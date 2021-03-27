In the late summer of 1916, it must have seemed to 22-year-old John Addison Weishampel of Allentown that he had the world by the tail. In his senior year at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, gifted with good looks and intelligence, the son of one of the leading architects in town, he had a lot to look forward to. But before the month of September was out, family tragedy would turn it upside down. Two years later he would find himself lying in a military hospital, the victim of German machine gun bullets in a muddy field in France.
The Weishampel family had come to Allentown in 1892. Members of a prominent Baltimore family, John’s father Samuel Addison Weishampel (who preferred to go by S. Addison Weishampel), was born in 1867. He was educated at Baltimore’s City College and worked for several firms in New York and Philadelphia. On February 7, 1895 he became a partner with Lewis S. Jacoby to form the firm of Jacoby & Weishampel. Over the next 24 years, they would make a major contribution to Allentown’s architecture. Jacoby’s early training was as a civil engineer. After a couple of architecture design courses at New York’s Cooper Union in the mid-1870s, his contributions in architecture included Zion’s Reformed UCC Church and the Second National Bank. Jacoby seems to have favored a more Victorian Gothic style in his buildings.
Weishampel seems to have had a deeper grounding in the current architectural trends, like the Beaux Arts Classical styles coming out of Paris and historical styles like Georgian Revival and Colonial Revival. This may be why Jacoby had brought him into the firm. The Morning Call had this to say of their work:
“They became one of Allentown’s leading architectural houses and they designed many of the most notable structures not only in this city, but all-over Eastern Pennsylvania. Among these were most of the churches in this city, the Allentown National Bank building, the Young, Eckert and Commonwealth buildings, the residences of Col. E.M. Young and W.P. Moyer, as well as many others.”
Among the others was what became the Trexler mansion occupied from 1920 to 1933 by General Harry C. Trexler, and now the Nicos Elias Funeral Home. The churches included the Roman temple designed for the First Presbyterian Church, now part of the Allentown Art Museum. He also used his experience with Colonial Revival for the three large dormers on the Colonial Revival Trout Hall.
Weishampel’s wife Judith Florence Sheppard of Cape May, New Jersey, was a Mayflower descendant from a family of that first Plymouth colony who had relocated to Cape May in the 18th century. Their Allentown home was at 49 South 4th Street, one of the large Victorian-era dwellings that was urban-renewed out of existence in the 1960s. It was apparently there on September 24, 1895 that their son and only child John Addison Weishampel was born. Little is known of John Weishampel’s early life, but it is most likely that the boy attended Allentown Prep School. When Muhlenberg College moved out to the West End in 1904, the property that incorporated in its walls Trout Hall was used as the Allentown Prep School. Although it offered dormitory rooms, young Weishampel lived practically across the street. Surviving photos show the various sports teams. It is not known if Weishampel is in any of them.
It was on June 14, 1913 that John Weishampel received his appointment to West Point. That his father, who, according to the Morning Call, was a Teddy Roosevelt Bull Moose Progressive, had a close friendship and lived near Fred Lewis, a former mayor who then represented the combined Lehigh-Berks county district in Congress, may have helped his son’s chances. The account that appeared in several local papers that day, based on a story from the Reading Eagle, had everything backwards. It had a young man from Reading being sent to West Point and young Weishampel being named as a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. The problem may have come due to confusion about the actual status of the other applicants mentioned in the story. A survey of the newspapers over the next several days did not show any sign that this was ever corrected in print.
It was in August of 1916, as John Weishampel was entering his senior year at West Point, that he heard of his father’s illness. A few years before the senior Weishampel had suffered from an attack of what the newspaper called ”nervous prostration.” He seemed to have recovered. But in that pre-air conditioner era, the extreme summer of 1916 had apparently not been good to architect Weishampel. “The intense heat of the past summer had a debilitating effect upon Mr. Weishampel, and he was a sick man for the past six weeks and was bedfast for three weeks.” At 8:15 on that evening of September 4, 1916, he died at age 50. “The end came peacefully,” said the Morning Call’s obituary.
When he heard of his father’s illness, John Weishampel had been given a leave of absence of several weeks from West Point. Following a service at the Methodist Church at 14th and Linden Streets and his father’s interment at Cape May, he returned to West Point. On April 20, 1917, Weishampel graduated from West Point, and his country was at war. He was named a second lieutenant with the 16th Infantry, a part of the 1st Division known as “The Big Red One.” During World War I, the 16th Infantry would lose 1,307 killed in action or mortally wounded and have 3,339 wounded. It was among the first American units to arrive in France, and on July 4, 1917, proudly marched through the streets of Paris to Lafayette’s tomb. It was said at the tomb that General John J. Pershing, the overall American commander of the U.S. force said, “Lafayette, we are here.” It has long been disputed that Pershing was the first one who said these words, but it is no doubt that he felt them.
At that point, after four long years of war, both the Allies and the Germans were exhausted. With morale collapsing at home, the Germans’ primary concern was to overwhelm the French and British before the Americans arrived. This they could not do but hoped that the untrained Americans would not stand up to German veterans.
Ms. Mary Ahenakew, staff librarian at West Point, provided the following information about Weishampel’s service in the war. Some also comes from a publication put out by Penn State University in 1921 about its World War I veteran’s service:
Weishampel arrived in France as a first lieutenant on June 28TH and his first action was in November 1917 in the French town of Barthlemont near Luneville. This was where the Germans first confronted Americans in the war, killing 3 members of the 16th Infantry. From December 14, 1917 to January 18, 1918, Weishampel took an instruction course at a British machine gun school. On May 28, he participated in the attack on Cantigny. From June 3 to July 18, he fought in defense of the Montdidider-Noyon sector and in the Aisne-Marne offensive. It was during the latter action on July 21, 1918 that Weishampel, taking over command of the 16th Infantry Machine Gun Company from a Major Wells who was killed, was wounded by German machine gun fire during an assault.
How badly Weishampel was wounded the record does not say. It merely notes that from July 23 to August 24, 1918, Weishampel was in Base Hospital 101 and then on convalescent leave until 0ctober 5, 1918. On October 20, 1918, he was assigned to the 5th Division and participated in the Meuse-Argonne offensive until the end of the war on November 11, 1918. Until January 19, 1919 Weishampel was a part of the U.S. occupation force near Coblenz Germany. Forced to take another sick leave in Luxembourg, he did not return to the US until July 22, 1919 and resigned his commission on October 17, 1919.
What Weishampel did for the next several years is unclear. He may have taken a course at Penn State as he appears in the 1921 publication about their World War veterans. According to the 1920 U.S. Census, his mother was still living at the family home at 49 South 4th Street in Allentown, so he may have stayed with her for a time. Weishampel later met and married Laura Eckberg. They apparently had no children. His obituary briefly notes that during World War II “he taught an army program in Shrivenham, England and Biarritz, France.”
At the end of the war, the U.S. Army’s Information and Educational Branch established at both places an overseas university for demobilized American service men and women to attend a one term course to enable them to transition from Army life to attending an American university. This is probably what Weishampel participated in. In the 1940s, Weishampel got a graduate degree in mechanical engineering from New York University. For seven years, he taught it at Ohio Northern University. Hired by Lafayette College in 1952, he taught mechanical engineering there until 1962. He retained the title of professor emeritus there until his death.
In 1964, two years after retirement from Lafayette, Weishampel was told by an American Legion service officer that he was eligible for a Purple Heart. According to newspaper accounts of the time he was not aware he was eligible but, 45 years after the war, he was awarded one.
John Addison Weishampel died in his home at 215 Reeder Street in Easton on April 3, 1975. He was 80 years old.