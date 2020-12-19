“Asbury Park does nothing, it simply amuses,” noted author Stephen Crane, who once lived in the New Jersey seaside amusement mecca. And in his 19th century heyday there were a lot of places, big and small, in an America that played that role. Among those that did so locally, from roughly 1891 to 1906, was Laury’s Island Park, sometimes known simply as Island Park. This should not be confused with a similarly named amusement park near Easton. It grew out of Laury’s Station, a stop on the Lehigh Valley Railroad, and thrived at a time when Americans were having a few extra quarters to enjoy an outdoor picnic grove, take a ride on a merry-go round or enjoy a tranquil cruise on a warm, summer afternoon in the pre-air conditioner era.
Today, like many of those places, what remains of Laury’s Park are only fragments. But, in a new book, local author Laura Klotz brings that largely forgotten spot where Lehigh Valley residents once amused themselves to life again. She has dug through newspaper archives and local history books and has clearly visited the site frequently. The result is a detailed and readable history of not just a slice of Lehigh Valley history, but a look back at a way Americans relaxed in those good old summer times of yore.
Klotz’s story begins with the Lehigh River as a little mud flat, but a significant one. It is difficult to imagine today but flowing water was once the main source of power for what little industry there was. Grist mills and sawmills all over the Lehigh Valley depended on it in the 18th century. To take advantage of the water, dams were built. The Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company built one in 1829. And the slate rock around the area became Laury’s Island.
The Laury family, headed by David Laury (1805-1883), were clearly an enterprising bunch. Not content with industries, they were also into what we might call today the “hospitality” business. David Laury in the 1830s erected a small hotel, alternately called Laury’s Hotel or the Hotel Laury, that featured a bar or a saloon as they might have called it, as well as a store. The Laury family had its roots in Scotland and members of it took part in the American Revolution. David had been born in 1805. Along with the hotel he was quarrying slate and milling flour. He was active in the local Lutheran Church. His major political accomplishment came in 1868 when he was elected Associate Judge of Lehigh County Courts. Ever after, he was known as Judge Laury. Eventually he turned over most of his duties to his youngest son, Alexander, and son-in-law, George Kimbell. David Laury died in 1883. The family played an active role in local Democratic party politics. That may explain why Klotz was able to gather much of her information about Laury’s Island Park from the Allentown Democrat newspaper which seemed to cover just about everything that happened there. For the press of the 19th century, balanced news coverage was not a concept that would have dawned on them.
It was really the railroad, in this case the Lehigh Valley Railroad, that in the 1890s made Laury’s Station into a venue for an island park. The station had been created in the earlier days of the LVR as Slate Dam station, but by making David Laury the first stationmaster, everyone came to call it Laury’s Station. By the 1890s the railroad, founded by Asa Packer and Robert Sayre in the 1850s, was under the direction of Elijah Packer Wilber, Asa’s nephew and the aging Sayre. Although it was a major railroad in truth the decade was not a good one for the LVR. Riots and strikes following the Panic of 1893 and the collapse of a deal with the wobbly Reading Railroad led to its near bankruptcy in 1897 and a takeover by J.P. Morgan, the powerful investment banker. Wilbur and Sayre were replaced by a board of directors selected by Morgan. But, at first, it did not affect the popularity of the park.
The earliest mention of the park appeared in the May 21, 1891 issue of the Allentown Democrat. It was a time of many parks in the Lehigh Valley. They were built by either streetcar or railroad lines to encourage passenger business. The most prominent was Central Park built by the Lehigh Valley Traction Company at the border between Allentown and Bethlehem. It was created by the traction company’s owner Albert Johnson. The company also owned real estate along the route and hoped that park-goers interested in lots would become buyers.
George Kimball was still in charge of the hotel in 1891. Here is what the Democrat said of him and his establishment:
“Mr. Kimball, the proprietor, is a very clever gentleman, one who ever studies to make the place the most desirable in every respect of any of its kind in the country. The island, which covers 15 acres, and in a healthy and desirable location, is easy of access and as a whole we don’t know of any other place anywhere as desirable in every respect as this one for excursions, parties, picnics etc. during the hot season.”
Apparently, the public agreed for in the 1890s it was the most popular spot for Allentown Sunday School picnics from Decoration Day, aka Memorial Day, to the middle of September. Political meetings were common. The local bands would play, and the dancers waltzed or two-stepped to the latest by John Philip Sousa. Perhaps the most popular part of the park was a ride on a small boat. Staring in 1894 it was named the Lotta, later the Trilby. The Trilby was probably named after the wildly popular George Du Maurier novel of an American artist’s life in Paris that appeared that year first in magazine serialization. The novel was considered slightly risqué by Victorian standards. The name was later given to a popular style of a hat worn by a character in a theatrical version of the novel. Most, but not all, of the Trilby’s voyages were pleasant. One afternoon in 1898 three young men for reasons unknown found themselves in a rowboat in the little craft’s path. Apparently confused by the captain’ commands, they placed themselves exactly in the Trilby’s path. One of the young men survived the other two did not. Klotz, citing newspaper accounts, tells of this tragic event in vivid style.
Things began to change for Laury Island Park in 1898 when it was announced that the hotel was closing. But other rides were added, including a miniature train called the Tom Thumb, and a toboggan slide. The Trilby was replaced by an even larger craft, the Betsy Ross. But for whatever the reason, maybe because it lacked the intimacy of its predecessor, it failed to be as popular. And then there was the death Elise May Good, a 16-year-old young girl following a wound suffered from a misdirected fire cracker. But the final death blow for Laury’s Island Park came in 1905/06. The LVR’S ultimate owner J.P. Morgan was known for his passion for efficacy and economy. It was even given a name in the business press: “Morganization.” Although Morgan, who counted the crowned heads of Europe among his intimates, probably had no idea where Laury’s Station was, the men who worked for him overseeing the Lehigh Valley Railroad certainly did. That it only brought in local crowds was an issue. It was also considered redundant. The line had other amusement venues, particularly one in Bellwood, New Jersey, that it wanted to encourage. Laury’s Island Park no longer fit into Morgan’s business model. Even showing early movies by Thomas Edison could not save it.
With the closure of the park, Laury’s station began its long, slow decline. Today it is a picturesque location with few remnants of its storied past. Laura Klotz is to be commended for bringing back to life in the detailed book this corner of local history that will be of interest to those who want to discover more about the region’s past.