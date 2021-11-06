Recently an interesting event occurred in Bethlehem Township. On a crisp fall October Sunday afternoon, the entrance to Housenick Memorial Park off of Christian Spring Road was thronged with cars. Parking spaces were at a premium and a large line of visitors stretched down to the road. Their destination was the Georgian Revival summer home of Archibald “Arch” Johnston (1864-1948), a major figure in the history and development of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He was also the first mayor of the modern city of Bethlehem. The event was sponsored by the “ARCHIE Project,” a nonprofit hoping to raise funds for its continued restoration. The exterior was recently restored, the interior is in stable condition, but it needs work to be restored to something like its 1920s glory. Much of its fine architectural features like the grand staircase are intact and give an idea of what it was like in its heyday.
Interestingly it was also on an October day, one in 1908, that Johnston’s life took a dramatic turn. That day Charles Schwab had a letter of apology to write. But it was not to another steel titan that the powerful industrialist, and head of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, on its way to becoming the second largest steel company in the country, had to ask forgiveness. It was a woman, Estelle Borhek Johnston, whose potential wrath Schwab felt he needed to appease. A prominent member of a Bethlehem family in her own right, she was also the wife of Archibald “Arch” Johnston, president of the company since 1906. Her links to a community that was suspicious of this outsider Schwab must have been at least part of what was behind the letter.
The reason for the letter was that Schwab had recently announced that Eugene Grace, twelve years her husband’s junior and only recently admitted to the ranks of Bethlehem Steel’s executives, was to replace her husband as president of the company to which he had given many years of service and had shown his worth in profits and loyalty. Although he had a secretary, Schwab almost certainly wrote the letter himself. He liked to consider himself a super salesman and persuader and judge of men. Schwab enjoyed regaling companions on trans-Atlantic voyages about how when working for the Carnegie Steel Company he clinched the sale of railroad rails for the Trans-Siberian Railroad with the “gift” of a diamond necklace to the mistress of a Russian Grand Duke and once convinced a stubborn Pennsylvania Dutch coal mine owner after all-night bargaining to sell his property. “Ok Mr. Schwab, you can have the coal,” Schwab would later quote him saying, “but I am damn glad I’m not a woman,” suggesting if he were female he would have been “in a family way” because of Schwab’s persuasion.
It is not known the exact words Schwab used in his letter. But according to one biographer he wrote of his love for both men and that he needed them both. If Mrs. Johnston ever replied it is not now known. But her husband was to work for Bethlehem Steel Corporation as first vice president and closely with Schwab, landing major arms contracts with Britain and France, until 1917 when he was elected the first mayor of a united Bethlehem. Johnston retired in 1923 to a 600-acre estate. He also served for 30 years on the board of Moravian College as well as other non-profits. In a way Schwab was correct in what role both Johnston and Grace should play. Grace was a hard driving person and just the man who should be running the Bethlehem Steel plant and its huge workforce, keeping it running smoothly and keeping out “labor agitators.”
Johnston’s personality and temperament was very different. He was skilled at talking to a wide range of people and negotiating deals. Johnston before the British Admiralty or at a table with a room full of French field marshals and international arm merchants was just the person. Grace, with his-my-way-or- the-highway personality, would have been totally out of his depth.
Johnston was born on May 10, 1864, one of ten children to Joseph and Martha Stroman Johnston. His father worked in Phoenixville in an iron-making furnace. At the age of 4 his family relocated to Bethlehem where his father got a job with the Bethlehem Iron Company, later Bethlehem Steel. Young Arch graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1879 at the age of 15. He worked for four and a half years as a machinist apprentice and then moved on to the finishing department. Johnston then decided to continue his education and enrolled at Lehigh University where he got a degree in mechanical engineering. Already marked out for his leadership skills at Lehigh, Johnston was captain of the football team.
Graduating from Lehigh in 1889 he was hired by Bethlehem Iron to work in the physical testing department. Bethlehem had primarily been a producer of railroad rails but under the direction of Robert Sayre and John Fritz it began to move into the arms business for the U.S. Navy, primarily naval guns and armor plate. Johnston is said to have been responsible for the erection of a 125-ton steel hammer used to make armor plate. When it was in operation it was said all South Bethlehem vibrated.
Johnston was then placed in charge of the creation of a gun forging plant. Here he performed with such skill that his cannons were used for victory over Spain during the 1898 Spanish American War. In 1899 Bethlehem Iron became the Bethlehem Steel Company. In 1904, the year Schwab arrived in Bethlehem, Johnston, age 40, married Borhek. Born a Baptist, he joined the Moravian Church at his marriage.
Although many former Bethlehem Iron executives left the company at Schwab’s takeover, Johnston felt he was too young to retire. So, he made it his task to create links between the community and Schwab. “Johnston came to understand Schwab better than the rest at Bethlehem Steel,” says Schwab biographer Robert Hessen.
It would not be easy. Many years later the late Robert Packer Linderman Frick recalled the attitude of the old guard of South Bethlehem this way:
“It was a nice, quiet, little organization until he came along. Then they had a strike and called in the state police. We didn’t have that kind of thing before. But the brash New Yorker had come in to make us modern.” Frick’s mother Ruth, a daughter of Robert Sayre, was fond of saying aloud sarcastically, “who is this Schwab guy?” Johnston was not totally successful with his charm offensive, but Schwab did become respected in the local business community and raised the profile of Bethlehem.
But Johnston was even more successful in other ways. Sent to Europe just before World War I, he managed to land a huge contract for arms under the nose of Basil Zaharoff, the most notorious arms dealer in Europe. In 1914 shortly after the start of World War I, when Schwab was summoned to Britain by Winston Churchill, then the First Sea Lord of the British Admiralty to discuss the sale of arms and submarines, he took Johnston along with him.
During the war it became clear to Schwab that he was tired of having to deal with the various communities that made up what we call Bethlehem today. So he put Johnston in charge of the effort to rally the various communities of North Bethlehem, South Bethlehem, West Bethlehem and Northampton Heights into one city. Northampton Heights held out until 1920 but in the end the campaign was so successful, he was voted the “new” community’s first mayor in 1917.
Johnston was a Progressive Republican of the Teddy Roosevelt, Taft variety. His first mayoral address was full of promises of good government. Every morning on his way to work Johnston would keep count of how many potholes he found and turned them over to the city repair crew. He also devised a budget system and other modern innovations. But as someone said of 1920s Chicago, South Bethlehem “ain’t ready for reform yet.” That coupled with the arrival of Prohibition tended to make it a mecca for the thriving underworld that gave it the reputation, fairly or not, of a wide-open city. Johnston’s major accomplishment during his one term as mayor was the creation of the Hill-to-Hill Bridge, long a goal going back to the end of the 19th century.
The bridge opened in 1924 and Johnston was on hand. Turning it over to Mayor James M. Yeakel, he went into retirement. Johnston retained the longtime Church Street home. But sometime around 1922 or 1923 he began the development of what was a 600-acre property called Camel’s Hump Farm. Its Georgian-style manor house was designed by Bethlehem architect Curtis Loveless (1890-1960). Raised in Michigan and Vermont, Loveless was educated at the Rhode Island School of Design and the University of Pennsylvania. Loveless came to Bethlehem in 1917 to work as an architect in Bethlehem Steel’s ship building division. He opened his own firm at the end of World War I and Johnston’s home was one of his first commissions. Among others designed by Loveless was the mansion of silk apparel maker R.K. Laros.
In his remaining years Johnston gave his training as a mechanical engineer free rein around his property, creating waterfalls and all sorts of fanciful landscapes to which he amused himself and his guests. Johnston also attended regular meetings of the board of Moravian College and gave his support during the difficult Depression years of the 1930s.
Archibald Johnston died on February 1, 1948. He rests under a simple flat stone in Nisky Hill cemetery. Not too far away in the same cemetery is Eugene Grace’s monumental grave site overlooking the Lehigh River to what had been Bethlehem Steel.