On a December day when 1776 was about to become 1777, the citizens of Northamptontowne (later Allentown), then a village of several hundred, were treated to an unusual sight. Up its main street came a company of Continental soldiers carefully guarding a group of uniformed, blue-coated, stiffly marching figures. They were Hessians, German troops fighting for the British and taken recently at the Battle of Trenton on December 26, 1776. The 1,400- man Hessian force was overwhelmed and surprised. About 20 were killed and 100 wounded, but about 1,000 were captured. One group went to a stockade on 8th Street just below Hamilton. The others were relocated to a camp on what would become the corner of Jordan and Gordon Streets. They had already been paraded through Philadelphia to stir up patriotic fervor. As Washington had few troops to spare to guard POWS, many were supposedly later released as farm hands.
Americans called them mercenaries. The British called them auxiliaries. To patriots they were foreign hirelings, paid soldiers brought in to crush their just struggle against the tyrant King George III. Little is known for certain of their fate while in Allentown. With the war’s end some went home, some stayed. But they were not forgotten.
Of the many people that pass the building at the northeast corner of 8th and Hamilton Streets, few probably notice the plaque put up in 1926 noting the site of the camp to honor the 150th anniversary of American independence. Until blown over in a storm in the 1870s, here was the wooden stockade that housed Hessians. A large plaque set in stone was also placed in 1926 at Jordon and Gordon where the other Hessian POW camp was located.
According to long-standing tradition, there are local families who have a Hessian ancestor. Here is the way the story is usually told.
A farmer had a daughter he wanted to marry to a suitable husband. But he wanted her to have a stout young man who could farm and keep a steady hand on the plough. And here was a stockade full of them and they already spoke German, an added benefit. So, bribing the guard to look the other way, he carefully motioned to a likely lad, got rid of his uniform, gave him civilian clothes to wear and took him back to the farm. And soon there was a family. How much of this happened is debatable. But surely some of it did, although not necessarily in that order. If they were indeed released as farm hands, smuggling them out of the stockade was not necessary.
The Hessians have certainly got bad press ever since the Declaration of Independence: “He is at this time transporting large armies of foreign Mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.”
Thomas Jefferson’s words echo from the past, stamping the image of the Hessians in the popular mind. Either they were depicted as ruthless, plundering beasts or victims of greedy princes who sent their subjects off to die fighting so they could add another ornate wing to the miniature Versailles that was their palace. But modern military historians today try to put it in context. Since 65% of the German troops came from the small, princely states of Hesse-Kassel and Hess-Hanau, tiny pieces of the geographic jigsaw puzzle that was the Holy Roman Empire, a feudal relic, they all were labeled Hessians.
George III for complex dynastic reasons was also a ruler of a German princely state as the Elector of Hanover and so felt comfortable on calling for aid from German states. In fact, as monarchs the kings of Great Britain after 1760 rarely visited it. George III never did. His son George IV was said to have stopped there briefly in the 1820s. Other German states also contributed troops. Brunswick sent 4,300, Ansbach-Bayreuth 2,353, Anhalt-Zerbst 1,119 and Waldeck 1,225. A total of 30,000 German troops fought in America, a quarter of the British land forces.
Thomas Jefferson notwithstanding, legally the Hessians were not mercenaries. A mercenary served a foreign government willingly. Auxiliaries served as a unit hired out by their own government and remained in that government’s service. The Hessians fought under their own flags, usually commanded by their own officers and wearing their own uniforms. Like most 18th century armies, plundering if not condoned was considered part of what happened in war. Still, in spite of the tales of horror by Hessians following the Battle of Long Island, one farm wife noted that she was impressed with how the well-disciplined Hessians did not plunder her property. One Hessian noted that many of the Americans captured were German speakers, and it “cut me doubly to the heart” to see them executed as POWs. Their officers spoke out forcefully against it.
The Hessians were hired out because the smaller, poorer German states saw them as significant sources of revenue. In fact, the Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel Fredrich II was able to reduce taxes by one third between 1760 and 1784, money he used for what we would call infrastructure repairs, public welfare projects and improving the education system.
Use of foreign soldiers in Europe’s many wars had gone on for at least 200 years. By the time of the Revolution Hesse-Kassel was the continent’s source of soldiers. One source called it the most militarized state in Europe with from 5.2 to 6.7% of its population under arms, more than heavily militarized Prussia. Males were registered for military service at the age of 7. Until 30 they had to present themselves for service. Discipline was harsh and bordered on brutality. But apparently for 18th century warfare they were excellent soldiers. Unlike most of Europe’s armies, officers advanced on merit. Soldiers were well paid and their families were exempt from some taxes. Its textile and weapons factories flourished, providing workers with an excellent income. The Hessian troops consisted of infantry, cavalry and artillery. Their riflemen were excellent marksmen. They fought in many battles, primarily in the northern states. While excellent soldiers they at times suffered huge losses.
It is probably good that the Hessians served as separate units. The relationship between the average British soldier and the average Hessian was an uneasy one that sometimes led to strong words and at times blows. To the redcoats the Hessians were just foreigners, just as bad as those shifty French who didn’t have the common decency to learn to speak the king’s English. A duel between a Hessian and a British soldier over an insult left the Brit dead. General Howe thought it was wise to pardon the Hessian.
Around 1,000 Hessians were defeated, captured and killed by untrained militia as part of the battle of Saratoga. Among those caught up in the conflict was the Baroness Fredericka von Riedesel, wife of a commander of a German unit from Brunswick who with her three daughters later found herself dodging cannonballs. In its aftermath they spent time at Bethlehem’s Sun Inn and later had a conversation with Thomas Jefferson, whom she found likable.
Recently The New York Times science section featured an article about an archaeological dig at Fort Mercer on the Delaware River, part of the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park New Jersey. Here on October 22, 1777 a force of 2,300 Hessians attacked the fort. No quarter was shown by either side and in the battle, which lasted a little over 75 minutes, 377 Hessians and just 14 Americans were killed. “The horror of that afternoon was soon apparent to the archaeologists,” the story states. “From an excavation pit 10 feet wide, 30 feet long and four and a half feet deep, they recovered 14 skulls and numerous other human bones.” From the Delaware the Pennsylvania Navy was firing into the Hessians. One of the archeologists notes that the ships were firing chain shot and bar shot, designed to destroy a ship’s rigging. “These guys were being hit with all kinds of things,” notes one. “What a horrible place this would have been.”
German troops were still with the British when the final military surrender took place at Yorktown in 1781. Some 17,313 of them returned home. About 7,700 had died, 1,200 killed in action and 6,354 from illness or accidents.
About 5,000 it is estimated stayed in the U.S. or Canada. At least some of the local P.O.W’s apparently were released to do farm work. So maybe that farmer didn’t have to bribe the guard after all. When the war ended, he already had a ready-made son-in-law.