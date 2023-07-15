When the late John Gould heard the news, he couldn’t believe it. The former owner of Gould’s Pharmacy in Emmaus, who passed away on June 9th, had seen an article about a new book that late spring morning of 1999, that told the tale of prominent Americans who worked undercover as spies for Stalin’s Soviet Union in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Among them was Stephen Laird, born Laird Lichtenwalner (1915-1990), a native of Emmaus and someone whose family he knew well.
Gould’s first reaction, he said later, tongue-in-cheek, was to walk over to the Moravian Cemetery to check the graves of Laird’s parents, Dr. Fred R. and Mary “May” Laird Lichtenwalner. “I wanted to make sure their tombstones were still standing up,” he said. “Doc Lichtenwalner and May were red, white and blue, apple pie, flag waving Americans and so was Laird when you talked to him. I can only imagine what they would have thought.”
The book “Venona: Decoding Soviet Espionage in America,“ was based on the then recently declassified documents recorded by the National Security Agency from the 1940s and 50s. The authors, John Haynes and Harvey Klar, had come across Laird’s name after reading 3,000 documents. Laird was not a major cog in the KGB, stealing atomic secrets, but he had his role. “Laird doesn’t loom as a large figure, but there are many parts of an espionage apparatus,” said Haynes in an interview at the time. “Journalists were very useful as talent spotters, finding people who can help them get information. They are good at checking the background of a source.”
Laird’s code name was Yun. What motivated him to spy for the Soviet Union is unknown as he apparently left no record behind. What information he gave them is still buried deep in the KGB files and the former KGB agent who runs Russia is not about to release it anytime soon. Perhaps like many people after Hitler’s invasion of Russia he saw the USSR as an ally fighting the same enemy. Perhaps he was among those disillusioned in the 1950s when Khruschev released the truth of Stalin’s horrific reign of terror. At this late date it is impossible to know.
In later life Laird would make brief return trips to Emmaus. In the 1950s and 1960s he lived in Paris with his French wife Jaqueline Cummins, along with their son, Christopher, and daughter, Maxime. On an earlier trip to Emmaus with his French family, Gould recalled, they took off all their clothes in the yard while getting into bathing suits, scandalizing his mother. Laird’s wife then asked her if it was ok if she went topless in the swimming pool. May Lichtenwalner said, it certainly was not ok.
Laird’s last visit was in 1986 and he contacted the newspaper saying he was available for interviews. Except for Daisy Mae, a German shepherd, he came alone, renting a small apartment on South 4th Street in Allentown. Gould was to recount later how Laird had originally planned to stay with him. Having a cat and a dog, he told Laird he could not house him and the dog, so he was surprised when he showed up at his doorstep with Daisy Mae. Other arrangements had to be made. “You never could tell Laird anything,” Gould recalled.
Judging from the book covered walls in Steven Laird’s apartment he had not traveled light. During his interview, he referred to several large, yellowing index cards that showered a little dust when he removed the rubber band around them. The story began with Laird’s early youth in Emmaus. His most vivid memory of his father, Dr. Fred Lichtenwalner, the town dentist, was that he set up the first movie theater in Emmaus and was something of an inventor. “He rigged up a phonograph with a loudspeaker, so he didn’t have to pay a piano player,” he recalled. But Laird clearly did not want to dwell on that part of his life. “To tell you the truth it was pretty boring,” he said with droll smile. After graduating from high school Laird went on to Swarthmore College, one of only two members of his class to do so in those Depression years. A natural athlete, Laird played on both the football and basketball teams.
It was here he met Oleg Troyanovsky, the son of the first authorized Soviet ambassador to the United States. Laird recalled teaching him basketball. Later in life Troyanovsky became a high-level Soviet diplomat, including becoming ambassador to both Japan and China, and eventually the Soviet Permanent Representative to the U.N. from 1976 to 1986. If their friendship went beyond basketball, it is not known, although it has been alleged that it was Troyanovsky who first recruited Laird as a spy. From college Laird, thanks to family friend, got a job as a reporter for the “Chester Times” newspaper in Chester, Pa. Here he found it was necessary to change his name for professional reasons. ‘’I’d get on the phone and say this is Lichtenwalner of the ‘Times’ and they would say, ‘can you spell it?’ It all got too confusing.” The only assignment he could remember was being told to go down to the docks to report on some “colored” woman singing down there. “Well, it turned out to be Ethel Waters,” he noted, already a famous Black vocalist/actress of the day. Waters was a native of Chester.
Laird was not content to spend his life at the “Chester Times.” On graduation from college his father had given him a book, “Personal History” by Vincent Sheean, a famous foreign correspondent of the time. It inspired Laird to become one. His first step in that direction was taking a job with “Fortune” magazine, part of the Time-Life-Fortune trio of Henry Luce publications, for $35 a week. Laird went at it with a will and soon had his own column and the princely sum of $75 a week.
When Hitler invaded Poland in 1939 starting World War II Laird went from “Fortune” to “Time.” According to Laird, Luce decided he wanted him to go to Berlin as “Time’s” correspondent there. In March 1940, Laird had married fellow “Time” writer Lael Tucker. Luce decided to send them both. Unfortunately, with Europe at war it was no longer possible just to hop on the Normandie or Queen Mary to get there. So, Luce, or someone at “Time” devised a circuitous route that would take the couple across the Pacific to Japan, across Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railroad and to Berlin from the east.
Laird went on to recount a tale that included a safe passage to Japan but after that, things got dangerous. Russia and Japan were engaged in a border stand-off in Manchuria. In the 1930s Japanese militant soldiers seized the Chinese province and set up a puppet government called Manchukuo ruled by former Chinese emperor Henry-Puyi. By the late 1930s they had invaded the rest of the country and were facing off against the USSR. A couple of American correspondents naturally caused suspicion. Suddenly their train stopped, and a Japanese lieutenant got on board asking to see their “papers”. The officer, who knew little English, was unimpressed with them despite the fact they had been cleared by the Japanese embassy in Washington. He took their passports and other documents. The couple were forced to get off the train and spend the night in a cold dark basement with only crusts of bread to eat. The next morning a higher-ranking officer arrived and returned their passports. But he had some bad news. The only transportation available was in a box car full of troops that would take them to the border.
Laird recalled that although they were not personally molested, “some of the things that went on in there were pretty rough, let me tell you.” They were deposited in the middle of nowhere and walked toward the Russian border down the railroad tracks. Fortunately, a Russian man in a wagon who understood some English took them to his home where his wife cooked them dinner. Getting on the Trans-Siberian Express the next morning they were told plague had broken out and the train would not be leaving for six days. Once that was over, they slowly made their way to the border that separated the two sides of divided Poland under the Hitler-Stalin Pact. Here they were forced to walk, carrying their suitcases toward the German side before finally getting a train to Berlin.
Once there they settled into their rooms at Berlin’s plush Adlon Hotel. Here they were greeted by William L. Shirer, the radio broadcaster for CBS. That evening they listened as five British bombers lumbered their way over the city, dropping a pathetic load and moved on. It was the period of the so-called phony war before Hitler launched his major attack on England and France. There seemed to be little effort on the part of those countries to take Hitler on. Shirer made fun of theses attempts; he called them the nightly “show.”
Laird recalled their stay in Berlin as a combination of excitement and tedium. It was a constant struggle with the Nazi censors. “They would only let us do human interest stuff,” Laird recalled, “otherwise they would not let it pass.” Tucker also did some reporting that did not make her popular. At a cocktail party one Nazi from the Propaganda Ministry labeled her “the most dangerous woman in Berlin.” According to her 1997 “New York Times” obituary, it thrilled her.
Two events stood out in Laird’s mind from his time in Berlin. One evening he was headed home when the air raid alarm went off. A guard told him to go down past the first level to the second. On opening the door, he was startled to see the heavily be-medaled form of Herman Goering, head of the Luftwaffe, sitting all alone. Goering seemed to want to talk and when he found out Laird was from an area near Boyertown, Berks County, he asked if he knew the whereabouts of Carl “Toohey” Spaatz, a World War I U.S. air ace who he corresponded with in the 1930s. Laird said he had no idea where Spaatz was but probably at home in Boyertown. In truth Goering may have been probing because at that moment Spaatz was in London with the U.S. Army Air Force on a mission from the government to the RAF. As they parted Goering told him that if anyone gave him trouble, he should call him for help. “The next time I saw him was in the dock at Nuremberg and he was in no position to help anybody,” he said.
The next incident was on a spring day in 1941 when he noticed large numbers of German troop trains headed east. Suspicious that this meant Hitler was about to turn on his erstwhile ally Stalin, Larid talked to a military attaché at the U.S. embassy who said it jibed with the rumors they were picking up. Knowing he could not send that story from Berlin he had to go to neutral Switzerland. It was not easy but he and his wife did so. The day “Time” used it as its cover story was June 22, 1941, the day of the invasion of Russia.
While in Switzerland Laird was contacted by Edward R. Morrow, the CBS radio chief in Europe. Murrow arranged for Laird to make some broadcasts from Geneva. But Laird was not there long when the visas they had been waiting for from the Nazi puppet Vichy French government came through. From France they travelled to Lisbon, Portugal for the clipper to America (much sought after in the film “Casablanca”) and arrived in New York to a hero’s welcome by Henry Luce. The couple were not in America long when Luce made him “Time’s” London bureau chief. Here he got together with Murrow and made broadcasts to America as the U.S. entered the war. His wife returned to America where she got a divorce and married Charles Wertenbaker, “Time’s” foreign editor. She continued as a journalist and later moved to Paris. In 1957 Tucker was the author of “Death of A Man,” a best seller about her second husband’s battle with colon cancer. In her “New York Times” obituary, there was no mention of her first husband.
Laird returned to America and from 1943/44 held several jobs at “Time’s” foreign desk in New York, perhaps working for his wife’s new husband. But when the editors refused to allow him to return to Europe he quit and took a job in Hollywood as a director. Laird discovered he was good at it, and he mentions hobnobbing with Judy Garland and the Marx Brothers. But one day Ed Murrow, who was doing some film narration for CBS, stopped by. He expressed surprise that Laird could possibly be happy in Tinseltown. “Steve, there is just one thing I cannot understand, how after all we had in London could you come back and be happy in this flimsy world?” Laird told Murrow “Time” would not give him a job in Europe. Murrow said if Laird wanted, he could get him a job as a CBS broadcaster in Europe to cover the end of the war. Laird knew better than to turn down a job offer from Edward R. Murrow. So, he spent the rest of his career in Paris and Berlin covering the post-war peace conferences and the coming of the Cold War.
Gould recalled when Laird’s broadcasts were coming over the radio in the Lichtenwalner home in Emmaus no interruption or even talking above a whisper was tolerated.
Despite his professed desire to remain in America in 1986, Stephen Laird was not in the Lehigh Valley long. He returned to Paris where, suffering from Alzheimer’s at age 74, he died on February 15, 1990 in that city’s Chartres Hospital. He was cremated, a passing little noted in the press until the startling discovery of his spying in 1999.