The life of Rev. Abraham Blumer (1736-1822) in the Lehigh Valley was a historic one. Arriving in America in 1771 he began by raising money for and organizing the building of Zion Church’s own structure, as well as throwing his support and effort behind the American Revolution. Offering a place of refuge at the church for what a later generation would know as the Liberty Bell was done on his watch.
But before he arrived in what was then the province of Pennsylvania in British North America, he had served from 1757 to 1766 as an appointed chaplain to a regiment of Swiss mercenary soldiers under the King of Sardinia. Three of his older brothers, one a major, one an ensign and another a cadet, would die fighting in that king’s service. One of them was named Conrad, the others are not known. A fourth brother died on his way to America.
Blumer and his brothers had been born in the village of Grabs in the Swiss canton of Glarus. Today it is regarded as a picturesque tourist vacation spot. Tour guide sites refer to its landscape of high peaks and deep valleys as the “Grand Canyon of Switzerland.” And to judge from photos it lives up to its billing.
Blumer’s family had been prominent in Grabs since at least the 1500s. But for young men like Blumer’s brothers, as small towns have always seemed to be for adventurous youth, it was no place to remain. Opportunities were few. Farming was limited and largely taken up by first sons. Taking up a trade was possible but sitting on a work bench was not for everyone. A military life seeing beyond the village gates to the wider world and the chance to acquire rank and glory was one that was open.
The Swiss soldiers of the 18th century were mercenaries, meaning they fought for pay to the highest bidders. The word mercenary has a bad ring on modern ears who are used to thinking of national armies fighting for their nation. But until the 19th century the concept of a nation was just beginning to become accepted. The Swiss had no reason to explain themselves. They had fought off invasions back to the time of William Tell and the crowned heads of Europe knew it was not wise to try and invade them. But to use the Swiss in battles was another matter.
The golden age of the Swiss mercenary was the 15th and 16th centuries. Michelangelo designed the uniforms worn by the Pope’s Swiss guards. Few armies were equipped with firearms then. But Swiss pikemen in an organized group could with lightning-like speed dismount knights in armor, leaving them as helpless as overturned turtles. They could then be dispatched rapidly by going for the few vulnerable spots in the armor. Another weapon they wielded skillfully was the halberd, a combination spear and battleax. Although they look quaint today when carried by the Papal Swiss guards at the Vatican, halberds were formidable weapons on a battlefield where they could kill a horseman with a blow to the head, as Charles the Bold discovered when a halberd took him down with one blow in 1477.
But as the 17th century dawned firearms began gradually to displace the pikemen and the need for large numbers of Swiss troops shrank. But they were still part of regiments under the French and other European monarchs, particularly among the smaller kingdoms. It was Swiss guards who gave their lives when the mobs in the French Revolution went after Louis VIX and Marie Antoinette.
The Kingdom of Sardinia was located in the border region between France and Italy. It was rugged terrain down to the Mediterranean where passes through mountains could be used to block an invading army. As with any border region it was a cockpit of conflict. The Kingdom of Sardinia’s ruler from 1730 to 1770 was Charles Emmanuel III. He became heir to the throne at the death of his brother in 1715. His father thought Charles Emmanuel was not too bright and limited his instruction in kingship. The only thing the young prince was taken along on was military exercises and the occasional battle. By the time he was elevated to his sometime shaky throne, Charles Emmanuel had decided his army was one of the few things keeping him in power from his many rival royals. His subjects were highly taxed to keep it that way.
It is not known in what battle or battles Blumer’s brothers met their fate. Most likely it was during the War of Austrian Succession in the 1740s. Along with other European powers, including naval and financial support from England and the Dutch Republic, they were fighting to keep Austrian Hapsburg empress Maria Theresa on her throne and thus keep out Bourbon armies of France out of Italy. There were several battles in which the troops of the Kingdom of Sardinia fought. Often, they faced overwhelming odds to keep Savoy and the County of Nice, as the heart of the kingdom was known, in their hands. The largest assault came toward the close of the war in 1747 in which the Swiss played a significant role.
Known as the battle of Assietta, it took place in the narrow valley pass of that name where the town of Susa was located and was long a popular route for religious pilgrims going from northern Europe to Rome. As they had not been successful in open battle, the Sardinians decided to wait defensively in the rugged, heavily fortified valley. As there were other valleys the French might use, Charles Emmanuel had to spread his forces very thin. The France had 13 infantry battalions, 9 were Sardinian and the rest Swiss and Austrians.
The French force of 25,000 decided to attack through the pass. They made four assaults and were beaten back at each one by musket fire from entrenched troops. Just as their commander had managed to reach the top of a peak to place the flag on the fortification, a Sardinian soldier shot him down. “The living climbed over the dead,” notes one source, “as they tried to surmount the palisades.” After five hours of mountain fighting, the French retreated in orderly but total defeat. “French casualties totaled 6,400 killed and wounded, including 400 officers,” notes one account of the battle. “Only 299 Sardinians were killed or wounded,” it states. Somewhere on the list may have been Blumer’s brothers. Or there may have been other battles that took their lives in that war.
Although the Seven Years War, known in America as the French and Indian War (1756-1763) was raging when Abraham Blumer joined his Swiss regiment as a chaplain, he did not have to serve that role in combat. Charles Emmanuel had done well as a negotiator following the Austrian War and decided he would not need to fight another. He concentrated on developing a well-disciplined army and fortresses, improving the poor condition of the recently acquired island of Sardinia and art collecting. The Kingdom of Sardinia would know peace until the French Revolution of the 1790s. On February 21, 1773, the 71 year old Charles Emmanuel III died and was buried in the royal crypt in the magnificent late Baroque/neoclassical Basilica of Superga near Turin.
That same year Pastor Abraham Blumer and his congregation were making plans for the building of the second Zion Reformed Church in Allentown.