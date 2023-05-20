History's Headlines: The year the Yankees lost in Allentown

As far as is known, baseball first came to Allentown in 1865-66. The Allentown Stars had a large star on their caps as their uniform and played on a makeshift field just off Hamilton Street near the railroad tracks. Players caught the balls with their bare hands and barefoot boys were nearby to fish them out of the Jordan Creek if they should go astray. After all, at $1.50 a pop, with the average weekly wage for laborers being $6.00 a week, baseballs were expensive.
Things changed a great deal over the years and Allentown had seen a lot of baseball teams, one of them named the Allentown Peanuts. They apparently took their name from the many local peanut vendors who sold their product on Saturday nights to crowds that gathered downtown, leaving piles of shells so thick that Sunday morning churchgoers complained at having to wade through them.
But undoubtedly the red-letter day in Allentown baseball history was September 6, 1923. For on that afternoon, a crowd of 4,000 fans who had paid $1.10 saw the New York Yankees under Babe Ruth, already christened the “Sultan of Swat” or the “Bambino” by sports writers, take on the Allentown Dukes in an exhibition game and lose.
George Herman Ruth aka Babe (1895-1948) was born in Baltimore, of German immigrant parents. He is said to have spoken mostly German in his early years. His father ran a saloon while he was growing up. Ruth was apparently a rebellious child and eventually was sent to a Catholic version of a reformed school. Here he learned baseball skills from a priest who ran the school. Ruth was so grateful years later in 1926 he brought the priest an expensive car.
Later in life Ruth was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. In 1931, with the country mired in the Great Depression, a woman approached him and claimed to be shocked that the Yankee home run slugger was being paid more that year than the president of the United States, Herbert Hoover. “I know,” he quickly replied, “but I had a better year.”
During World War I Ruth played for the Bethlehem Steel League, although there is some dispute over how much he played. Founded by Charles Schwab in 1916. the league consisted of six main plants: Bethlehem, Lebanon, Steelton, Wilmington, Fore River and Sparrows Point. It was supposed to be made up of workers from those plants. But in September 1918 Selective Service issued its Work or Fight order and professional players flocked to the industrial leagues.
Ruth, just coming off a World Series win playing with the Boston Red Sox was picked to be a player at the Lebanon plant and was given a job as a print messenger. According to one source his first and only game was on September 27, 1918, when he played for the Lebanon plant. Ruth’s time at Lebanon was controversial to say the least. “He probably never delivered a single blueprint," according to one source. Ralph W. Clemens, a native of Lebanon who umpired semi-pro baseball teams like his father, was a teenager when Ruth was in town and recalled his impressions in 1987 for the Chicago Tribune of Ruth and the other professional ballplayers who were with the Bethlehem Steel League:
“Why the whole gang of them was draft dodgers. They were supposed to be working for the war, but they didn’t do any work. All they did was play baseball. Babe Ruth used to show up at the plant for an hour before practice. He’d be wearing fancy trousers, silk shirts and patent-leather shoes. He’d just walk around talking to people about baseball. There wasn’t anything essential about what he was doing.”
The war ended that November and if the public knew about the “draft dodger” players they didn’t seem to care. They were paid to play excellent baseball and that is what they did. In 1920 Ruth’s trade to the New York Yankees caused some controversy but by 1923 when he and the team came to Allentown it was Ruth’s power hitting that people came to see.
The man behind getting the Yankees in Allentown was the Duke's owner, Ernest C. “Duke” Landgraf. Landgraf was a promoter of his team. How exactly he managed to get the Yankees to come to Allentown for an exhibition game is unknown. “It was not uncommon at that time,” wrote Evan Burian, local sports writer in 2013, ”for major league teams to travel to smaller cities by train to play independent baseball teams on their open dates during the regular season.”
Although it surely must have been rumored all over Allentown that summer that the Yankees might be coming, it was not until August 31st that the announcement was printed in the Morning Call under the headline “YANKEES PLAY HERE ON NEXT THURSDAY":
“Next Thursday promises to be a red-letter day for the baseball fans in the Lehigh Valley, for on that occasion Manager Miller Huggins will bring his entire first string lineup of the New York Yankees to this city to meet the “Allentown Dukes," the game to be called at three forty-five o’clock."
Owner Landgraf made his decision to start the game at four o’clock to allow local fans to play full time innings, whereas if the game were to be started later only six or seven innings could be played at the most. Landgraf’s reasoning may have been that he didn’t want the game called on account of darkness.
Readers of the following articles were informed that the Yankees would be arriving from New York on the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s Black Diamond and that rooms had been reserved for them overnight at the Hotel Traylor. “The game is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds that has ever seen a baseball game in this city. Owner Landgraf has placed tickets on sale for the game, and extra watching facilities will be erected for the comfort of the fans,” the Call noted.
The excitement was building as each new article appeared in the press. The Allentown stadium, currently the site of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, was a beehive of activity. Although most of the fans probably arrived on one of the Lehigh Valley Transit company’s street cars, “autoists” as the newspaper called car drivers, were promised plenty of space for parking. Apparently, the stadium was sometimes called Edgemont Field, at least that was the name given by the Morning Call alternately.
On the big day Thursday, September 6, 1923, the weather was apparently favorable. Ruth’s arrival was hailed by the press. On hand also was Allentown Mayor Malcolm W. Gross. Burian notes that on that day many school children, having been given permission by their parents, skipped a day. Among them was the mayor’s son Jack who would later become mayor himself. The next day’s Morning Call featured a photo of the tall Mayor Gross and Ruth side by side. “The game brought a source of pride for the people of Allentown,” Gross’s grandson, attorney Malcolm Gross, who cherishes the photo, told Burian.“People may have forgotten who won or the score of the the game, but everyone remembered that Babe Ruth played in Allentown.”
After Ruth hit a few practice “apples,” as the sports writers called them, for his young and some not-so-young fans, the game began. The Yankees quickly jumped ahead with a score of 5-0. They then made it 7-1. Then the Dukes rallied, making it a 7-7 tie. So far Ruth had not done anything spectacular. But facing off against Dukes' pitcher George “Scrap Iron” Papsin, he thought it was his chance. But according to Ruth’s own testimony he had met his match in Papsin. “That boy was something on his ball, he crossed me all around,” the Bambino said as he gulped water from the dipper in the dugout. “I wanted to knock that first ball a mile, and when I missed that first one, I figured he was going to throw me a slow one. Instead, it was a fast hook inside. The third one looked good, and I bit for it. I missed that one, though.”
Here is how Burian ends it:
“With two out and the bottom of the ninth, the Dukes’ right fielder Buster Dell singled out to the right to score the winning run and the Allentown Dukes had made history.”
That night the Yankees retired to the Traylor to drown their sorrows, if any, and probably not with root beer. Knowing Ruth’s legendary penchant for strong drink, the bootleggers of the city probably also scored well that day. The Yankees could later console themselves by winning the World Series that year.
But it was Allentown Dukes that had reason for celebrating that day. They had beaten the New York Yankees and struck out the great Babe Ruth. Later that fall the Dukes were scheduled to play the Chicago White Sox. But the game was rained out.