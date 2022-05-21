As far as is known, General Harry C. Trexler never swung a golf club. According to his aide, Nolan Benner, horseback riding was more the Lehigh Valley business titan’s speed. Perhaps he just was aware of how silly he would look if he tried. Some of his class and age were not so careful. When he opened Bethlehem Steel’s Saucon Valley Country Club in the early 1920s, Steel president Charles Schwab, perhaps just wanting to be a good sport, did apparently try playing golf but quickly abandoned the effort. He left that to Eugene Grace, his younger protégé and a much better golfer. From 1922 until his death in 1960, Grace served as the chairman of the Greens Committee. Apparently, he held no higher position at Saucon Valley, but no one had to ask who was really in charge.
But according to one account, Grace at least once let his power go to his head. Sometime in the 1930s he expressed his frustration at a particularly difficult sand trap and obstacle. Try as he might, he could not work his way around them. So, one day Grace turned to Vincent J. ”Pat” Pazzetti, general manager for Bethlehem Steel and former Lehigh football great whose duties apparently included the grounds at Saucon Valley. “Pat, that sand trap in front of the fourth hole is giving me a lot of trouble. Maybe it would be better if it didn’t do that again,” said Grace. According to the story, Pazzetti and a crew worked all night removing the sand trap. When Grace arrived the next day, he played through like nothing had happened.
Not everyone could be as fortunate as Grace but Trexler, who probably would not have known a five iron from a nine iron, did play an important role in the creation of the Allentown Municipal Golf Course, even if he did not live to see its fruition. As Benner recalls it, an unusual occurrence came along in early October, 1929. Trexler’s office on the 12th floor of the recently completed PP&L tower building was next to Benner’s. On those very rare occasions, and this was one of them, Trexler actually walked through Benner’s office to get to his own.
At that time Benner was talking to Oliver D. Hazard, president of the Giant Portland Cement Company. What they were talking about was the establishment of a country club and the possibility of acquiring some land. A week later Trexler called Benner into his office and asked who that man was. Benner told him and who it was and what they were discussing.
At Hazard’s next visit Benner introduced him to the General. Trexler brought up the subject of a golf course and began to pepper Hazard with questions. Hazard replied that they were looking at property known as the Singmaster farm near Macungie as a good spot for a country club. Trexler offered to help them with the financing. He did insist that they hire “Frank” Meehan as the course’s architect. J. Franklin “Frank” Meehan was the son of Thomas Meehan, the Philadelphia landscape architect who had laid out Fairmount Park and was widely known for his own work. Meehan had laid out the grounds of several wealthy homes as well as some golf course work. Trexler had apparently first gotten to know “Frank” Meehan in 1908 when he did the landscaping for West Park.
According to Benner, Meehan told the organizers that the land they had was not big enough for an adequate golf course. So, twenty acres were added to the total. Despite the stock market crash the work went forward. Trexler had Harvey Muth, his Springwood Farm manager, and his work crew build it. “He has the mule teams to do the job,” Trexler told them. It finally opened in 1931 as Brookside Country Club.
But as pleased as he was with the result, Trexler had an even larger concept. He wanted to give ordinary citizens who were golf lovers but did not have money for a country club a place to play the game. So, he asked Meehan to pick out a site on Springwood Farm for a public course. This he did and then took Trexler and Benner out to see it. The property was north of Trexler Park, east of Springhouse Road.
Trexler was deep in his plans for an 18-hole golf course when tragedy struck. On a late November evening in 1933 Trexler was headed home on the William Penn Highway on a trip from New York when his chauffer Charlie DeLong, suffering from a head cold, did not see the stalled fuel truck in his path. Sitting in the front seat of the car, as was his custom, the General took the full force of the blow. Taken to Easton Hospital, he died in the early hours of the next morning.
The shock wave that went through Allentown was total. The person who had guided the destinies of the city and region had died at a time of economic distress. All of his projects, including the golf course, were on hold. Benner gradually came to understand that it was now his responsibility to try and salvage Trexler’s dream.
After the affairs of Trexler’s estate were settled Benner got down to work. With Allentown in the middle of the Great Depression, the city, which welcomed the WPA’s projects, did not have the money to devote to anything like a golf course. Finally in 1940 when the economy was improving, he went to Mayor George Ehrich. Benner hoped that since Ehrich was a golfer, he might approve the plan. Although he thought it was a good site, Ehrich, after several months, said what he would rather see was an enlargement of the palm house in Trexler Park. Benner tried to explain how many more people would appreciate a golf course. “I got nowhere,” notes Benner in his memoir.
In 1944 Brighton Diefenderfer, a Republican, was elected mayor. Benner thought as a Republican he might be more sympathetic to the sport. “He appeared very friendly about the subject but, throughout his term did not move on the subject,” recalled Benner. Finally in 1948 the new mayor, Donald Hock, showed a real interest in the project.
Why the previous mayors did not like the idea of a golf course is unknown. Maybe because of the Depression and because golf was perceived as a sport of the idle rich, they thought it politically unwise to be shown as being supportive of putting public money into such a sport. But with war’s end the returning GIs would be looking for different forms of recreation. Two committees were formed in 1951 to get the project under way. The Morning Call printed a prospectus done by Benner for the committees and also received strong editorial support.
Donald P. Miller, the owner of the Morning Call, was an avid golfer. Asked recently if Miller played golf, retired Morning Call reporter Bob Wittman, who wrote Miller’s 1996 obit that was later reprinted in the Lehigh County Historical Society Proceedings responded, “Maybe there were a couple of days when he didn’t.” The crushed golf hat Miller wore in his later years expressed his devotion to the game.
“The Trexler trustees offered the land for $25,000 which could be paid from the annual grant to the estate by the city for city parks,” noted Benner in his memoir, “The General and his Captain.” The city council passed a resolution to purchase the tract. The estimated cost of $70,000 for the course would also be paid from Trexler estate grants.
The course was constructed under the direction of Parks Superintendent Joseph Gackenbach and it opened in the spring of 1952.
An added boost might have come the following year with the presidential election of avid golfer Dwight Eisenhower to the White House. “The Great Golfer” as he was called by a 1950s comedian, made playing golf not only popular but patriotic. At a 1958 press conference the famous grin left Ike’s face when one reporter questioned his occasional use of an Army helicopter to take him on golf trips.
Today of course the Allentown Municipal Golf Course continues to attract golfers, in fair weather and foul, thanks to the vision of General Trexler and the determination of Nolan Benner.