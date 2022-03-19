It was the first week of March in 1861 and no one had to tell Secretary of the Treasury John A. Dix that his days in that office were numbered. Dix, a Democrat and New York politician who would later become a Union General and Republican, had been appointed by President James Buchanan in January to a post that was clearly temporary. Now Buchanan was headed for retirement at “Wheatlands,” his Lancaster County, Pennsylvania estate. With the inauguration of Abraham Lincoln on March 4th his time was almost over. But there was one piece of business Dix had to take care of. Three Treasury revenue officers, a captain and two lieutenants in New Orleans, had surrendered their ship to the state of Louisiana, aka the rebel government. Assuming they had joined the Confederacy, “it is hereby directed by order of the President of the United States that their names be stricken from the rolls of said service.”
In its March 9th issue, Harper’s Weekly, which was featuring a serialization of Charles Dickens’ latest novel “Great Expectations,” printed a small copy of Dix’s order. But in it the name of one of the lieutenants was misspelled, either a mistake by Dix or Harper’s, as Thomas D. Foster. Thomas D. Fister was the man’s actual name and he was a native of Kutztown, Berks County.
It was many years later in 1912, long after he had returned to Kutztown and became prominent in local politics as Col. Thomas Fister, and while he was recovering from a prolonged illness at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Minnesota that he decided to tell his story to the local press. It appeared under the headline “Col. Fister Tells Why He Was A Fighter In Confederate Army.” Somehow the headline writer confused the Confederate Navy in which Fister served with the Confederate Army. Fister’s testimony did not exist in a vacuum. In the early 20th century America was redefining itself as a nation reunited after the Civil War. Like him many were adding their view of the common relationship between both North and South. Tragically and largely overlooked, the NAACP recorded in 1912 that there were 61 lynchings across America, most in the South.
Fister was born on October 15, 1838, in Kutztown. He noted in 1912 he was then the town’s oldest resident. He attended local public schools, Elmwood Institute at Norristown and in 1855 entered the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis from which he graduated in 1859. “That year I was appointed to the United States Revenue Marine Service,” he noted. He was assigned to the Gulf of Mexico on the revenue cutter Lewis Cass and later the Robert McClelland commanded by Captain John G. Breshwood. His tasks included tracking down smugglers and enslaved persons. Among his exploits, Fister states, was to aid in capturing William Walker, the so-called “gray-eyed man of destiny,” who attempted to establish a political and military power in Central America that was friendly to slaveholders and was later executed.
Fister says when it was clear that war was coming between North and South he resigned his commission, and wanting to have no part in the war, went to Alabama, married and acquired a farm. Fister was then conscripted by the rebel government, under a law passed by the legislature, into the Confederate Navy. ”Shortly after this I was ordered by Confederate authorities to join the flagship McRae commanded by Thomas B. Hugel, Commodore Hollins being in command of the Confederate fleet at New Orleans.”
“Although Colonel Fister does not say so,” the newspaper story notes, “it is understood that his refusal to comply with the orders of Confederate authorities would have meant his death.”
Fister makes no mention of turning over the revenue cutter to the Confederate government or of Dix’s order that their names be stricken from the roles of the service. Perhaps he figured there was no point in resisting since the rebel government would take it anyway. The McClelland was renamed the CSS Pickens and, armed with cannon, participated in the naval battle around New Orleans in 1862. It was burned to prevent capture following the battle.
At some point Dix sent a telegram that read in part, “If anyone attempts to haul down the American flag, shoot him on the spot.” But it is known today that the Confederates intercepted that telegram and Fister never saw it. Perhaps Dix was unaware that Fister had already resigned his commission as he claimed.
The McRae was ordered to sail up the Mississippi. Fister states he was the third officer in command and that they sailed as far north as New Madrid, Missouri. An encounter with a U.S. fleet forced them to retreat. “We retreated to Memphis where we learned that (Union) Admiral Farragut was inside the bar below New Orleans with the federals preparing to pass the forts. The McRae was ordered to Forts Jackson and St. Phillip with the iron clad Louisiana, and the cigar shaped boat under the command of Colonel Mitchell was awaiting completion,” Fister states.
On April 24, 1862, Admiral David Farragut led his fleet of ships in an assault. Fister called the Union flotilla one of “the finest fleets of man-of-war of that time.” According to one source the Confederate War Department had always assumed any attempt on New Orleans would come from the north and thus had placed their best armies in that direction. An assault from the Gulf of Mexico apparently never dawned on them. Fister mentions the terrific bombardment both Confederate ships and the forts took. “Farragut passed the forts with 10 of the 12 of his boats,” he recalls. “Some were driven back but the only vessel lost of the federals was the Varano. Their executive officer being Charles H. Swacy, who was an intimate friend of mine. He was a native of Missouri, attended the naval academy at the time I did and was killed by one of the fort’s batteries of New Orleans.”
Here Fister’s memory was a bit hazy. Swacy was indeed on the USS Veruna (not Varano) on April 25, 1862, which was the only ship in the Union fleet that was lost that day. He did however survive and was transferred to the USS Sciota, a gunboat. It was on October 4, 1862, when the Sciota was engaged near Donaldson, Louisiana that Swacy was killed by the first shot fired by the Confederate battery.
The Confederate fleet was virtually destroyed. “Every one of the Confederate vessels was sunk except the McRae which was riddled like a sieve,” Fister stated. “Every officer except two on board the McRae was either killed, wounded or captured. The exceptions were Lieutenant Charles W. Reed, the ship’s executive officer, and myself.”
The McRae was allowed to bring the wounded to New Orleans for treatment. But only Reed was allowed to accompany the wounded to the city. Despite the advice of a higher officer that to attempt to escape was impossible, Fister decided to try. Here is his account:
“I made my escape at night in a small boat using muffled oars in company with a Portuguese pilot whose family lived in the coast. (In 1815 many Portuguese sailors and gunners were aboard the pirate leader Jean Lafite’s ship in the battle of New Orleans against the British on the American side and some eventually settled there.) We passed silently through the United States fleet at midnight and reached the mainland just at daybreak. I discovered a fisherman’s hut where I changed clothing. When we were stopped by pickets I told the pilot to talk only in his language while I used Pennsylvania German. The pickets thought we were a pair of bums and allowed us to pass.
We walked 24 miles that day when I met a friend with whom we spent the night. He gave me a saddle horse and took me to his plantation to secure a negro to accompany us to New Orleans, a distance of 40 miles. When we reached what is known as the English Turn, I sent the negro and horse back and hoofed it 10 miles around the river. In the city I met my wife who was anxious of my safety as lieutenant Swacy (apparently Fister’s friend in the Union Navy) had informed her I was not accounted for either among the wounded or among prisoners.
I remained in New Orleans until General “Ben” Butler took charge of the city, when I crossed Lake Pontchartrain at night in an open boat with three friends. All Confederate authorities that I knew were killed but myself. I awaited orders at Mobile. I was next ordered to Virginia where I commanded a Navel Brigade under Commodore Root. Later I was taken ill and after Lee’s surrender I laid down my arms with General Joseph E. Johnston.”
Another source claims that Fister also served on the CSS Selma that participated in the battle of Mobile Bay in 1864, the biggest naval battle of the war. If so Fister makes no mention of it. His title as Colonel comes from his service with the Naval Brigade. When the war was over Fister attempted to settle down in the south. But many other whites were not at all happy with his sympathy for the newly freed enslaved people. A reporter who interviewed him recorded it this way:
“Col. Fister was one of the first southern officers to accept the results decided by the Civil War. Upon returning home from the service, he declared to friends and neighbors that “the war was over” and urged everybody to drop sectionalism and enter politics, stating that the master sought to be the best friends and advisors of the freed men. For these sentiments Col. Fister became unpopular and many threats were made by men who were unwilling to admit the South was “licked” and that he would do well to leave there.”
After he served a term in the Alabama legislature Fister, fearing for his family, returned to Kutztown. Fister did not have a dull life after the war. Among others he met Generals Grant and Sherman and enjoyed conversations with them. Among his house guests in the 1870s was newspaper editor Horace Greeley.
Fister went on to express remorse for what the post-war South had become:
“Had the leaders of the South been willing to admit that the war was ended in 1865, much misfortune might have been averted, but we had many stubborn men who were still not over their defeat.” He added, radical Republicans “who waved the bloody shirt for political purposes” also deserved some of the blame.
For many years Fister was active in state Democratic party politics and entertained locally at his 16-acre property on what was known as Normal Hill on the road between Kutztown and Reading. Fister died on April 21, 1915 and was buried at Hope Cemetery.
A month or so before, President Woodrow Wilson was given a private showing of D.W. Griffith’s technically brilliant but racist and historically distorted film of the post-Civil War South, “Birth of a Nation.” It later played to large audiences. Several months later the modern version of the Ku Klux Klan directed at Catholics, Jews and immigrants as well as Blacks was created.