“Wherever the Lehigh Valley Railroad is known—and where is it not?—the noble name of Wilbur is indissolubly coupled with it.”
So gushed the Bethlehem Times on October 22, 1891 following the marriage of Elisha Packer Wilbur Jr., the third son of Lehigh Valley Railroad president Elisha Packer Wilbur, to Katherine Victoria Thomas, daughter of John Thomas, general manager of the Thomas Iron Company.
In 1840 the Thomas family headed by Welsh iron master David Thomas had come to America and created the first commercially successful anthracite coal powered iron furnace in the country. Since then the Thomas family had become the founders of an iron industry that shaped the Lehigh Valley into an industrial powerhouse in the 1860s and 70s. The Bethlehem Times underscored the wedding's importance this way:
“The Wilbur-Thomas nuptials were important from more than one standpoint. They signified the union of not only two of society’s favorites attracted to each other by a mutual affinity but a connecting link of two of the most conspicuous families in the state of Pennsylvania…These two names industrially, commercially, and socially prominent, each suggestive of vast wealth and tremendous capability, thus linked forever and a day.” A book on the Wilbur family and their Fountain Hill mansion by local author / artist Ken Raniere is forthcoming.
It was high noon of the Victorian industrial age both nationally and internationally. The world’s developed economies had finally shaken off the impact of the Panic of 1873. The British Empire was “painting the map red,” acquiring domain over “palm and pine.” The previous December at Wounded Knee, South Dakota between 150 and 300 Native Americans were massacred by soldiers marking the end of the so-called Indian Wars. In 1893 in a lecture at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, aka the White City, historian Frederick Jackson Turner proclaimed in his later famous "Frontier Thesis” the end of the American frontier’s role in the country’s history.
For Elisha Packer Wilbur the wedding, along with the pleasure it gave him to see the uniting of two industrial families, must have been a sense of satisfaction. He had started as a young man in the 1850s working for his uncle Asa Packer, the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s founder. As the relationship between them grew he was given more and more responsibilities and worked closely with his mentor, Packer’s second-in-command Robert Sayre. They both had witnessed not only the railroad’s growth but that of Bethlehem Iron and later Steel Company.
Wilbur might well recall those heady days in 1867 when Bethlehem Iron shipped that first load of rails around Cape Horn to the Central Pacific Railroad for the first transcontinental railroad. Then in the early 1870s John Fritz and Sayre returned from a trip to Europe with knowledge of the technology to make steel rails. It had been a lifesaver when the Panic of 1873 hit and caused the collapse of many iron makers. Then more recently in the 1880s with armaments contracts with the government to build a modern U.S. Navy, Bethlehem had created naval weapons that were the equals if not superior to what the British Royal Navy used. Shortly after the wedding Sayre would be off to St. Petersburg, Russia to talk to the Czar’s naval officers about the creation of a modern fleet.
The Lehigh Valley Railroad had taken more than a few lumps. Wilbur undoubtedly reflected on Sayre’s skillful handling of the strikes in 1877 that had brought many other railroads down. A little closer to home was the sad case of the Packer boys, Asa’s sons Robert and Harry. Rich, spoiled, dissipated, undisciplined and willful, with their father’s passing in 1879 they regarded the Lehigh Valley Railroad as theirs to play with. When Sayre tried to get them under control, they fired him. “The boys have come after me and have brought the hatchet,” Sayre wrote in his diary. But both young men, first Robert then Harry in a few short years were dead of a combination of illnesses. Wilbur quickly called Sayre back in. Working together things were stable and growing. Wilbur could have very well had in his mind recent proposals by the Reading Railroad to create a group of railroads that would take over some coal mine properties, thus assuring a steady supply of anthracite coal, the nation’s primary industrial fuel.
But now Wilbur had a wedding to attend. The event took place in the Thomas mansion in Hockendauqua in the “spacious parlor” in the southwest part of the home. “E.P. Wilbur Jr, third son of and President Wilbur’s namesake has but lately come of age,” noted the Bethlehem Times. “He is tall, slender dark-haired and dark-eyed handsome.” The bride Katherine Victoria Thomas was described as “ his junior by a year or two, a slight blonde with fair complexion, laughing eyes, and a cordial but unaffected manner. She was educated at Miss Porter's finishing school in Framingham, Mass. and is as wise and witty as she is fair.” Miss Porter’s, which still exists, was founded in 1843 and included, along with the social graces (in later years Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a student) the sciences, such as chemistry, botany, and geology, and in 1867 founded an early women’s baseball team. In her later years Katherine Victoria was said to play an excellent game of tennis.
About 100 family and friends were in the room. Rev. Dr. James Little of the Hockendauqua Presbyterian Church and Dr. C. Kinloch Nelson of the Church of the Nativity conducted the service. The ushers arrived, most friends of young Wilbur, who unrolled a long yellow ribbon to mark an aisle. Elizabeth Thomas, a niece of the bride; and Kenneth Wilbur, the youngest brother of the groom, followed carrying baskets of pink roses. The wedding party arrived with the groom and his best man Murray Auger of Washington, D.C. The wedding march from Lohengrin was played as the bride and her father entered and walked down the aisle. She was wearing the then fashionable wasp waisted hourglass figured wedding dress of white silk with a long train. Around her neck was a diamond necklace given to her by her future husband as a wedding present.
John Thomas gave his daughter to the groom and the service in the Presbyterian Church rite was conducted underneath a large floral bell. “Floral arrangements were in great profusion,” noted the Bethlehem Times, and remarked that the decorations included tropical plants. “These, blended with brightly flashing electric lights, lent a rich splendor to the picture,” the Times noted. The plants came from E.P. Wilbur’s hothouse at his mansion at Fountain Hill. The wedding party and guests adjourned to the dining hall which had been decorated and catered by “the famous Trover of Germantown.”
The Bethlehem Times was correct, although it misspelled the name with a v instead of a w, in calling Trower of Germantown’s catering famous. John S. Trower (1849-1911), a Black man, created a catering business based in Germantown that made him the wealthiest Black person in Pennsylvania and some sources say in the country. Trower founded the Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School and a building and loan association. He gave generously to those in need and to the Baptist church in whose affairs he took a great interest. He and his business were featured in Booker T. Washington’s book “The Negro in Business.” The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has placed one of its blue historic markers in front of the site of Trower’s former business in Germantown.
The members of the Wilbur family, including E.P. himself, had arrived for the wedding on a special train. Between 400 and 500 guests were present. The Bethlehem Times seemed to have listed almost all of them as did the Allentown Democrat. The most prominent guests were members of the Drexel family of Philadelphia. They arrived in the private car of Alexander A. McLeod, president of the Reading Railroad. Among them was Anthony J. Drexel, (1829-1893) business partner to J.P Morgan in the firm of Drexel Morgan, who specialized in railroad securities. Together since the 1870s Drexel had been Morgan’s mentor in the financial world. Two years after the wedding Drexel’s death from a heart attack while at Carlsbad, a popular spa resort (now Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic) stunned Morgan. His biographer Jean Strouse notes Morgan mourned him deeply. A few years later Wilbur Sr. was to meet Morgan himself under less cordial circumstances.
Shortly after the wedding the young couple boarded the White Star Line’s R.M.S Majestic, followed by a six month long grand tour of Europe. But while they were away disturbing things were starting to filter into the business world that would change their lives. Morgan had rescued Reading Railroad from collapse in 1886 at the hands of speculator Franklin Gowen. But now Archibald McLeod, according to Strouse, “a reckless expansionist who preferred rate cutting warfare to Morganistic cooperation,” had taken over. And he had involved Wilbur and the Lehigh Valley Railroad in his scheme that was now overextended and collapsing, bringing on in part, according to Strouse, the Panic of 1893 and with it the end of the old order at the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
It was a cultural earthquake for South Bethlehem society. As he had with the Reading, Morgan demanded in return to keeping the Lehigh Valley Railroad afloat that all of the members of the Packer, Wilbur and Sayre family would have to give up control to his agents. Lehigh University, largely funded by Lehigh Valley Railroad stock, was forced to go to the state legislature briefly for funding. Perhaps fearful that funding one school with a religious background would have others knocking at their door, the legislators insisted on Lehigh dissolving all ties the college had with the Episcopal Church, to which it had been closely connected since its creation in the 1860s. This task fell reluctantly to Robert Sayre, a devout Episcopalian who accomplished it successfully.
Mary Packer Cummings, Asa Packer’s sole surviving child, was not all happy with Wilbur. None of the Packer, Wilbur, or Sayre family members were impoverished and even with Bethlehem Steel being sold to Charles Schwab in 1904 money was made. But they no longer had a role in the business world where they had been key “players.” The “noble name of Wilbur,” while still honored and respected, was not given the deference it once had.
Elijah Packer Wilbur died on June 14, 1910 on Sport Island in a resort home he owned in the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence River. Elijah Packer Wilbur Jr. died on December 11, 1948. He had been Secretary Treasurer of the Sayre Land and Water Companies most of his life. His wife died on August 29, 1950 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Both were buried in the Wilbur Mausoleum in Nisky Hill Cemetery in a changed world that neither could have imagined on that October wedding day in 1891.