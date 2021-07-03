The World War II era is fast fading from living memory. The few remaining men and women who were serving their country either in the military or as defense workers defeating fascism and Japanese militarism are becoming part of history. Even their now aging children who grew up hearing references to “the war” knew, without having to be told that there was only one “the war.”
Although bookshelves groan under the weight of volumes about World War II, there are sometimes things that emerge from little corners of the past that clear up mysteries. Ever since his execution in 1948, some historians of World War II have wondered how the remains of wartime Japanese Prime Minister and convicted Class A war criminal Hideki Tojo were disposed of.
It is known that U.S. authorities headed by General Douglas Macarthur did not want Tojo and other executed war criminals to be turned into martyrs by Japanese nationalists. But what exactly did they do to make sure that did not happen?
Recently declassified U.S. government documents uncovered by Professor Hiroaki Takazawa show that after cremation--and as the documents stated “special precaution was taken to preclude overlooking even the smallest particle of remains”—they were carried to a military plane and scattered over the Pacific.
Tojo’s family members told the New York Times recently they were glad to finally have this mystery solved. His great-grandson noted he was at peace knowing his ancestor had been “returned to nature.”
Interestingly it was an Allentown man, the late Jack Archinal, who played a small but important part in the saga that led to Tojo’s final days. After Tojo had attempted suicide, it was Archinal, (who just happened to have the same blood type as the Japanese war lord) that the Army used to give a transfusion that brought Tojo back to life and a war crimes trial.
That news travelled around the world, making headlines. Allentown Evening Chronicle cartoonist Bud Tamblyn featured a cartoon that showed an awakened Tojo saying in Pennsylvania Dutch that he felt “Tzimlich Gude,” pretty good.
Despite MacArthur’s best efforts and the vibrant democracy that Japan has since become, there are still those in that country who see Tojo as a heroic soldier. Along with 13 other Class A war criminals, Tojo is commemorated at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo which honors millions of Japanese war dead.
Others, according to Takazawa, appreciate the fact unlike in Japan where government official records are destroyed, the U.S. National Archives preserved a record of the past.
Racist ethnic stereotypes of Asians were common in the West in the first half of the 20th century and that image of a Tojo-like caricature with his shaved head, thick eye glasses, and toothy buck-teethed sinister grin became as much a part of the enemy as Hitler’s mustache and the much bemedaled fat chest of Herman Goring.
In the 1944 war movie, “The Purple Heart,” Richard Loo, a Chinese-American actor born in Hawaii, played the role of a Tojo-like figure, General Ito Mitsubi, complete with shaved head, who commits suicide when he can’t break captured American fliers, lead by Dana Andrews, at a mock trial.
According to the testimony of his daughter, Loo said later he had no problem playing roles of Japanese bad guys after what they had done to China and attacking Pearl Harbor. He said it was his part of the war effort.
In fact, Tojo was every bit the militant nationalist who pushed for the expansion of Japan in Asia to acquire resources for the empire. A member of a minor samurai family, he felt the emperor was a sacred god-like figure whose will was law. He wanted war because he believed that it was Japan’s destiny to rule the Pacific.
One source calls Tojo “an outspoken advocate of attacking the United States.” Once in power as Prime Minister, he was ruthless, and his actions led to the “massacre and starvation of civilians and prisoners of war.”
In May of 1942 when Japan was at its most powerful and the U.S. was not yet able to stop it, Tojo drew up the demands for conquered territory he would impose on the Allies after his victory.
From Great Britain, they included India, Australia, New Guinea, Ceylon, New Zealand, British Columbia, and the Yukon. The U.S would give up the state of Washington, and the territories of Alaska, and Hawaii. China would be ruled by a Japanese-controlled regime.
In fact, this was largely what the Japanese later came to call “victory disease.” Tojo, who in the early 1920s had taken a train trip across the U.S., had long ago come to the conclusion that America was a land of soft materialistic people more interested in cars, drinking, and sex than in fighting. A nation like that could never stand against the Japanese Bushido, the code of the warrior.
None of this of course meant that Tojo did not have his rivals in the imperial government. How the emperor actually felt about all this is still debated among historians. As all the records were destroyed, there is no way of knowing absolutely.
But after the U.S. victory at the battle of Midway, there was a tinge of doubt among the more worldly Japanese that by engaging an industrial powerhouse like America in a war, Japan had “bitten off more than it could chew.”
As defeat followed defeat in the Pacific, the Japanese military began to fight among themselves. On July 20th 1944, the emperor called on Tojo to resign.
That same day U.S. forces captured the island of Saipan, giving the U.S. Air Force the ability to launch regular bombing runs on fragile and largely wooden Japanese cities. Hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths followed.
A little over a year later the dropping of two atomic bombs led to Japan’s surrender. On September 2, 1945, the surrender document was signed by top Japanese diplomats on the deck of the U.S.S. Missouri.
Among those U.S. soldiers who arrived in Japan in September 1945 was 40-year-old, Jack Archinal, an Allentown native who grew up in the Depression era with several jobs.
In 1937 he was among those who helped revive the Dime Savings and Trust Company into the Marble Bar, a popular eating spot. Archinal also sold soap, tended bar, and acted as supervisor for the fountain service at Allentown’s Whelan’s Drug Store. And when World War II came along, he found himself in the U.S. Army.
Even though the war was officially over, many G.I.’s felt there was a bit of unfinished business to tend to. On September 10, 1945, MacArthur, as the military governor of Japan, issued orders for the arrest of 40 war criminals. And understandably U.S. military officers headed for the name that stood out on the list and arrived at Tojo’s suburban Tokyo home.
As newspaper cameramen attempted to climb the walls, G.I.s banged at the barricaded doors. “Tell this yellow bastard we’ve waited long enough. Bring him out,” shouted one officer. As the doors flew open, a shot was heard as Tojo fired a gun at his chest. He was found leaning over in an office chair, a pistol in his hand.
Unlike the character in the “Purple Heart” film, Tojo was not dead but wounded. Aware that MacArthur wanted Tojo alive for a war-crimes trial, the officers quickly took him to the nearest military hospital. Tojo told MacArthur’s aide he was sorry for the ruckus he caused, making it clear it was the botched suicide attempt, not World War II, he was talking about.
Officers went looking for a soldier that had Tojo’s blood type and Archinal’s name came up first. “You know the Army,” he said many years later. “They went down the alphabet list and my name was the first one they came to that had the right blood type.”
The officers promised Archinal a bottle of whisky if he would volunteer to give blood and he quickly agreed. Looking down at Tojo, Archinal claimed to be unimpressed. “He was a skinny runt…about 5 feet,” he said. “I could have broke him in half with one hand.”
As newsreel and newspaper photographers filmed the event for history, Jack Archinal got his “fifteen minutes of fame.” The press tracked down Archinal’s wife who took time off from her job at Allentown’s Coronet Hat Shop to say a few words. “Now I know Tojo will live with some of Jack’s blood in him,” she said.
Marines stationed in Japan later told Archinal he should have just let Tojo bleed to death. He said he could understand why they felt that way. “But I thought then,” he noted in 1985,” and still think, he should have been made to pay, and I am glad he was.” He went on to note that he never saw the promised whiskey which was drunk by superior officers.
Tojo went on to trial and was found guilty with other war criminals. The day of his execution was December 23, 1948. Archinal and his wife were photographed at the radio, waiting, when word of Tojo’s death flashed around the world.
What they did not know was that same day, U.S. Army Maj. Luther Frierson had typed up and marked “SECRET” a document stating the following:
“I certify that I received the remains, supervised the cremation and personally scattered the ashes of the following executed from an Eighth Army liaison plane.” Tojo’s name was on the list. The remains were scattered over the Pacific Ocean, approximately 30 miles east of Yokohama. It would not be until 2018 that Professor Takazawa discovered this document in the National Archives. After years of a verifying process, he decided to release it, 72 years after it was written.