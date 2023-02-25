History's Headlines: The will o' the wisp murders

It was still winter with snow on the ground in Nazareth on March 7, 1953, but a newspaper forecast of partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures held the promise of spring. For young Barry Ihle it was to be a special day in that he had planned to see his cousins, Gail and Paul “Butchie” Schultz. They were more than relatives, they were friends. But Barry’s mother was seriously ill so their plan to meet had to be postponed. But that day, in a crime that shocked the Lehigh Valley, his cousins were murdered. At first the headlines blared the story to a shocked community. Yet, with few clues and a shrinking number of suspects, other news eclipsed it in the front pages and in the public mind. In time the rest of the world moved on. But not Ihle. Perhaps he wondered, if only he had been there, he might have prevented the crime.
For the next 69 years he pursued the tragedy that had taken his cousins away from him. State Police, prosecutors and reporters might give up, but he would not. But Barry Ihle will not be around to recall the 70th anniversary. He died in 2022. His daughter, Tami Holmes, has decided to keep the search alive. “It seems really weird to me that my father died 69 years to the day of the murders,” she said recently. “His entire life he was devoted to finding out what happened, he even thought about getting a medium to try and contact them, although I don’t think he ever did.”
At one point his daughter recalls a prominent local legal figure told him the crime had happened so long ago it just could not be solved. But that only made Ihle more determined. He was working closely for a time with a man named Bob Wallace. According to what Holmes has heard, Wallace was the son by a previous marriage of Claire Burke, the stepmother of Gail, and mother of Paul. Supposedly she gave Wallace over to a family member in New York because she could not afford to raise him. Wallace, who died sometime between 2000 and 2005, was also curious about the murder and discussed it with Ihle. Holmes says growing up her whole life hearing from her father about the crime is what urges her interest today. “I just hope in some way we can tie the pieces together.”
A lot of other news was creating headlines that first week of March, 1953. The death of Joseph Stalin, the brutal dictator that had ruled the Soviet Union with an iron hand since the 1930s and was responsible for millions of deaths, topped front pages around the globe. The man who once said “one death is a tragedy, a million a statistic” had become one himself. The leadership of that Communist nation was in turmoil, trying to cope with the change at the height of the Cold War. The Korean War was still going on with long stalled peace talks at an impasse. There was the hope that Stalin’s death would bring peace. A truce was finally declared in July that remains in place to this day.
In other news, the British Commonwealth’s new monarch, 25-year-old Elizabeth II, was preparing for her coronation in June. On March 7th President Dwight Eisenhower, recently inaugurated that January, had selected former Secretary of State and General of the Army, George C. Marshall, to head the American delegation. It was to be the first British coronation to be televised.
On coffee tables across America that week, Life magazine featured a cover photo of actress Vanessa Brown in a seductive pose (she was then appearing on Broadway in the stage version of Billy Wilder’s Seven Year Itch in the role later made famous in the film by Marilyn Monroe) and an ad for Camel cigarettes featuring debonair actor Tyrone Power (a four-pack-a-day guy, Power died in 1958 while filming a sword fight scene at age 44 of a heart attack induced at least in part by heavy smoking).
But more than likely those things were far away from the thoughts of sister and brother Gail and Paul “Butchie” Schultz as they left their home near Nazareth, Pennsylvania for a sunny afternoon walk. Gail, 18, was a recent Nazareth High School graduate who did not date much. Along with her passions for music and art, the teenager devoted herself to her brother’s care. Brother Paul was 12 and suffered from learning disabilities. There were virtually no programs for children like him in those days and Gail enjoyed taking Paul to a nearby brook not far from their family’s home. They would select stones, comparing them to see which was the brightest. That day, around 2:00 p.m. Gail, wearing a heavy sweater and blue jeans, took her brother out to do just that.
When it got to be 4:00 p.m., Claire Burke asked their father, Paul Schultz, Sr., to see what had happened to them. He found their battered bodies beside each other in the stream.
And there another story begins, one that apparently has no satisfactory conclusion. For to this day no one has ever been found or come forward to confirm that they had committed the crime. It is among the coldest of cold cases. As recently as 1988 the State Police showed Morning Call reporter Bob Wittman a box full of almost 500 items, apparently all of them a dead end. “The Pennsylvania State Police would really like to solve this case,” a state police official told Wittman.
As often happens when a violent crime like this takes place in an apparently atypical location like suburban Nazareth, someone will say, “things like this just don’t happen here.” It is not known if a specific individual did so in the Schultz murder case, reflecting on the small-town like atmosphere of early 1950s Nazareth, population by the 1950 census 5,830. But it certainly seems to have been the first reaction from people in the vicinity of the town. Apparently, no one involved in the early hours of the discovery of the crime thought it was a crime at all. The family doctor, Dr. John Fraunfelder, was called and the Nazareth Ambulance crew as well. The doctor noticed that when he arrived Paul Schultz was trying to use mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive his son. The ambulance crew tried to revive the murder victims also but were unsuccessful. When the coroner arrived, he was surprised to discover that the bodies had been removed to the undertaker. It was that individual who discovered the violent blows to the victims' bodies. It was not until 9:40 that evening that the State Police were informed that there was a murder.
What the police discovered was a crime scene that was already a muddle. Any clues that might have led to the criminal had been stepped on by many people drawn by curiosity. This was followed by a several inch snowfall. It was nine days after the murder that Gail Schultz’s eyeglasses were found in the melting snow. If Sherlock Holmes had been a real detective instead of a fictional character, he would have been appalled. The state police thought a silk scarf found nearby might be a significant piece of evidence. But in future accounts it was not mentioned. No murder weapon was found.
As might be expected the local newspapers treated the crime as front-page news. The Morning Call and Bethlehem Globe-Times covered it with banner headlines. “Manic Theory Under Probe” and "Mystery Man in Tan Coat Figures in Hunt for Killer” appeared early. Two 17-year-old Nazareth boys were hauled in as suspects, but, when it was clear they knew nothing, they were released. Soon people were seeing suspects everywhere. Even though the bodies of Gail and Paul showed no sign of being molested, the police were convinced sex was involved in it in some way. “We are working on the assumption that the crime was the work of a sex manic,” said Captain Charles E. Cook of the State Police.
The late Kate Zoll Laepple, who for many years was the editor of the Morning Call’s Bethlehem office, was just starting as a “beat” reporter at the time. She recalled it to Wittman as a hectic pace with public officials and law enforcement officers frustrated at the failure to find a clue, much less a suspect. “The lack of an apparent motive seems to stump the police,” Laepple wrote in the Call at the time. Looking at a host of press clippings, Wittman noted one official, apparently overwhelmed or who was just being fanciful for whatever reason, suggested the criminal was “a will o’ the wisp,” meaning either a ghost-like figure or metaphorically, a false hope that is impossible to reach. Asking Laepple why the press didn’t try to get the official to define what exactly he meant, she responded, "Oh I don’t have any idea why, it was all so long ago.”
As the time passed, the hunt went hot and cold. One 38-year-old local single man who lived nearby and cared for his 73- year-old father was a target of suspicion. The state police found it odd that unlike everyone else in the neighborhood he did not go to the crime scene. They gradually came to regard him as the possible killer. But under questioning and examination by metal health officials the case against him fell apart. After much questioning he was released.
Suspicion also fell on those who were considered sexual “deviants.” About 124 between Philadelphia and Harrisburg who had been arrested for sex crimes were among those questioned by police and mental health experts, but none seemed to fit. Eight more “deviants” were rounded up but there was no luck with them, either. Gradually the frustration turned to despair over ever finding an answer.
At the funeral of Gail and Paul Jr., Claire broke down in sobs. “Goodbye my children! Goodbye!” she said through her tears. She fainted and had to be carried to the car. Shortly thereafter Paul Schultz, Sr. died from a heart attack. With that his wife sold the Nazareth home and left the area. She apparently moved to Buffalo and died in 1970. “I have heard that she was a very troubled person,” says Holmes.
Seventy years later in a far different world of electric cars, pocket computer phones, A.I. and Meta, whoever did commit the crime probably is not alive to be arrested for it.
Recently the Indiana State Police used DNA evidence to crack a five-decade old cold case murder of a teenage girl that was written off as hopeless. “Science finally gave us the evidence we needed,” said State Police Captain Kevin Smith. “We simply could not have done it without them,” he said. But alas the DNA evidence in the Schultz case has probably been scattered long ago.
Perhaps Kate Laepple summed it up best in the story she wrote following Gail and Paul’s funeral: “Their pitiful tale reads like the end of a story book murder. The killer is unknown. The motive is a mystery, and the end of the tale has yet to be written.”