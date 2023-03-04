In some ways, the story of Donald Voorhees (1903-1989), the Allentown native who became one of the nation’s best-known musical figures in the 20th century, reads like the rise of popular composers that Hollywood depicted in the 1930s and '40s. Our hero is 17 and fresh out of high school. From his youth he had shown a talent for music. As he rose in the local music community, he was mentored by one of its leading local figures. His vision was to follow in his footsteps as a choir master and church organist.
Then one evening in 1919 his candlestick phone rings. It’s a friend calling from New York. A Broadway show is about to open with some of the leading lights of the stage to perform. But its backers have discovered at the last minute that the man they had hired to be its conductor has absolutely no experience in stage work and the production was to start in two days. Could he possibly come to New York and take the post? "You bet I can," says our hero. Throwing some things in a suitcase, he heads to the station and when the midnight train pulls out for the Big Apple, he is on it. As the scene fades, the “Lullaby of Broadway” plays in the background. Next our tuxedo-clad hero is furiously waving his baton before an orchestra blaring jazz.
Well, Hollywood never did “The Donald Voorhees Story” in quite that way. But to judge from what he told the Morning Call over the years, something like this happened and it took his career in music in a different way from the church choir to the bright lights of Jazz Age New York. “I just loved music and got some lucky breaks,” he told the Morning Call in 1949. And in that time as he rose to be the conductor of the “The Bell Telephone Hour,” the popular music variety program sponsored by the phone company, he never forgot his hometown. Voorhees was an active force behind the creation of the Allentown Symphony Association and the first conductor of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra.
Born on July 23, 1903 in Allentown, Voorhees moved with his parents to Harrisburg. By age 5, he was playing the violin. Shortly thereafter he was sent by his parents to Allentown to live with his uncle, George W. Naugle, and his wife who raised him. He began his career as a church organist. His mentor was Dr. J. Fred Wolle, founder of Bethlehem’s Bach Choir. But young Donald did not confine himself to sacred music. At age 11, he was playing the piano at the Lyric Theater. At 12, he was also playing piano for the Hotel Traylor Orchestra. At 15, Voorhees was conducting the orchestra at the Lyric Theater. He also played the violin for the Allentown High School’s band.
It was four days after he graduated from high school in 1919 that he got the fateful phone call. It was William Baker, a well-known Broadway orchestrator. A new show starring the rising young comic Eddie Cantor called “Broadway Brevities” was opening at the Winter Garden theater. The theater owner’s relatives had hired someone who knew nothing about conducting a theater orchestra. Could Voorhees come to New York and conduct for opening night? Voorhees quickly agreed. He got that midnight train without the Hollywood music MGM might have added but convinced he could succeed.
Apparently, Voorhees did well in his first conducting job. And, as the 1920s was the golden age of the stage revue, his talents were in demand. Two that he conducted were Earl Carroll’s “Vanities” and George White’s “Scandals.” Both were attempts to take on, in a slightly more risqué way, the older Ziegfeld Follies, founded by impresario Florenz Ziegfeld. These shows dominated the musical stage of the '20s to one degree or another. They all focused on good looking young women. The Follies featured elaborate sets and costumes. Carroll’s shows were sometimes criticized as being old fashioned and also having more attention on the young women's scantily clad bodies in daring costumes. George White’s shows were a little more tasteful with music by George Gershwin.
In 1926 Voorhees was contacted by Carroll to find a try-out theater for a difficult show. That year Vera Countess of Cathcart, an English woman, was creating a scandal when U.S. immigration authorities were keeping her out of the country on grounds of “moral turpitude.” After she was finally allowed in, Carroll agreed to put on a play the countess had written called “Ashes of Love.” Voorhees supposedly suggested to Carroll that Allentown’s Lyric theater, now Miller Symphony Hall, be used as a try-out theater. Carroll came to Allentown with the countess for the performance. Morning Call theater critic John Y. Kohl called it “undoubtedly the worst play ever to play in Allentown.” Apparently, the press and public elsewhere felt the same way as it was universally panned in New York.
That summer of 1926, now a hometown boy who made good, Voorhees returned to Allentown to offer a series of concerts at the Lyric theater. As Lindbergh flew to Paris, Voorhees was flying high as well. But as the decade drew to a close so did Broadway’s spangled era. “WALL STREET LAYS AN EGG,” the theatrical newspaper Variety headlined. If the lights in the theater district didn’t go out, they dimmed considerably.
But Voorhees' ambitions reached beyond the “Great White Way.” As early as 1924 he was broadcasting radio concerts from the stage of the Earl Carroll theater. By 1928 he was working with the fledgling Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS).
But his career really took off when he began to conduct concerts on the Atwater Kent Hour. Named for a Philadelphia radio maker, Atwater Kent was among the many corporations of the day that added a touch of class to their name by broadcasting popular and classical music, and not incidentally, selling radios. Voorhees' programs were popular from the start and at a time when many people did not have the money to go out to a concert and were content to be entertained by the radio. Later he was hired by the “General Motors Hour” and as a result, he was not only able to gather a following but also meet many of the leading figures in classical music, whom he would contact when he got a radio program of his own.
That day came in 1940 when the "Bell Telephone Hour" made its radio debut. It was an era when great orchestra leaders were also popular figures. White-maned, formally clad Boston Symphony Orchestra leader Serge Koussevitzky was the image of the master of classical music, recognized as everything a conductor should be. College girls vied for autographed portraits of conductor Arturo Toscanini, who had a popular radio program on NBC.
Voorhees didn’t quite play in their league. His program was only an hour long and consisted of snips of music rather than full symphonies. High-brow critics sneered but the public loved it. Asked about it by the Morning Call in 1949 Voorhees had this to say:
“Many people look down on the so-called popular music while extolling the works of the masters. What they really mean is that popular music has no meaning for them, any more than the musical idioms of Japanese or Indian music would have any meaning for them. A great many types of music have meaning for me – the classics, jazz, popular music, too. I think there is good music in all of them.”
In 1959 the "Bell Telephone Hour" moved to television. It was broadcast out of Rockefeller Center Studio 8H on NBC. Milton Focht, who played the bassoon with the orchestra for 30 years, noted that the program ran for one hour from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. “The music had to be played in 8 to 9 minutes segments,” he recalled. “Glare caused by white on black television made everyone wear blue shirts with their tuxedoes and it made everything look really strange.”
Despite his success, Voorhees did not ignore Allentown. In fact he became deeply involved in the Allentown Symphony Association and the movement to save the Lyric Theater as a home for the symphony which he helped found. The late Dr. Albert Hofamman, longtime arts editor for the Morning Call, had this to say of Voorhees' impact on the local music scene, in 1989:
“Today’s Allentown Symphony Orchestra is a result of Don Voorhees… had Voorhees not been music director for the orchestra’s first year and continued to conduct the group as long as he did, there probably would be no Allentown Symphony at all.”
Virginia Wartman, executive director of the Allentown Symphony Association from 1951 to 1988, recalled Voorhees this way:
“He started out in the pit at the old Lyric Theater. That’s why he liked it so much and was pleased when we bought it…He entered into it wholeheartedly. He always wanted to do something for his hometown and he gave us the symphony.”
Voorhees had other interests that included being a dog breeder and at one time owned several hundred show dogs. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to the Monmouth Park racetrack. He spent most of his later years at his home at Stone Harbor at the New Jersey shore. It was there at the nearby Cape May Hospital that he passed away in 1989.