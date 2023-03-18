As far back as 1847, George Perkins Marsh (1801-1882) didn’t like what he saw happening to the forests in his native Vermont. Denuded of trees, forests were not coming back, leaving a waste land where nothing seemed to grow. Floods had become common. By 1862 this scholar, attorney, diplomat and ardent Republican, appointed by President Abraham Lincoln as the first U.S. minister (a.k.a. ambassador) to the newly created Kingdom of Italy, was looking at the devastated Italian countryside around him. He concluded that if wise use and management conservation were neglected, exploitation could alter the nature of the planet. These ideas he put together in a book published in 1864 titled Man and Nature.
As Marsh was working on his book, an example of his theory was playing itself out in eastern Pennsylvania. The Great Flood of 1862 that took place primarily in the Lehigh Valley that spring would take hundreds of lives and destroyed many businesses.
Early in the spring of 1862 things were looking better for the Lehigh Canal. Since the mid-1850s, the transportation marvel of the 1820s had been engaged in a life and death struggle with Asa Packer’s Lehigh Valley Railroad. Coal, those “black diamonds” of fuel that heated the homes and powered the factories and furnaces of the growing industrial northeast, had been the canal’s life blood, but had been switching to railroad transport. But with the onset of the Civil War, demand for coal had caused an upsurge of tonnage on the waterway.
It was not enough to even the score with the ubiquitous “iron horse.” Up in New England a fellow named Henry David Thoreau was lamenting the fact that local young men that he knew thought themselves cut off from things if they moved so far out that they couldn’t hear the train’s whistle. Army of the Potomac’s General George B. McClellan seemed to have “the slows” (as Lincoln would later call them) in getting to Richmond that spring, but things were moving again on the Lehigh and Delaware canals.
Then on Tuesday June 3rd 1862, it started to rain, and rain, and rain. Now what they use to call a “freshet” was far from unknown in the Lehigh Canal. The first one was recorded in the 1780s long before there was a canal. But the worst that some remembered in 1862 occurred in 1841.
The 1830s had led to a denuding of the trees headed down the canals to a series of lumber mills. Some mill owners were careful. But other get-rich-quick types from Philadelphia acted as if the forests would last forever. That spring of 1841, when the heavy rains came, there was a storm that swept away all the bridges over the Lehigh River. Lumber mills were ruined and at least some of the speculators with them.
Unfortunately, one of them was John Rice, president of Allentown’s Northampton Bank who had speculated with the bank’s funds which included Lehigh County’s tax revenues, the First Presbyterian Church’s funds and numerous widows who had entrusted him with their savings. Rice fled to New York, never to return, and it took the region over a decade to recover.
But few people in America much less the Lehigh Valley recognized the irreversible impact of man’s action on the earth. The lessons of 1841 were just a fading memory 21 years later when the rain started to fall.
Here is how the Easton Express reported on it on June 5, 1862, as reprinted in the New York Times of June 8th:
“The rain fell steadily from Tuesday night (June 3), in which time the ground soon became thoroughly soaked, when the water that fell subsequently was thrown in the creeks causing the Lehigh and Delaware to rise rapidly. At an early hour last night, the streams were thoroughly swollen, making it apparent that the freshet would be a heavy one. People in Easton began to move their furniture and other belongings as well as their families away from the river.
The loss on the lumber will be a heavy one $25,000 - $30,000 (over a million dollars today). This, however, is merely guess work as it is impossible at present to count the loss. Samuel Oliver, the distiller, had losses of $3,000 to $4,000 including hog and grain. Boat builder Thomas Bishop had his tied together and had few boats lost. Boat builder Christian Klausmeyer suffered greatly losing all he owned.
At Glendon everything was inundated, stacks, dwellings, offices, and all. Damage here will be immense, the fires of the furnaces having been extinguished by water doing damage to the works. Workmen all escaped with their families, their homes being left to the mercy of the flood. The bridge at Glendon had been swept away.
At an early hour sheds, stables, barns and board piles and pieces of broken bridges and timber came down the Lehigh, threatening to destroy our own bridge as every piece that struck it made it tremble. It withstood these shocks until about 8 o’clock when parts of it were carried away. This was the bridge that replaced the one that was built to replace one that was destroyed in the 1841 freshet.
The loss on the Lehigh Canal is estimated at five million dollars (almost $200 million today). Bridges at Bethlehem, Allentown, Catasauqua, Laubach’s and Freemansburg are all gone. Telegraph lines down and Lehigh Valley (railroad) unable to run today.
Saddest to believe, the freshet has cost the loss of many lives. A boy and his father came down on a log and jumped off at a raft before the remains of the log were swept away. They said they were swept nine miles on the river. The man was cut badly about the face, head and shoulders. He thinks many men lost their lives on the canal.
A house passed down the river and a woman jumped through the window. She was not seen after that. Many other logs floated past with people on them. A little girl on a log reached up on a tree and used its branches and got to land. Two men were seen doing the same thing.
At Easton the Delaware flooded along Front Street. When water came up to the bedroom, ladders had be used to remove them to avoid the luxury of having to swim from their bed chambers. Crowds gathered at daylight to see the Delaware filled with items.
From Mauch Chunk losses were worse than anticipated, exceeding the worst anticipations. Four dams washed away. Islands covered with timber, all of it swept away. The Belvidere and Delaware resumed service. The Lehigh Valley Railroad will be in operation to Allentown, making a connection from New York to Harrisburg. It will take 10 days to repair the rest.”
For the Lehigh and Delaware Canal it was a disaster if not a death blow. But it did manage to end any hope it might have had at successfully competing with the railroads. It became a backwater used primarily by the towns on a rail link and occasionally a tourist novelty like the jaunt by New York socialite and artist Louis Comfort Tiffany and his friends in the 1880s. Boys would be walking behind the mules on tow paths into the 20th century.
As for George Perkins Marsh he stayed in Italy and is buried in the Protestant Cemetery in Rome, his book regarded as a classic in its field and hailed as the first environmentalist.