The presidential appointment schedules for the Eisenhower administration (1953-1961) offer an hour-by-hour brief, concise, and sometimes unintentionally humorous outline of their time. Housed in the Eisenhower Presidential Library and originally kept in loose leaf binders the copies of these neatly typed pages are now online for easy access to the day-to-day and hour-by-hour activities of the president.
Along with meetings and state dinners with world leaders, there are sessions with the Congressional leadership, trips to the Gettysburg Farm and many golf outings including one brief teaching session with 11-year-old grandson David which consisted of two holes and a grandfatherly recommendation that the young man should take more lessons. Eisenhower once became testy when a reporter at a press conference asked him about his use of a government helicopter to take him to golf outings.
But for the Lehigh Valley, the most significant entry took place on September 30, 1959, when both management and labor from Bethlehem Steel and the rest of the national steel industry had separate sessions in Washington in hopes of settling a steel strike that had begun the previous July and had now shut down most of the nation’s steel industry.
The president, having recently come from meetings with visiting Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, feared the strike would delay progress on the missile programs that were essential for the national defense in the face of the Cold War threat of the Soviet Union.
This was far from the first time that Eisenhower had shown concern about the strike. He had requested even before it began that David J. McDonald, United steelworkers of America president, and its attorney, Arthur J. Goldberg, agree to extend the contract and resume bargaining. The union agreed but management rejected the offer.
The presidential appointment schedule lists the participants and notes that separately a photo was taken with Eisenhower. The steel heads went first from 9:02 to 9:20 a.m. The union leaders 9:58 to 10:19 a.m. The headlines the next day were to give Ike some credit for getting both sides negotiating ball off the tee. But not by much.
That afternoon at 3:35 p.m. Eisenhower, nursing a head cold acquired, according to the newspapers, on a trip to Europe earlier in the month, flew to Palm Springs for 5 days of golf at the home of his friend, lawyer, political insider and poker-playing partner George Allen. Known informally as a member of “Ike’s Millionaire’s Club,” Allen, in the more bipartisan Washington of the day, had also played a similar role for both presidents Roosevelt and Truman.
Arriving at the airport, Ike was presented with an iron putter by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. But even on the golf course, the steel strike was undoubtedly still not far from the president’s mind.
The roots of the 1959 steel strike were both complicated in some ways and simple in others. The U.S. steel industry in the 1950s was booming. Demand both domestically and internationally was at an all- time high.
But union leaders felt that their membership should get more out of it. They had survived the Depression-scarred 30s and the war-torn 40s and now they wanted their share of this new prosperity that they and their families saw on television.
Attorney Goldberg wanted a major wage increase for the workers. But management wanted the elimination of Section 2(b) in the union contract that restricted management’s ability to change the number of workers assigned to a task or to introduce new work rules or machinery that would result in reduced hours or fewer employees. McDonald was convinced it was an attempt to break the union and refused to concede.
At Eisenhower’s urging, the union leaders agreed to extend the contract for one year and to create a joint study commission to study 2 (b) changes and the contract’s benefit structure. But the steelmakers refused. On July 15, 500,000 steel workers across the country went on strike.
The threat to the nation’s missile program caused the AFL-CIO to step into the picture to try to get McDonald to settle the strike. Soon there was talk of an impact on autoworkers as car makers threatened layoffs if the steel strike was not settled.
Eisenhower had already threatened to employ the Taft-Hartley Act. Passed in 1947, one of its provisions gave the president the right to intervene in strikes that threatened to create a national emergency. On October 7, back from his southwestern vacation, Ike, under the provisions of Taft-Hartley, appointed a Board of Inquiry to clarify the issues rather than recommend a settlement.
Some Eisenhower scholars argue that Eisenhower had no real interest in intervening in labor disputes. He saw what happened when Truman tried to nationalize the steel mills during the Korean War which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.
“Given that Eisenhower was now confronting issues of capital and labor confrontation that had given his predecessor political headaches,” writes historian Van W. Hutchison, “it is critical to identify what his attitudes on capital labor issues were.”
These scholars argue that Ike felt strongly that a corporate spirt of cooperation should exist for the good of the country. Eisenhower sought to have government play a “hidden hand” role behind the scenes while presenting to the public an image of being aloof. “Unfortunately for Eisenhower,” Hutchison notes, “the very nature of strikes in general was profoundly disruptive to such cooperative notions of societal harmony, and a prolonged strike in an industry critical to national defense would expose his style of leadership’s weakness.”
Whether these were Eisenhower’s views or not, there was apparently no way agreement could be reached between management and the union. On October 19th , the Board of Inquiry decided that a negotiated agreement was impossible. Attempts by the union to get Taft-Hartley declared unconstitutional were rejected by the Supreme Court on November 7, 1959.
At the same time, a backdoor channel was opened by labor attorney Goldberg with Edgar Kaiser, heir to the Kaiser Steel Company. On October 26, an independent agreement was reached between the union and Kaiser that allowed for a fractionally higher wage and included a commission to discuss the other issues.
With the Supreme Court’s rejection of their lawsuit regarding Taft-Hartley, McDonald told the workers to return to work. According to one source, they did so at a slow pace and refused to take orders from managers. When another contract was offered to them under the requirements of Taft-Hartley the workers, at Goldberg’s recommendation, turned it down.
This could have led the union into even a deeper hole if not for the improbable intervention of Vice President Richard Nixon. Already planning to run for office in 1960, Nixon was apparently hoping to win labor votes.
In the waning days of December,1959, he privately consulted with the steel industry leaders. He reminded them a Democratic Congress coming in would almost certainly begin hearings on the steel strike. He noted an election year recession would not help their cause or get him elected president. It was Nixon’s persuasion that apparently turned the tide.
On January 15, 1960, a 20-year contract was signed. Although the wage increase was small, it included an automatic cost of living wage adjustment and greatly improved pension and health benefits, all things valued by the workers.
Although Nixon lost the election, a new contract was agreed on March 31, 1962. McDonald agreed not to insist on the 2(b) clause and to permit increased automation with a percentage of its profits going to wage increases.
Arthur Goldberg went on to become Secretary of Labor in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations. But in 1965, McDonald lost his post as president of the United Steelworkers union, apparently having lost support of a majority of the membership.
While all this was going on, a small wave that would soon become a flood was rippling across American industry. Tired of waiting around for the strike to end, it was discovered that steel could be imported at the same or even lesser costs than what American steel mills charged.
This was coupled with the increased use of pre-stressed concrete and the rise of domestic mini mills, which showed there was more than one way to make steel, a way that did not require railroad carloads of iron ore shipped halfway across the country.
This all led, most sources agree, to the gradual decline of the American steel industry. Today looking out the window of a restaurant at the huge blast furnaces of Bethlehem Steel, now SteelStacks Park, it is hard to recall what it was a mere 60 odd years ago.