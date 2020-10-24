The year was 1919. World War I was over but a rising tide of anti-immigrant and anti-Semitism spurred on by fears of the Communist revolution in Russia and labor unrest at home was roiling the country. Ku Klux Klan membership was at its height and not just in the deep south. No state had more members than Indiana, where one in every three native born white males was a Klansman. In 1923 the Klan staged a huge rally and parade in Washington D.C., many of them in full regalia but unmasked. Congress was being urged to pass immigration quota laws designed to keep out primarily Italians and Eastern Europeans and Russians, large numbers of which were Jews. It did so and many were not repealed until the 1960s.
It was against this historical backdrop that on an unknown date that year two prominent members of Allentown’s Jewish community stepped out of a car at the corner of 6th and Chew Streets. One was jeweler Samuel Perkin. An immigrant from what was then Czarist Russia, later Lithuania, he was now a prosperous member of Allentown. The other was Dr. David Parmet, part of the first staff of Sacred Heart Hospital. They were there that day as representatives of the founding committee of Allentown’s Jewish Community Center. Among the ranks were some of Allentown’s leading Jewish citizens. At their head was Max Hess Sr., founder with his brother Charles of Hess Brothers Department store, which was rapidly becoming one of the leading businesses in the city. Since 1896, when Hess had opened his dry goods business in the store front of the Grand Central Hotel at 9th and Hamilton streets (he had hired the Allentown Band to play patriotic tunes while those first customers shopped), it had grown by leaps and bounds. Skillful advertising, bargain sales and “just a little touch of star quality,” supplied by the high fashion French Room had the customers pouring in.
The members of the committee were concerned about the Jewish youth of the community. Like any group of young people, they were restless. In a growing city they needed a place to exercise in an atmosphere that kept them off the streets and out of trouble. And it was also important to them that the youth do so in an environment that recognized their Jewish faith and heritage. As the late Sam Grossman, who grew up in that era noted, “they were concerned about us.” The building they stopped in front of was a handsome brick home of Victorian era vintage topped by a white cupola. It had a large yard with a small orchard in the back. It had been built by Lowhill Township rug, yarn, dying and dry goods merchant Peter Seibert. He had made a modest if comfortable income shipping coverlets around Cape Horn to gold mining 49er’s during the California gold rush. Careful investments in local real estate followed and he had moved to Allentown in 1867. A prominent member of St John’s Lutheran Church, he died in 1914.
In 1919 the home was occupied by Siebert’s only child Sabina, and her husband, the Rev. John Amos Schaffer. They were willing to sell. And when the couple heard it was going to be used for a philanthropic purpose, they lowered the price by $6,000. So, an agreement was reached and roughly one hundred years ago the Jewish Community Center of Allentown was formed. By 1928 the Victorian was gone, and it was housed in a large building with a handsome columned front designed by local architect David Levy. Although Max Hess had died in the early 1920s, the dream had been achieved.
The Lehigh Valley’s Jewish population started early but remained small and remained so for many years. According to Ned Shulman’s pioneering article in the 1988 version of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, the first Jew of record in the Lehigh Valley was Myer Hart of Easton. He was one of the first eleven founders of the little village created in 1752 that became the Northampton County seat. It was roughly ten years later at William Allen’s Northampton town, already more commonly known as “Mr. Allen’s little town,” that Mordecal Moses Mordecal, a learned Lithuanian Jew from Philadelphia, visited the little village and in the 1760s purchased property there from William Allen’s son, James, who was building a summer home at Trout Hall. Like Allen he and his wife Zipporah, the sister of Myer Hart in Easton, may have seen it as a refuge from the city’s heat when they purchased property and lived there for a number of years. They are said to have moved from Allentown sometime before the Revolution.
Although not related to Myer Hart a Michael Hart settled in Easton from Germany in 1772. He was granted a license as an Indian trader. He opened a store and later invested in land in Upper Smithfield, Macungie, Lower Mt. Bethel, Chestnut Hill and into Wayne and Pike counties. He died in 1813.
It was not until 1839 that the first Jewish congregation was formed. This was in Easton and called Congregation Brith Sholom (Covenant of Peace). By then members of the Schnurman family had arrived in Allentown. Two of them- Meyer Schnurman and Joshua Schnurman- were members at Brith Sholom. Seven other members of Allentown’s Jewish community were also members there from 1853 to 1877. It was apparently not until 1883 that Jewish worship began In Allentown. On November 12, 1883, the following notice appeared in the Chronicle and News newspaper:
“The Hebrews of this city have been very active within the past week in organizing a congregation, They have elected the following officers of the church organization: President Simon A. Feldman; Vice President A. Ellenbogen; Secretary Morris Schmidt; Treasurer Simon Kemp; Trustees Joshua Schnurman and M. Levi. The members have engaged as pastor Rev. A. Rebfeld, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, who arrived on Friday. Yesterday the first Sunday School was attended by thirty scholars… The membership of the congregation numbered about fifteen all of whom are zealous in their work. A meeting place has not yet been selected but will undoubtedly in a few days. The Hebrew residents of this place have for a long time needed an organization, and this step will prove a wise one on their part.”
Perhaps the major social event was the Purim Ball. The local press first apparently began to cover them in the 1880s. Here is an account that appeared on March 19, 1889:
“The sixth annual Purim Ball took place in Music Hall last evening and it is the unanimous verdict of all present that it was the most pleasant evening ever held. From eight o’clock this evening until an early hour this morning Music Hall was the scene of gaiety seldom witnessed in this building. The toilets of the ladies were extremely beautiful, and the fair wearers never looked sweeter. Between 300 and 400 people were present during the promenade concert, which was rendered by the Allentown Band Brass Orchestra in the usual admirable style that characterizes the music of that organization. Shortly after nine o’clock the grand march took place led by Mr. Israel Schnurman and Miss Anna Goldsmith of Easton. About 129 couples participated and the long line of ladies and gentlemen was led through the various evolutions… People were present from Reading, Bethlehem, Easton, Catasauqua, Mauch Chunk, Mahanoy City, Philadelphia, Newark, New York and other places.”
But the newspapers were not always so generous in their feelings toward the Eastern European and Russian Jews that began to come into the region in the 1890s in relatively large numbers. Unlike the earlier Jewish population, their chief “sin” was ethnic and cultural rather than particularly religious: they did not speak German and were not members of the merchant class but were poor.
“The immigrant Jews who came to Allentown in the 1880s,” writes Shulman, “and for several decades thereafter were from eastern Europe, from Russia, Poland, Lithuania (all then part of the Russian Empire), Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. They settled in the Sixth Ward, that section of Allentown like a peninsula between the Jordan Creek and the Lehigh River from Gordon Street north to the city line separating Fullerton and Whitehall Township from Allentown. Close by were the railroad tracks, meat packing plants, knitting mills foundries, furniture factories- the economic hub of the community… a close-knit neighborhood, protective supportive and comforting,”
The Sixth Ward was also the home base of many of Allentown’s other ethnic groups and they did not, according to newspaper accounts of the day, always mix harmoniously. But here the Jewish immigrants created their early synagogues and social groups and gradually businesses grew and some found their way into the life of the larger community of Allentown.
By the 1950s the Jewish Community Center had moved to a new building in the city’s West End. Today this now 100-plus year old organization continues to thrive, a monument to the devotion of those who together founded it long ago.