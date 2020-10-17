It was 1862 and Tinsley Jeter was on his way to becoming one of the most prominent citizens of Bethlehem. He had behind him a different world and way of life. Born into a prominent family of Virginia planters in 1827, he had relocated with his father, John Tinsley Jeter, to Missouri perhaps because the land had grown “tired” on tobacco cultivation. His father took up the career of merchant. It was there that Tinsley was among one of the first students at the University of Missouri at Columbia. But in 1847 after two years, apparently at his father’s request, Tinsley had left the college. At age 20 he was sent to scout out the new states in the west that would be formed out of territory acquired from Mexico in the Mexican War.
Exactly what his father hoped to find is unknown but apparently, he did not find it. Shortly after this Tinsley was sent by John Jeter, then living in New Orleans, on a venture to the emerging politically unstable nation of Venezuela. What his mission was there is not recorded. Then came the break between father and son. In 1851 Tinsley Jeter relocated to Philadelphia. Here he began to study law in the office of a prominent lawyer. In 1852 he married Miss Mary A. Richards, whose family was prominent in the local iron industry.
Several sources claim Jeter never practiced law. But this was clearly not the case. Throughout the year 1856 the Legal Intelligencer, a Philadelphia legal journal, contains a notice for Tinsley Jeter. His first office address starting that February was “N.W. Corner at Third Street at Willing’s Alley.” In May Jeter is listing himself as ”Counsellor At Law” located at “the Franklin Building above Walnut Street, Second Floor.” A notice by a former judge, then touring Germany, France, and Italy over the summer states “any business entrusted to his agent will be carefully attended to by applying to the office of Tinsley Jeter at Franklin Building near Walnut.”
But perhaps Jeter was not happy as an attorney. Or maybe the Panic of 1857 made the legal business less lucrative than it had been. By 1858/59 he and his wife had relocated to Bethlehem to supervise his investments in Lehigh County iron mines. Shortly thereafter Jeter met with some local investors about the construction of a railroad from his Ironton mines to bring iron ore to the Thomas Iron Company and the Crane Iron Company. The result was the 8 mile-long, iron carrying Ironton Railroad which opened in May 1860. Today, its tracks long removed, it is a popular rails-to trail recreation site for bikers and walkers.
But the outbreak of the Civil War was approaching. Jeter’s father was living on a plantation in Port Hudson, Louisiana when the war broke out. As it turned out Jeter’s property was located where the Confederate Army wanted to build fortifications- one of the most coveted spots on the vital Mississippi waterway by North and South. “I want Baton Rouge and Port Hudson,” Major General Earl Van Dorn wrote Confederate President Jefferson Davis in June, 1862. Van Dorn’s successors (a brave if sometimes impulsive leader, he died in 1863 not in combat but when a Dr. George B. Peters shot him after accusing Van Dorn of committing adultery with his wife) held out until July 9, 1863, several days after July 4th when Grant took Vicksburg.
All this was elementary to John Tinsley Jeter, who had died in 1862 at his plantation behind Confederate lines long before that last battle. The enslaved people who worked his property were undoubtedly sold off. It is not known if John Tinsley Jeter maintained contact with his son before his death or if any attempts were made to relocate him out of harm’s way. How Tinsley Jeter felt about the war (he was a fervent Democrat, as was Connecticut Yankee Asa Packer) he apparently made no plans to return South and as far as can be discovered never personally owned slaves. He was among the first of the South Bethlehem wealthy to hire Black domestic help in his home.
By 1866 Jeter had sold the Ironton Railroad to New York investors and was looking for new investment opportunities. He found them in the rapidly growing area of South Bethlehem, which had become a borough in 1865. It was then that he formed the South Bethlehem Improvement Association. Robert Sayre and other inhabitants of what was informally known as “Railroad Bethlehem” had arrived in the 1850’s. Real estate could still be had there, and Jeter had his eye on some large properties. He had purchased a small property that had been part of the Hoffert farm as early as 1860. He then began to purchase more and more land. In 1866 with the death of Augustus Fiot, a French-born Philadelphia music dealer, Jeter purchased from his estate a large property known as Fontainebleau that had been Fiot’s summer home.
At the same time Jeter began to sell small lots and put in streets that he gave Indian names, a practice that was started by the Philadelphia developer Rudolphus Kent for the South Bethlehem homes of Robert Sayre and other Lehigh Valley Railroad executives. Perhaps inspired by Fiot’s choice of Fontainebleau for his estate, Jeter decided to name the development Fountain Hill. Here is how he described the selection in 1866 using the third person in his advertising:
“In advertising these lots and blocks for sale, the owner felt the need of some distinctive name for the locality. Fountain Hill was suggested by someone, and although there was nothing to make the name particularly appropriate, it was adopted by him and used in his advertisements thereafter.”
Jeter understood that to make the neighborhood distinctive it needed institutions to set it apart. As one of the first vestryman of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, he hit on the idea of a young ladies seminary that would occupy the three-story building that had been the Fontainebleau mansion occupied by Fiot. With the approval of the Episcopal Bishop on December 11, 1867, it was agreed. The name, chosen at the Bishop’s suggestion was “Bishopthorpe” after the country estate of the Bishop of York in England. It opened on September 5, 1868, operated for many years thereafter and was eventually torn down to enlarge a parking lot.
Jeter was also instrumental in the creation of St. Luke’s Hospital. The property of Oppelt’s Water Cure Hospital had closed due to bankruptcy in 1871 and was sold at a sheriff’s sale to James T. Borhek, a local businessman. He conveyed it to Jeter, according to one account, for $2,000. It was not until the end of 1874 that a deal was finally reached for selling the property to investors that included Asa Packer and Robert Sayre. What may have convinced them of the need for a hospital for the region was the large number of industrial accidents that occurred at the Bethlehem Iron Company and the Lehigh Valley Railroad. The nearest hospital was in Philadelphia, a three-hour train ride and the chances of survival were not good.
The 1875 annual report of St Luke’s described the property as consisting of “20 acres and 85 rods of land upon which in addition to the main building are a small dwelling and tree barns. And there are also other fruit trees on the place.” Gifts in kind came in. Five thousand feet of hemlock lumber each came from Edwin Shortz and Albert Lewis for new plank walls and fencing. Bethlehem Iron Company supplied most of the labor and teams for the grading around the building and carriage walks. The Lehigh Zinc Company provided aid and a Robert Lockhart had given an iron fountain.
By 1881 new buildings had begun to replace the old water cure buildings: one for male patients, one for operations and one for the laundry and kitchen.
Jeter’s last known major business ventures were some slate quarries he invested in 1888. He also built a post office building for South Bethlehem. But he did not really begin to slow down until the dawn of the 20th century.
On June 19th 1903, Tinsley Jeter died in his home at Fountain Hill due to what his obituary called “ a complication of diseases, augmented by infirmities of advanced old age.” He was 76.