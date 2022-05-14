On January 20, 1890, Allentown and most of the Lehigh Valley was agog over a play called “Passion’s Slave.” It packed them into a local theater. Apparently, its plot is lost to history. Perhaps it featured a smitten rural swain transfixed by a Victorian maiden’s well-turned ankle. That same day a small group of Allentown men - perhaps they had already seen the play - gathered at Parlor A of the American Hotel, ancestor of the Americus, to discuss the founding of a private gentlemen’s club. The driving force behind the meetings were Robert Iredell Jr., head of a prominent newspaper family; and Louis Soleliac, general manager of the Adelaide Silk Mill, among the area’s largest local employers. The object of the meeting, stated in its 1904 history, was creating a social club for the enjoyment of its members as well as for “improving by social intercourse the physical and mental efficiency of its members as for the friendly intercourse of the commercial prosperity of the locality wherein it is situated.” In short, a business and social club. Three days later another meeting was held at the same location and Iredell and Soleliac were elected as the new club’s officers.
Among the charter members of the Livingston Club was Amable B. Bonneville. A French Canadian educated at Jesuit’s College in Montreal, he later took a course in civil engineering. He left Canada at the age of 25 and engaged in a variety of business ventures, including president of the largest manufacturer of plaster in the country. Coming to the Lehigh Valley in 1886 he got involved with the cement industry mills at Coplay and the Allen Mills at Siegfried, later Northampton, which he greatly expanded. Bonneville was vice president of the Livingston Club when he died at age 64 in 1895. His son, William Bonneville, later became a member and built the large home on South 15th Street later owned by General Harry C. Trexler’s aide, Nolan Benner.
Another important function was performed the day the club was founded. It was “unanimously resolved that the name of this Club shall be the Livingston Club, of Allentown, Pa., in honor of the Livingstons connected with the early history of this City.” The Livingstons were a prominent, land-owning merchant New York family in the 18th and 19th centuries. One of them, Chancellor Livingston, held the Bible when George Washington was sworn in at his inaugural. They had married into the Allen family when Mary Masters Allen, youngest daughter of James Allen, married Henry Livingston. Later one of their children, Walter Copake Livingston, would marry his first cousin, a daughter of Anne Penn Allen Greenleaf. They occupied Trout Hall, called while they were in residence the Livingston Mansion, largely in the summer months. From the 1820s to the 1840s the Livingstons supported civic and business ventures in the region. Walter Livingston lost his fortune in the collapse of some iron furnaces near Media, Pa. The couple had 11 children, all of whom died childless.
Perhaps with the name founders of the new club thought it tied them closer to the Revolutionary generation. According to other sources there were other less exulted reasons for the Livingston Club’s founding. Under the state’s blue laws all drinking establishments, aka saloons, were closed on Sundays. This forced the community leadership to go into the back room of a local drugstore if they wanted a drink. And by the 1890s many of these men, who had comfortable fortunes, felt it was beneath their dignity to have to do.
In the 1890s America and Europe was going through a period of club mania. Even the popular fiction of the day was full of it. Jules Verne’s book, “Around the World in Eighty Days,” had its lead character, Phileas Fogg, as a member of London’s exclusive Reform Club, an actual institution still in existence today. The plot was based around a large bet with Reform’s members on Fogg’s ability to make the trip in 80 days. In the early 1890s a female newspaper reporter for the “New York World,” Elizabeth Cochran Seaman, going under the pseudonym Nellie Bly, duplicated Fogg’s fictional feat by traveling around the world in 72 days. She stopped briefly when passing through France to visit Verne. Her book of her travels was a best seller.
On September 16, 1893, readers of “Harper’s Weekly” were treated to Arthur Conon Doyle’s latest Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Greek Interpreter,” set in part in the Diogenes Club, a fictional eccentric men’s club whose members included the detective’s tall, portly brother, Mycroft Holmes. Members occupied separate, comfortable reading chairs but did not speak to one another. “I have myself found it a very soothing atmosphere,” Holmes tells Watson.
The members of the Livingston Club also could not have been unaware during those years of the new Metropolitan Club being built at 60th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City by architect Stanford White under the direction of mega-investment banker J.P. Morgan. Morgan was said to have been furious when the Union Club, founded in 1836, had rejected his nomination of John King, president of the Eire Railroad, supposedly due to King’s atrocious table manners. “It is harder to eat like a gentleman than to talk like one,’’ snipped one Union Club member. “Build a club fit for gentlemen, damn the expense,” Morgan thundered at White. Four years and nearly $2 million later, the architect, according to one Morgan biographer, presented his client with “a palatial colonnaded Italian Renaissance clubhouse” whose chief feature was a “spectacular double staircase leading to a second story loggia.” The building was described by the “New York Times” in 1892, as “a clubhouse the equal of which does not exist in this country or any other.”
The members of the Livingston Club had something more modest in mind. They rented a house on Allentown’s South Seventh Street for $600, upon a two-year lease with an option to purchase for $8000. On September 20, 1892, the house was purchased as was a lot at 20-22 South Seventh Street. The clubhouse design was probably by Joseph Howard Martz, son of the building’s contractor, Joseph Martz. The younger Martz was working in the office of Lewis Jacoby, the city’s senior architect. The Martz family helped redesign the Central Market Hall into the Lyric Theater, now Miller Symphony Hall. Martz created a three-story, Romanesque Revival structure of red brick and sandstone with a modest tower. It was to be the Livingston Club’s home for the next 109 years.
A major shift in the club’s direction came in 1897. That year a group of investors headed by Harry Trexler created the Lehigh Portland Cement Company. Trexler had been a member of the Livingston Club since 1890 but now he had taken an even larger role. Although the Livingston Club since its inception had seen itself as encouraging the growth and development of Allentown and Lehigh Valley businesses, Trexler’s involvement took it into a new dimension. He encouraged the Lehigh Portland cement executives and later required them to join the club. A hard-driving individual, Trexler made membership necessary for their advancement. A picture taken a year before his death shows Trexler stepping down the front steps of the Livingston Club, a figure clearly in charge.
By 1904 the Livingston Club had 150 members. The chief recreational “amusements” were confined to cards, billiards and pool. In 1901 there had been a request for something different and for a little over $3000 a Brunswick-Balke bowling alley was installed, “which has added very materially to the enjoyment and popularity of the club.”
The Livingston Club opened at 9 a.m. and closed at 1 a.m. when the steward “discontinued café services,” aka closed the bar. No member could send a servant out of the club for any purpose and members were requested not to reprimand any servants. Card playing was permitted only in the card room and no entertainments were permitted on the night of the annual meetings. Sleeping rooms could be provided for the cost of a dollar a night per person, and a dollar and a half for two persons.
Several attempts were made over the years to admit women as members, but it was not until 1949 that women were admitted to the dining room after 5 p.m. if they came with a member. In 1978, after protests by the National Organization For Women, they were admitted to full membership.
Any organization that had that many people of importance as members was surely a place where major issues before the community were discussed. But, as it was a private club whose members wanted to hash out ideas and deals away from the press, public records as such were not kept for good or ill. Certainly, things like the creation of the Allentown park system, the location of a new hotel or business dealings between Lehigh Portland Cement and other businesses could have been discussed at the Livingston Club over bourbon and dry martinis. Almost certainly the community’s response to the Great Depression of the 1930s was developed here.
Not all of it was strictly Allentown. Bethlehem Steel’s Charles Schwab was a member of the Livingston Club and Boise Penrose, the boss of Philadelphia’s powerful Republican machine, came to the club to get community sentiment.
Perhaps the most historic night for the Livingston Club was December 13, 1917. A then little-known political figure, Senator Warren Harding of Ohio, was speaking to rally the World War I war effort. Schwab, who was present, introduced him as “the man who may be the next president of the United States,” but not many people would have gone that far when Harding rose to speak that night at Allentown’s Odd Fellows Hall on North 9th Street. By the time the rally was over a blizzard had disrupted all rail and inter-urban traffic. Harding with Schwab spent the night in the rooms at the Livingston Club. In 1920 the Ohioan would be elected president.
That and a lot of other history was turned into rubble in November of 1999 when a nearby bank decided to take over the Livingston Club property and knock it down to enlarge a parking lot. By that time, modern business and community leaders had other ways to do deals besides inside the confines of a downtown club.