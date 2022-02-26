For 34-year-old David Tannenberg, it might have seemed that nothing was going right. On May 5, 1762, Johann Gottlieb Klemm, aka John Clemm, who since 1757 had been teaching him how to build organs, had died. They had built five together. And now he was said to have been hearing supposedly from the Moravian elders in Nazareth where he lived that they had problems with using organs in worship. It was creating too much distraction, what they called “worldly disorder,” in what should be a quiet solemn unity with God. This was certainly not the policy of all Moravian congregations but according to one source it was at the time in Nazareth. Dr. Paul Peucker, Director and Archivist of the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem, says he is skeptical of this: “That does not make sense to me because Moravians used organs in their worship.”
Whatever the reason, for the next three years no organs were produced by Tannenberg’s hands. But he was not idle. In that time, he ordered a book by organist Georg Andreas Sorge. Its title, translated from German, was “The Secretly Kept Art of Scaling Organ Pipes.” In fact, according to one source, this information had probably not been conveyed to Tannenberg. The source suggests that Klemm was being secretive about it. This was the one final piece of information that he needed to make the type of organs he wanted to make.
On August 16, 1765, Tannenberg and his wife Anna Rosina Kern left Nazareth for the Moravian community of Lititz, located several miles north of Lancaster. Here he would spend the rest of his life making organs for Moravian, Lutheran and Reformed congregations, acquiring a reputation as one of the leading organ makers in the new United States. One of these organs, built in 1776, is in the Moravian Historical Society Museum at the Whitefield House in Nazareth.
David Tannenberg came into the world in 1728 in the village of Berthelsdorf in Saxony in eastern Germany. His parents, Johann Tannenberger and Judith Nitschmann, were refugees from Moravia who had fled to Herrnhut two years before in the face of religious persecution. The property was part of the estate of Count von Zinzendorf, a Lutheran count who was later to found the Moravian Church. They moved from Herrnhut to Berthelsdorf a year before their son’s birth. Zinzendorf later took a liking to the child and saw that young David was properly educated.
In 1742 Tannenberg returned to his parents’ home, but he left it in 1746. In 1748 he joined the Moravian community in Zeist, Holland. He was there only a short time when he decided to join a group of fellow Moravians going to America. After stopping in London to be briefed by Zinzendorf, they left on February 20, 1749 and arrived in Bethlehem on May 21. That July, Tannenberg, along with 27 other couples, was married in what is known as “The Great Wedding.” His bride was Anna Rosina Kern. They moved to Nazareth in 1752 but, like many others with the outbreak of violence on the frontier in 1754 that became the French and Indian War, they returned to Bethlehem for protection.
Apparently in late 1757 or 1758 Tannenberg met Klemm and began to learn the art/craft of organ building. Klemm had been living in New York but on November 24, 1757, returned to Bethlehem and on March 1st 1758 moved to Nazareth where Tannenberg was then living.
Born about 1690 outside Dresden, his name at birth was Johann Gottlob Klemm. The name Klemm is still prominent in Dresden today. His father was an organist, organ builder and school master. Klemm studied theology for a time at the University of Freiberg for two years and then went to the University at Leipzig. But 1710 found him back in Dresden. Here he studied organ making under the brothers Andreas and Gottfried Silbermann, the best-known organ builders of the day. According to one source no less a figure than J.S. Bach expressed genuine admiration for Dresden, and especially the attention the court of the king of Saxony paid to the encouragement of music, compared to the attention it got at Leipzig where he was located. Bach appeared at Dresden at least five times and his appearances were attended by the aristocracy. He also got favorable reviews from the city’s music critics. Klemm may have heard him play there.
It was in this kind of atmosphere that Klemm was trained. In 1726 he got to know Zinzendorf and built a harpsichord for him. For a time, he became part of community at Herrnhut but disagreements over theology around 1730 caused a break. He later called himself a Separatist. Finally, Klemm moved to America to Philadelphia in 1733 and then New York. Here he anglicized his name to John Clemm and had a thriving business. In 1741 he built an organ for the city’s Trinity Church, the first church organ built in North America.
Clemm returned to Bethlehem in the 1750s and later moved with Tannenberg and his family to Nazareth. He was 72 at the time of his death.
Tannenberg used the skills he had learned from Clemm and gathered from Sorge’s book to make the first organs of his own. Here is what one source has to say about them:
“Sorge’s ideas were quite revolutionary – even in late 18th century Germany…Tannenberg’s organ building style was then a mixture of the old-fashioned traditions (from Clemm) and the most modern thinking (from Sorge).”
In Lititz Tannenberg apparently found the working environment and the type of Moravian community he had been seeking. Along with making organs for Moravian, Lutheran and Reformed churches he was an organist, violinist and sang as cantor for the church services. By the 1790s Tannenberg found his age was making it no longer possible to work alone. He had journeymen who helped him from time to time, but he needed someone with more training. At his request Herrnhut sent over in 1793 30-year-old Johann Philip Bachmann who had been trained as a musical instrument maker in Germany. What knowledge he had of organs and organ building before working with Tannenberg is not known. Over the next ten years Bachmann made it possible for Tannenberg to complete 14 or 15 organs before his death. Among them were organs in Madison, Virginia and in Salem, North Carolina.
On May 17, 1804, the 75/76- year-old Tannenberg was working installing an organ in Christ Lutheran Church in York, the 42nd he had built since 1765, when he had a stroke. He died two days later.
His funeral service was held in that church on May 21st with a mixed choir of Lutheran and Moravian children singing at his graveside. The organ is now at the York County Heritage Trust. History has preserved it and eight others as part of the life of this pioneering organ builder.