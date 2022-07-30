It was 11:15 p.m. on June 2, 1919, a quiet night at 2132 R. Street N.W., Washington, D.C. Other evenings its occupant, Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer, could have been found reading late in his study. But for whatever reasons, he and his wife Roberta were getting ready for bed early. Apparently, they did not hear the footfalls of a man, or perhaps it was two men, in the street below. Later police detectives, with only a hat to go on, were not certain of the number of intruders.
What the Palmers did hear was the sound of a loud bang as if an object was thrown against the front door. Seconds later, a powerful explosion shook their house, showering window glass. It was followed by the large, mounted head of an elk high on the wall falling in front of Palmer, missing the attorney general by inches. From across the street Palmer’s neighbor, Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt, ran in. He and wife Eleanor had left a party early. They were walking back from parking the car when he heard the blast. Roosevelt found the front door of Palmer’s house blown in and all the windows shattered.
Palmer would later put a brave face on it for reporters and police. But Roosevelt reported to his wife that in his excitement Palmer reverted to his formal Quaker usage. “He was ‘theeing’ and ‘thouing’ me all over the place – ‘thank thee, Franklin!’ and all that.”
It was later discovered the bomber or bombers had not escaped but were blown to pieces by their own device. Although the bodies were destroyed beyond recognition, there were copies of an anarchist pamphlet warning of the coming revolution. The Big Red Scare of 1919 had come to the home to the man, rightly or wrongly, accused of helping spark it.
Alexander Mitchell Palmer was a man not unknown in the Lehigh Valley. He was born in Moosehead, Luzerne County in 1872 where his father, Samuel Palmer, owned a lumberyard with his grandfather Charles. He was named Alexander Mitchell after the president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, a friend of his father. Palmer’s Quaker family had come into the region from New York in 1813, and as he later noted, “here we Palmers have been forever since.”
Later the family moved to Stroudsburg. Here Palmer, the third child in the family, early showed a passion for learning. His mother who also was a lover of books and encouraged him. At age 14 he graduated first in his class from Stroudsburg High School. From there, Palmer was sent for a year to Moravian Parochial School in Bethlehem to prepare him for college. Although he passed the entrance exam for Lehigh, his parents wanted him to have a Quaker education and entered Palmer at Swarthmore at age 15 in 1887. His parents were not wealthy and had to borrow money to pay for his education.
A congenial, handsome fellow, Palmer was headed for a career in law. He was also known as an orator and his roommate William C. Sproul, later Republican governor of Pennsylvania, quickly spotted in Palmer, a Democrat, the elements of a future politician. Palmer biographer Stanley Cobin notes that although a Democrat and a Progressive one, he had very little contact with the eastern European ethnic groups and never really formed a bond with them.
After graduation from college, Palmer was appointed a court stenographer of Pennsylvania’s 43rd judicial district. After studying law at Lafayette College and George Washington University, he was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar Association and joined a Stroudsburg law firm. Along with joining the boards of several banks he became active in Democratic party politics, serving on the executive committee of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee. He was elected to Congress from the 26th Congressional district, which consisted of Monroe, Carbon, Northampton and Pike counties.
From 1909 to 1915, Palmer served three terms in Congress. His most important contribution in those years was working on lowering the tariff on imported goods, not a popular position in a high tariff state like Pennsylvania, and acting as middleman during the Bethlehem Steel Strike of 1910. In general, he supported the workers' demands, much to the fury of Bethlehem Steel owner Charles Schwab. When he agreed with workers that foreign contracts with Bethlehem should be withdrawn, Schwab threatened to pull the company out of South Bethlehem. Palmer hailed the government report that agreed with the workers' complaints. He was aware of Schwab’s anger as a result. “I have received my notice from the Bethlehem Steel Corporation,” he said. “I am marked for slaughter at their hands.”
Palmer found a kindred soul in the election in 1912 of Woodrow Wilson as president. Both were, by the standards of their times, moderate progressives. Hoping to be named attorney general, he was stunned when Wilson offered him the post of secretary of war, which he felt he could not accept:
“As a Quaker War Secretary, I should consider myself a living illustration of a horrible incongruity….In case our country should come into armed conflict with any other, I would go as far as any man in her defense; but I cannot, without violating every tradition of my people and going against every instinct of my nature, planted there by heredity, environment, and training, sit down in cold blood in the executive position and use such talents as I possess to the work of preparing for such a conflict.”
Later in 1915, when the Germans torpedoed the Cunard liner Lusitania, taking 128 American lives, Palmer refused to go along with the general outcry for the U.S. to enter World War I. He told reporters that in his opinion, “the entire nation should not be allowed to suffer” because some travelers had chosen to ignore warnings that the ship was carrying munitions. Palmer may also have suspected that those munitions were a product of Charles Schwab’s Bethlehem Steel.
When the U.S. did enter the war in April of 1917, Palmer, despite his Quaker convictions, said he was willing to join in the fight, including carrying a gun as a private in the Army. But that would not be necessary. In October 1917, he was appointed alien property custodian, which gave him the responsibility for the seizure, administration and sometimes sale of enemy property in the U.S. This job gave Palmer huge amount of assets estimated at $500 million to administer. He created a squad of tax lawyers and banking experts and an investigative bureau to track down assets.
Unfortunately, Palmer was not above “helping out” a friend. His neighbor near his summer home at Blue Heron Lake happened to be Martin Kern, an Allentown businessman who was later discovered to be a criminal guilty of fraud. One of the crown jewels in Palmer’s realm as custodian was Bosch-Magneto, a German firm that made most of the ignition systems used in motorized vehicles in the U.S. What exactly Palmer’s role here is somewhat murky but Kern did acquire it, changing its name to American Bosch-Magneto.
Palmer claimed that he turned it over to associates of Kern. in particular Arthur T. Murray. president of Bethlehem Truck Company, based in Allentown. “He happened to be one automobile manufacturer who I personally knew…knew him for years.” Bethlehem Truck Company however was later proven to be a fraud to bilk unsuspecting investors. It supposedly never produced a single truck. Palmer also saw to it that no other bidders for Bosch could get close to the company. In the end it was discovered in 1921/22 that Kern was a German alien himself and therefore could not legally own Bosch-Magneto. But by then Palmer had other concerns.
On March 5, 1919, Palmer took over what he had always thought of as his dream job: attorney general. But it was not a good time for it. Across the country there was fear that a revolution was about to take place. The Communist takeover in Russia had inspired radicals here, it was believed. And in truth bombings, race riots and strikes by workers demanding justice were taking place. Had America beaten Germany only to be overwhelmed by Bolsheviks?
At first, Palmer tried to calm the hysteria. He took on the American Protective League, an organization of private citizens that conducted raids on those they suspected on being subversives. Palmer refused to listen to them, calling their information “gossip, hearsay information, conclusions and inferences” and stated, “information of this character could not be used without doing serious wrong to individuals that are probably innocent.”
According to his biographer, Palmer rejected reports about race riots in Chicago and Washington that summer of 1919, now recognized by most historians as instigated largely by racist whites and not Bolsheviks, and refused to intervene. But those spreading the Red Scare, as it came to be called, would not be controlled. And in some cases, the bombs were real. In April of 1919, 36 dynamite-filled bombs were mailed to leading figures including justice officials, newspaper editors and businessmen, including John D. Rockefeller.
The U.S. Senate was demanding that these foreign radicals be ousted from the country. Newspaper editors supported by cartoons of bomb-throwing, bearded Reds clutching a round explosive with a sizzling wick, were outraged.
Under this pressure, Palmer became aggressive and hired a 24-year-old recent law school graduate named J. Edgar Hoover, who vigorously went to work tracking socialists and anarchists. From November 1919 to January 1920, Palmer launched a series of raids by local police and federal law enforcement that rounded up large groups of suspected radicals later known as the Palmer raids. But Assistant Secretary of Labor Louis Freeland Post disagreed and limited the deportations to 556, which enraged Palmer who demanded the secretary of labor fire Post. But he in turn backed up Post.
With that Palmer went over his head to Woodrow Wilson. The president gently rebuked Palmer, telling him not “to let the country see red.“ On hand privately taking notes was Navy Secretary Joseph Daniels. No liberal, he felt that Palmer “was seeing red behind every bush and every demand (by strikers) for an increase on wages.”
Perhaps the high point of the Red Scare came in December 1919 when 249 members of the Union of Russian Workers were placed aboard an Army transport the Buford, nicknamed by the press the “Soviet Ark”, and deported to Hango, Finland where they were taken by train to Soviet Russia. A few of them like Emma Goldman and Alex Beekman had long arrest records advocating anarchy. “I do not consider it punishment to be sent back to Soviet Russia. I consider it an honor to be chosen as the first political agitator to be deported from the United States,” said Goldman as she left. But others did not. “Of those 249 that were deported, the vast majority had never participated in any terroristic action, or did not have any criminal record,” writes historian Robert K. Murray.
Twelve of them left behind wives and children. When they rushed the ferry gates at Ellis Island in a vain attempt to join their fathers and husbands, their action was reported in the press under the headline “REDS STORM FERRY GATES TO FREE PALS.” The Cleveland Plain Dealer editorialized that it hoped that “other vessels larger and more commodious, carrying similar cargoes, will follow in her wake.”
By 1920, Palmer was feeling presidential possibilities. He was dubbed the “Fighting Quaker” and came forward with the news that May of 1920 was the month when the Reds would be on the move and launch a more powerful assault. But when May came and went and none of that happened, the panic that had swept the country turned to skepticism. Soon the press and public were feeling they had been had. Instead of being hailed as the “Fighting Quaker,” he was derided as the “Quaking Fighter.”
As 1920 became 1921, gangsters and gun molls replaced anarchy in the headlines and instead of looking for Reds under every bed many Americans were looking for a speakeasy to get a drink. While he made a good showing as the 1920 Democratic convention, Palmer was defeated by former Ohio Governor James M. Cox, called “colorless” by one wag.
After that, Palmer worked at his law practice and supported both Al Smith and his old neighbor Franklin Roosevelt for president.
When his wife Roberta died in 1922, he remarried to Margret Oltman Fallon Palmer, who after his death became a prominent Washington socialite, and according, to Lady Bird Johnson, the “lady friend” of longtime Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn.
Palmer died in 1936 of cardiac complications following an appendectomy at age 64. He was buried at Laurelwood Cemetery (originally a cemetery of the Society of Friends) in Stroudsburg. His second wife joined him there in 1973.