts of downtown Allentown real estate, the 1920s had brought Trexler more and more success. He also sat on the board of New York banks. And now Trexler was looking at the development of an airport for the city and planning a municipal golf course and making plans for establishing a trust as a part of his will.
As the traffic headed down Hamilton Street, it would have passed a growing number of movie theaters. Several new ones that day were going up on the 1000 block of Hamilton Street. All movies in Allentown had been silent until the Earle theater on December 16, 1927 introduced the talking film to the Lehigh Valley with the "Prince of Headwaiters" with an actor named Lewis Stone (later to find brief fame as Mickey Rooney’s father in the Andy Hardy films). The local press had called it the latest “novelty” from Hollywood. But there were gasps when the image of Will R. Hays, former Postmaster General and president of the Motion Picture Owners and Distributors of America, began to speak. “There was a synchronization between the picture and the sound that made it plain Mr. Hays was speaking,” noted the Chronicle and News. This “novelty” sparked a revolution that made it clear by 1929 that no theater could survive without making a switch to “talkies.” The 19th Street Theater which opened a year before was having problems apparently because most people thought of it as way out in the suburbs and was silent.
Although as one critic noted at first, “the tinkle of a glass, the shot of a revolver, a footfall on a hardwood floor, and the noise of a pack of cards being shuffled,” were all about alike, the sound systems were gradually being improved. And what sort of films were shown in 1929? Well, there were the popular travelogues of Lyman Howe and of course westerns and mysteries. Famous female pilot Amelia Earhart would see one when she came in to visit her friends and fellow pilots John Henry and Dorothea Leh that month. But in the Jazz Age the daring romances with a lot of passion were the chief draws at the box office. Unlike the wages of "sin is death" themes in the early part of the decade, by 1929 Hollywood was sending a different message.
Along with being a lot of fun, illicit sex might even land you a millionaire. Here is what the Chronicle and News ad copy for the film “Naughty Baby” starring the popular actress Alice White at the Rialto had to say:
“When she’s good she’s very, very good. But when she’s naughty she is one wicked baby. White hot, this beautiful bluffer burns her way into the heart of a millionaire. Does she get him? Oh! Girls! You must come over. It's an educating and entertaining treat to see.”
Another was “Alimony” (which apparently followed once you had landed that millionaire) that promised, “Brilliant men, beautiful jazz babies, champagne baths, midnight revels, all ending in one terrific smashing climax that makes you want to gasp.” Almost makes one want to go home and listen to some quiet music on the radio.
Of course, the big topic that dominated the national debate in 1929 as it had since its creation was Prohibition. A local newspaper columnist had this to say: "If all the energy expanded in ‘making your own' in Allentown could be concentrated, there would be enough generated to change the course of the Jordan in a few hours.”
The 18th amendment seemed to show no signs of going away. Along Lawrence Street in Allentown, bathtub gin was being served in actual bathtubs. In the more exclusive confines of the Hotel Traylor’s dining room, bottles of Daeufer ginger ale as a mixer for your bootleg was on every table. Apparently, the former brewery had switched from beer to survive the current dry spell. Full page ads appeared in the Morning Call advertising this amenity. The house detective made sure customers did not get too loud but turned a blind eye to their hip flasks. Out in the country the roadhouses served applejack. It had a kick and the hangover was horrible but at least drinkers knew it would not make you blind or kill you.
Gangsters seemed to flourish in that atmosphere and the crime wave was the talk of the country. “When it’s on a truck it's bootleg,” said a young fellow on the rise in the rackets named Al Capone, “when your host serves it to you on a silver tray it's hospitality. I only provide a service.” But at the 1928 convention the Republican Party platform called prohibition a “noble experiment.” Popular newspaper versifier Franklin P. Adams had this to say of the nation’s two-faced attitude on the subject: “Prohibition is an awful flop / we like it / it can’t stop what it’s meant to stop / we like it / it’s filled our land with vice and crime / it can’t prohibit worth a dime/ never the less we're for it.”
Newspaper readers on the way home that evening would read that Admiral Byrd waited for his plane to be ready for his flight over the South Pole. Babe Ruth was hitting home runs and tennis great Bill Tilden was expected to win an upcoming championship at Forest Hills.
The Graf Zeppelin had completed its around the world journey and there was talk that trans-Atlantic service was not too far in the future. The developers of the Empire State Building promised a mooring mast would be added to accommodate the giant airships. And President Herbert Hoover had just returned from his summer vacation where he did a lot of fishing.
On the international front the League of Nations was meeting. In Italy the Fascist dictator Mussolini was winning the praise of the world for getting his country in shape. “He’s got the trains running on time,” breathless American tourists were telling their friends. Perhaps they might have found a small article about street fights between Communist thugs and Nazi thugs in Berlin. But Weimar Republic President Paul von Hindenburg appeared in charge. “This firm policy will undoubtedly be upheld by the present government,” a reference source published that year noted. The name Adolf Hitler did not appear.
Perhaps at the lunch hour or after leaving the office for the day the downtown worker stopped in at Eastman Dillion Company stockbrokers at 803 Hamilton Street to see how the market had done. He or she must have greeted with satisfaction that the Dow-Jones average had done very well. If they were like most people they were using borrowed money, called margin, to invest. Ever since 1924 the market had been on the not always steady but continued rise. Over a million people in the country were estimated to be investing. You didn’t have to be a Harry Trexler to want to get in on the action. According to popular historian Fredrick Lewis Allen in his book “Since Yesterday,” in September of 1929 the stock market’s rise was not news. It had become accepted that it would continue to go up. Yes it dropped at times and a few speculators were wiped out. But the vast public had put their faith in future of blue ribbon stocks.
On October 25, 1929 over 400 members of Allentown’s business community gathered at the new wing of the Hotel Traylor to celebrate its opening. Post cards had been printed up showing that future floors would soon be added. But even in the celebration there was anxiety that was not there the month before. Stocks had tumbled down, down, down. Surely it would stop. But even as the Morning Call was hailing it as necessary first step to end wild speculation and that the market would soon right itself, it had not.
On October 29, the bottom dropped out of the market. “Big and small, insiders and outsiders, the high riders of the Big Bull Market were being cleaned out,” noted one source. It would take until the middle of November to clear the dust away.
Fredrick Lewis Allen put it this way. “In a few short weeks it had blown into thin air thirty billion dollars, a sum almost as great as the entire cost to the United States for its participation in World War I and nearly twice as great as the entire national debt.” The party was over.