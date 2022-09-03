History's Headlines: The man who broke the bank at Monte Carlo

“You can hear the girls declare, he must be a millionaire. You can hear them sigh and wish to die. You can see them wink the other eye at the man who broke the bank at Monte Carlo.”
- A popular British music hall tune of the early 20th century
It is January 1902 and Charles Michael Schwab is king of the world. Eschewing the exclusive Blue Train that carried most of the titled and wealthy between Paris and the South of France, the newly named president of the United States Steel Corporation, the world’s first billion-dollar industrial combination, had purchased a powerful automobile in the French capital and was driving at a breakneck pace to Monte Carlo, a distance it would cover in the incredible time of 18 hours. Sources do not say what make the car was, or if Schwab did the driving or a French chauffer was at the wheel. It may have been a Panhard-Levassor that by 1902 had won some significant long distance auto races in France, particularly one between Paris and Marseille. Panhard-Levassor was one of the largest and most profitable car makers before World War I. The artist Claude Monet purchased a Panhard in 1901. His chauffer was a young man named Sylvain. With Schwab in his party were his wife, Emma Eurana Dinky Schwab, and several friends. Their reactions have not been recorded. Perhaps they took the train and met him there.
The 39-year-old Schwab certainly had reasons to let off some steam. It had been his task to negotiate and attempt the merger of the steel interests of his old mentor, Andrew Carnegie, and those controlled by investment banker J.P Morgan. These two strong-willed captains of industry and finance had their own views. At one point in the talks Schwab had said his door was always open for questions. “Doors,” the imperious Morgan is supposed to have said, “are meant to be closed.” But, in the end he had won the confidence of Morgan and retained that of Carnegie and achieved what many in the business world thought was not possible, especially for someone of his age.
Schwab was not a newcomer to Europe and must have certainly visited Monte Carlo’s casino before. But that was when he was a relatively obscure employee of the Carnegie Steel Corporation. Schwab didn’t smoke and was known on rare occasions to have a glass of champagne but only after it was no longer effervescent. But gambling was his passion, and he had come to Monte Carlo to indulge in it. Now it was different, he was a name in the news and somewhere in the crowd a newspaper reporter for the New York Sun was about, observing Schwab’s actions. Knowing a story when he saw it, and the young head of the new U.S. Steel Corporation gambling the night away among the jaded roues and titled wealthy in Europe’s most fabled gambling hall was a great story, he took notes.
On the morning of January 13th in the upper right-hand corner of the Sun’s front page, readers found a story under the headline “SCHWAB BREAKS THE BANK.”
“Charles M. Schwab,” it began, “President of the United States Steel Corporation, who has been playing roulette very high during the last few days, broke the bank this afternoon. He has backed 26 plain and in various ways had won 50,000 francs. He left the table amid great excitement and a large crowd followed him. He resumed playing later at another table and lost 15,000 francs on five successive coups. He then resumed his practice of backing a certain number and the contiguous numbers on the cloth to the extent of 1,000, 2,000 or 3,000 francs. He lost every time and his winnings nearly vanished. Although Mr. Schwab had occasional runs of luck late in the afternoon in addition to his recent winnings of 75,000 francs on two successive coups, he has already dropped several thousand dollars.”
How much people understood then about what the term “breaking the bank” meant is unclear. It was used when a gambler won more money than the reserve cash held at a particular roulette table. According to one source at Monte Carlo that usual amount was 100,000 francs. The phrase had nothing to do with an actual wiping out of a physical bank’s reserves, and that may not have been understood by most people.
If this story had appeared in William Randolph Hearst’s Journal or Joseph Pulitzer’s World it would have been bad enough. The Sun was the conservative’s conservative newspaper. In 1897 it ran the famous letter from Virginia asking about the existence of Santa Claus. In her letter Virginia says she was writing the Sun because, “Papa says if you see it in THE SUN it’s so.” Many other “Papas” apparently felt the same way. Soon other papers picked the story up and Schwab’s friends in America were wondering just exactly what was happening.
It is hard to imagine today the feeling that existed about gambling in many people in America in 1902. For many devout people it was a sin. Using money in this wasteful fashion was clearly not what God intended. And there were a lot of cultural cues involved. People who gambled were low-lifes and most probably cheats. Would you trust your money to a man who headed a company who gambled? Surely you ran the risk of him stealing it. What sort of an example was Schwab setting to the youth of America?
One of the people that thought this was Schwab’s mentor, Andrew Carnegie. Raised in a strict religious Scots household, he had little tolerance for wasting money and especially on gambling. Carnegie planned to use his fortune from the deal with Morgan for philanthropic purposes. As early as 1889 in what became known as the “Gospel of Wealth” he outlined his beliefs. “Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community…The man who dies rich…dies disgraced,” Carnegie wrote.
It was investor William E. Dodge, holder of a large block of USS stock, who seems to have first recognized the seriousness of the publicity around Schwab. “I have no right to criticize [Schwab’s] habits or pleasure,” he said in a letter to George W. Perkins, chairman of the corporation’s finance committee and Morgan’s “man” on its board. “But as President of the U.S. Steel Corporation, the fact that he plays ‘roulette very high’ and sees no harm in it absolutely changes the view the public has had of his caution, care and business methods. A loss of twenty million would have been nothing to this.”
Dodge’s views quickly spread as other newspapers picked up the story. The Journal and the World depicted a fevered atmosphere in Monte Carlo as Schwab continued to “play high” with crowds of men in full dress and women in evening gowns standing on chairs to watch his daring moves, the rising tensions at his latest bet on a number, the roulette wheel’s ball bouncing, and the cheers that followed him as the daring young American left the table with thousands of francs in his pocket. But by now Schwab knew something was happening. At least 40 cables and many letters were pouring into his hotel both from friends and U.S. Steel officialdom warning him what reactions were at home. Perhaps the biggest blow came in a cable from Carnegie:
“PUBLIC SENTIMENT SHOCKED. [New York] TIMES DEMANDS STATEMENT GAMBLING CHARGES FALSE. PROBABLY HAVE TO RESIGN. SERVES YOU RIGHT.”
At the same time Carnegie sent a letter to Morgan telling him how shocked he was at Schwab’s actions. “I have had nothing wound me so deeply for many a long day,” Carnegie wrote. Schwab claimed the newspaper stories were false. He had gambled “but simply for amusement.” There were no crowds and he had not even sat down at the roulette table. He went there because he liked the casino’s orchestra. And he had certainly not broken the bank. Rather than wait to hear from Morgan, Schwab cabled Perkins. He argued again newspaper stories were false and that he would resign if that was what Morgan wanted. In his suite at the Hotel Bristol in Vienna Schwab received a cable from Perkins who “suggested” he cable a statement outlining the facts that Perkins could use for the press. Schwab continued, this was all a horrible mistake.
Fortunately for Schwab Morgan was not at all shocked and did not object if he gambled at casinos. Growing up in an international banking family and keeping a discreet mistress of his own social class himself, he hardly was unfamiliar with that world and what was and was not done. And gambling was permissible if done with one’s own wealth. When Morgan sent his librarian, Belle De Costa Green, the professional pseudonym used by an African American woman named Belle Greener (the daughter of the first Black man to graduate from Harvard) to Europe to verify and purchase for his library rare, illuminated manuscripts, he insisted she travel first class, stay at the Claridge in London or the Ritz in Paris and have a fashionable wardrobe. “Just because I’m a librarian doesn’t mean I have to dress like one,” she once said. Morgan also knew how to handle the press. He delegated Perkins to “straighten out” the newspapers on the Schwab stories. Perkins sent the following cable to Schwab:
“EVERTHING ALL RIGHT. ANDREW CARNEGIE AND SEVERAL OTHERS WERE VERY MUCH EXCITED BUT THEY DID NOT MAKE THE SLIGHTEST IMPRESION ON MR. MORGAN. DO NOT GIVE THE MANNER ANY FURTHER THOUGHT OR CONSIDERATION. GO AHEAD AND HAVE A BULLY GOOD TIME.”
Although he apparently stayed away from casinos, Schwab continued to tour Europe, largely attending business meetings and being received by Franz Joseph, the elderly ruler of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Meanwhile Perkins went to work with the publishers and editors at the “decent” newspapers. The New York Times, who advertised (in a backhanded slap at the Journal and World) that it “did not soil the breakfast linen” was clearly in that category. Others were not. “It is impossible to do anything with the World or the Journal in such matters,” Perkins wrote Morgan later.
When Schwab arrived in New York on the S.S. St. Paul in the midst of a terrible blizzard he fended off reporters’ questions about his gambling and said he would only answer questions about his business trips. They took the hint and didn’t probe on the issue any further. That evening Schwab was Perkins’ personal guest for dinner at Sherry’s, the high society restaurant.
Were the gambling stories true? There must have been at least some truth in them. Schwab never said he didn’t gamble at all. It is hard to imagine a newspaper as cautious about its reputation as the Sun would run a story based on mere gossip. Historian John A. Garraty, who did the most complete study of the incident in a 1957 article in American Heritage magazine, declined to come to any conclusion. Maybe Schwab did just go to hear the casino orchestra. Perhaps it just depends on who you chose to believe.
But soon Schwab was to discover that others at U.S. Steel, in particular Elbridge Gary, on the board wanted him out. And it had nothing to do with gambling. The former Carnegie run companies that were used to acting independently resisted “Morganization” under his control. Worse, from Morgan’s point of view, Schwab had promised a bigger market share than had materialized. Disputes over the potential role of unions were another question.
By 1903 Schwab had left and taken over the Bethlehem Steel Corporation and would be able to run it his way. He built a huge mansion on Riverside Drive in New York. “Did you see the place Charlie’s building on Riverside?” said Andrew Carnegie to a friend. “Makes mine look like a shack.” Carnegie’s 64 room “shack,” at 2 East 91st Street and 5th Avenue it should be noted, is now the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, part of the Smithsonian. Guess he didn’t give it all away.
Schwab went through his money (his mansion was said to burn a ton of coal a month) and with Bethlehem Steel, his stock market speculations (some successful, some not) he was very wealthy. But in 1929 they came crashing down.
“I am afraid. Every man is afraid. I don’t know if the financial values we have will survive,” Schwab said in 1932. Schwab survived, thanks largely to the generosity of his successor Eugene Grace, until his death in 1939. His mansion was torn down in 1946 to make room for two large apartment buildings.