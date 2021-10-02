A STREETCAR NAMED EXPIRE.
According to one source this was a headline found in newspapers and magazines across the country in the 1950s when one by one cities and towns were abandoning streetcars, aka trolleys, for freeways, asphalt and the “lure of the open road.” Not only did it play up a title of a popular play by Tennessee Williams turned into a movie (“They told me to take a streetcar named Desire to a street called the Elysian Fields,” says the fading southern belle Blanche DuBois), but also reflected that the trolley, like Blanche, was a fading relic of the past. “Good riddance!” many drivers across America said. No more getting stuck behind the huge, slow-moving hunks of steel on rails. No more having to wait as they slowly picked up passengers. No more watching them pile up snow. Free, clear driving room speeding along. “See the USA in your Chevrolet,” sang Dinah Shore. “America is asking you to call.”
One by one cities like Los Angeles, which had one of the most extensive streetcar networks in the country, and Allentown and the Lehigh Valley, which had long been connected by trolley lines, began ripping up the rails and sending the street cars to the scrap heap. How and why all this happened is more complicated than the lyrics of Ms. Shore’s song. Today as people worry about climate change and highways regularly turning to parking lots, it’s interesting to see how the Lehigh Valley’s trolleys came and went.
Most of the information in this article comes from “History of Lehigh Valley Transit Company,” compiled in 1966 by a number of contributors from the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and edited by the late Randolph “Randy" Kulp.
The year is 1862 and two young Allentown men, undoubtedly looking snappy in their Civil War officers’ uniforms, were courting two young ladies. But there was a transportation problem. As one, Christian Pretz, noted in his diary, the girls lived all the way out on 11th Street and getting together was difficult. Clearly there was the need for something better than a horse if Allentown was going to meet its potential as community fathers and real estate developers hoped. But it was not until May 21, 1868, with the iron industry booming, that the situation was met by the arrival of the first horse car line.
Made up of twelve horses and five cars, its point of origin and terminus was the Black Bear Hotel at the northeast corner of 9th and Hamilton Streets. Its route managed to avoid the Hamilton Street hill via South Fifth, Walnut and South Fourth Street. It was also connected to the local railroad stations and to the Allentown Iron Furnace. What was a ride on the horse car like? Well, the passengers were protected by an enclosed car, but the driver stood outside, exposed to the weather. The conductor could sit inside in the back. In the winter the unheated cars were provided with straw on the floor to keep the passengers’ feet warm. “One-man cars” for which the driver also served as a conductor, operated on several schedules between Allentown’s business district and the railroad stations,” Kulp notes. An open summer car was added in 1889, along with improved facilities and new stables and a carbarn along North Madison Street. But these changes were soon overtaken by technology, sending Old Dobbin out to pasture.
On April 17, 1891, the first local electric streetcar lines arrived. Called the Allentown and Bethlehem Rapid Transit Company, it was largely created by investors from Boston. It must have seemed at first like the trolley lines were everywhere. They connected Allentown and Bethlehem in ways that seemed impossible just a few years before. Rails were also laid out to Catasauqua and West Catasauqua. This activity attracted the attention of Albert L. Johnson, Cleveland Ohio trolley line developer. He had made a fortune creating streetcar lines in Louisville, Cleveland and Brooklyn. At 6’1” and over 200 pounds and in his early 30s, Johnson was a passionate baseball fan and owner of Players League, a popular baseball organization that took on the National League. One of his favorite forms of exercise was driving a wagonload of empty beer barrels rapidly down the street. Arriving in Allentown in 1893 he took on the Boston folks and soon drove them out of the field. His replacement was the Allentown and Lehigh Valley Traction Company. Soon the lines were going up all over the Lehigh Valley and taking in rural areas. It would be possible for rural residents to travel into Allentown or Bethlehem to shop, get lunch and be back home before dinner. It was also an aid to traveling businessmen. One day in 1903 Allentown civil engineer Louis Grossart, his diary shows, checked a cement plant in Northampton, traveled north to talk to a client in Bangor and then south for a meeting at Bethlehem Steel. His diary notes: “took trolley.” The late architect Benjamin Walbert, owner of the Grossart journals, noted in 2004, “it is amazing how often he took public transit for his job.”
Johnson had even bigger plans for Lehigh Valley Traction. Noting Allentown’s central location between New York and Philadelphia he envisioned a link between those two cities with the Lehigh Valley as the focal point. Unfortunately, on July 2, 1901, the 39-year-old Johnson returned from his beer barrel exercise routine and was stricken by a heart attack and died. Robert Wright Jr,. a leading Allentown attorney, was named the company’s president. He quickly cancelled Johnson’s plans as impractical. Wright decided to confine the company to existing routes and ordered more streetcars. The company was forced into receivership and finally sold in 1905 to Colonel (not yet General) Harry C. Trexler and Colonel Edward Young. The pair began investing money into the new Lehigh Valley Transit Company’s equipment. This, however, was not appreciated by the lines’ employees whose wages had been cut back for a long time. They felt like their concerns were being overlooked. In 1906 it sparked the biggest strike in the company’s history. Violence erupted and the state police were called. It was finally settled by a compromise created by a Philadelphia labor lawyer that Trexler only reluctantly agreed to. It basically boiled down to his agreement not to fire the strikers.
But with that the Lehigh Valley Transit Company began to revive and by 1912 had embarked on its most ambitious project yet, the creation of an Allentown to Philadelphia route that was called the Liberty Bell Line. When it opened the newspapers featured a cartoon with figures in colonial garb, “Father Allen,” shaking hands with “Father Penn” in congratulations. It was the following year that Lehigh Valley Transit decided to create the ultimate model: a charter private car that went into service on September 3rd 1914. Called 999, its interior was divided into six sections. They included drawing rooms, a dining room, kitchen, lavatory and two motorman cabs. The dining room and drawing rooms featured a double hardwood floor, varnished Philippine mahogany woodwork and a light blue painted ceiling with gold stripes. The dining room included two small tables and chairs and three larger tables with chairs along the left side. A dinner set fired with the Liberty Bell’s insignia, fine table linens, and sterling silver coffee urns were added. Drawing rooms included five individual custom leather chairs, two chairs and one sofa, polished brass cuspidors, cigar humidor and a liquor cabinet. It was also lighted and heated, something those horse car passengers struggling to keep their feet warm in straw in 1868 could have only dreamed about. No. 999 was popular with Lehigh Valley Transit executives. Its two most prominent passengers were Governor Edwin Brumbaugh on a state inspection tour on July 1, 1915, and former president William Howard Taft who traveled from Philadelphia on December 23, 1915, to deliver the main address of dedication of the Allentown Hospital’s College of Nursing.
Alas the luxury streetcar had to compete with Allentown’s excellent railroad connections of the day, and it was not the moneymaker it was hoped to be. The heyday of the Lehigh Valley Transit lines were the 19-teens and early 20’s. In 1914 a silent film was made showing a honeymooning couple who travel by streetcar all the way to the Delaware Water Gap to celebrate their marriage. But just over the horizon was the automobile. At the start of the 20th century, they were regarded as toys of the rich. The common nickname for them, according to historian Walter Lord, was, a “bubble.”
Multi-millionaire Alfred G. Vanderbilt (who later died in the sinking of the Lusitania), made a sport of driving past the police at 18 miles an hour, well above the 10 miles an hour speed limit. In 1905 the police got their man when Vanderbilt’s car became stuck in a Harlem mudhole. The Duke of Manchester, visiting New York with his American-born wife, was furious when police would not give him a driver’s license: “A duke who is fit to be trusted with an American wife, is certainly to be trusted with a “bubble” in New York as long as he knows how to use it.” Future U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, then president of Princeton, claimed that the automobile “spread socialistic feelings” and that they were to the ordinary citizen, “a picture of the arrogance of wealth.”
All this began to change when Henry Ford put the Model T within the price range of the ordinary citizen. From the mid to late 1920s automobile sales rose as the revenue for streetcar lines fell. Car sales fell in the 1930s. But by then many people had come to regard them as a necessity. Another factor came into play, which was not widely known at the time. Starting in the late 20’s, replacement of the electric power trolley lines, starting first in the rural areas, with gas powered buses was encouraged by a collusive relationship among the transit lines and oil, rubber, and automobile companies. This crime—for which the companies were found guilty in 1949 in federal court— came with the fine of $1.00.
The streetcar had a last hurrah during World War II when gas rationing drove many to the electric powered trolley to get to the factory or to enlist. But peacetime brought the car roaring back. News photographers’ flash bulbs popped, and newsreel cameras whirred as the first post-war autos came off the assembly line.
The Liberty Bell made its final run in 1951, the same year that the movie version of “Streetcar Named Desire” was making Marlon Brando a star. In the summer of 1953 trolley enthusiast Gerhard Solomon took a photo of Lehigh Valley Transit’s remaining street cars being burned in a huge blaze as scrap at Bethlehem Steel. The last rails were said to have been removed around 1957.