History's Headlines: Tippecanoe and Easton, Too

The editor of the Easton Free Press was excited. Here it was, October 1, 1836, and the Lehigh Valley was awaiting the arrival of Whig presidential candidate General William Henry Harrison. He was scheduled for rallies and meetings in the Lehigh Valley’s three major population centers: Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Carriages were at the ready to carry the leading citizens of all three towns when Harrison arrived at municipal limits.
The Whigs, a still disorganized political faction whose major target was outgoing President Andrew Jackson, had decided to run four candidates that year: Tennessee Senator Hugh White, Daniel Webster of Massachusetts, North Carolina Senator Willie P. Mangum, and Ohio’s General William Henry Harrison. But Harrison was the main draw. It was hoped by running multiple candidates the election would be thrown into the House of Representatives again and a deal would be made among the Whigs to keep a Democrat out of the White House.
The Democrats' candidate was Jackson’s vice president Martin Van Buren. A New York politician, Van Buren had gotten into Jackson’s good graces by using his political organization (a patronage machine known as the Albany Regency with ties to Tammany Hall) to garner votes for Jackson in two elections. But the real issue for the Whigs was Jackson, whose popularity they could not overcome.
The dispute between Henry Clay and Jackson went back to the presidential election of 1824 which was finally decided by a vote in the House of Representatives when Speaker of the House Clay threw his support to fellow contender John Quincy Adams, son of John Adams, thus keeping out Jackson. Clay thought Jackson did not have the background and intelligence to be president. “I cannot believe," he wrote in 1828, “that the killing of 2,500 Englishmen at New Orleans qualifies a person for the various, difficult and complicated duties of the chief magistracy.” The reference was to Jackson’s role at the Battle of New Orleans in January of 1815 at the end of the War of 1812. Clay was one of the Americans in Europe who negotiated a peace that ended the war on Christmas Eve of 1814. But communications being what they were in the early 19th century, word of the peace did not come until after the battle. The war overall had not been a successful one for America and Jackson’s victory gave the public something to cheer about, making Jackson the Hero of New Orleans. Allentown went so far as to loan a cannon from Bethlehem to celebrate.
Jackson and his followers were furious when Adams named Clay secretary of state, claiming it was a “corrupt bargain.” The election was stolen to keep Jackson out of office, they said. This charge followed Clay and Adams to the 1828 election, which led to Jackson’s victory in what could be called one of the first populist campaigns.
But Jackson was popular and had his two terms as president, defeating Clay when he ran against him in 1832. Many major issues such as Jackson’s abolition of the National Bank (whose role was roughly similar to that of the Federal Reserve today) and the tariff crises were not strong enough to uproot “the hero of New Orleans,” from the White House. But Van Buren was not Jackson and Harrison seemed a good bet. Like Jackson he had fought the Indians on the frontier, and also like Jackson he was from the west.
On that October Saturday, a notice was placed in Easton saying that Harrison would arrive that evening and that he would be escorted into town. The Free Press announced, “a train of three or four coaches drawn by a pair of elegant grays" would escort Harrison and a “committee of invitation” was created to welcome him. They left for New Jersey that evening and at 11:30 p.m. a booming cannon fired from Mount Jefferson, behind where the Easton Public Library is today, announced Harrison’s arrival. Despite the hour, noted the Press, the “public thronged to greet him.” The newspaper was effusive:
“Never since the days of Lafayette (who had visited Easton in 1824) have we witnessed anything as imposing as this reception. The Court House and White’s Hotel were brilliantly illuminated to the roof with elegant colossal transparencies of the General placed in full view. With the roaring of a cannon and the music of a full military band the crowd sent forth a cheer that rent the air with a deafening welcome.”
White’s Hotel was founded in 1807 by William “Chippy” White and was considered “the” place to stay by stagecoach riders. A regular service to New York left from there. Philadelphia guests in that day were known to spend the summers at White’s away from the heat of the big city. Its kitchen was presided over by Mrs. White, who according to traveler Anne Royall was “a big Pennsylvania Dutch Amazon of a woman who could be seen flinging pans in the kitchen like they were a top.”
Harrison spent the night there but was awake early to greet the crowds wanting to see him. He spent the whole Sunday talking to the voters. “The merchant and the farmer vied to hold him by the hand and express their gratification.” After another night at White’s Hotel, Harrison was awake early, leaving at 6 a.m. with his escort for Bethlehem. At the border of Bethlehem they were greeted by leading citizens of the town and, according to the Free Press, a band which swung into “Hail Columbia,” the “Hail to the Chief” of its day, as the public thronged Bethlehem’s streets to get a look at Harrison in his carriage.
Stopping at the Eagle Hotel, now the site of the Hotel Bethlehem, and after several miles of carriage ride in the open-air, Harrison was given a hearty breakfast. Here he met several of the local luminaries from Allentown who would escort him there. Once breakfast was done and greetings with officialdom exchanged it was off to Allentown. The whole way was lined with crowds to greet him as the train of carriages pulled up in front of his hotel. Most probably it was the Arc & Compass at the northeast corner of 7th and Hamilton. It was the hotel that would be occupied by President Van Buren when he stopped in Allentown in 1839.
A place was set up in the hotel to greet the public. This Harrison did for men, women and children. He paid particular attention to the several aging Revolutionary War veterans. A local attorney named Charles Davis gave an address and asked Harrison if he had anything to say. The newspaper did not give Harrison’s words, only describing them as “manly, energetic and fluent.” After two hours Harrison got ready to leave. But he was stopped by a delegation from Pottsville, insisting he stop there first before moving on to Reading. After some discussion Harrison agreed to do just that and left with them. No word how the delegation from Reading which was to greet Harrison next thought about this.
The Easton editor had this to say in conclusion:
“From all we have seen and heard from the wide, universally favorable impression the Hero of the Thames and Tippecanoe has made everywhere, from the soul felt warmth and enthusiasm everywhere exhibited and wherever Gen. Harrison has been seen, from every evidence of public feeling in Pennsylvania we are led to the irresistible conclusion that she has spurned the treacherous Van Buren and made choice of this war-worn veteran, the brave defender of the country, the hero, the patriot and statesman, the upright Harrison, the man who she thinks best calculated to maintain the dignity of the States and the integrity of the Constitution.”
Alas 1836 was not Harrison’s year. In Pennsylvania he came close to Van Buren in the popular vote but was soundly beaten in the electoral vote. But the wind was blowing in his direction. As Van Buren was entering the White House, the Panic of 1837 was hitting, largely most historians today believe because of Jackson’s refusal to recharter the Bank of the United States. Thousands of so called “pet banks” folded. And by 1840 the country was in a deep economic depression.
Harrison won big the next time. He had a campaign rally in Ohio that drew 60,000 participants. His campaign was populist as huge amounts of money were poured into it by wealthy donors who wanted to see the Bank of the United States restored. “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too” and “Van Van is a Used Up Man,” were heard across the land. Harrison was sold as a simple farmer who lived in a log cabin and drank hard cider. Van Buren was depicted as a New York esthete who drank fine French wines, perfumed his whiskers and regilded a centerpiece at the White House East Room, spending an outrageous sum of (gasp!) $75.
On election day the popular vote was close, but Harrison crushed Van Buren in the Electoral College. On March 4, 1841, Harrison gave a longer than normal inauguration address and caught cold, most sources say, and died from pneumonia. Others claim he had some sort of internal disease.
Shortly after Harrison died his vice president John Tyler, a Democrat put on the ticket to balance it, turned out to be a strong Democrat who did not re-establish a National Bank. It would be 1848 before a Whig was again elected president.