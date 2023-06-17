Walter Baum’s parents were disappointed. His father Harvey had hoped that their son would become a barber, following in his footsteps. But the boy had a different goal, one that had nothing to do with cutting hair. He wanted to be an artist, a painter of the world around him in Sellersville and in the Lehigh Valley in all its variety as seen through his eyes. Before his life was done, according to the New York Times, two U.S presidents with very different temperaments- Franklin Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower- would have his works hanging on their walls.
Walter Baum’s world was alive with art. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries European artists were challenging the old traditions of academic paintings. The Impressionist and then Post Impressionists were doing things that no other artists had tried. At first the reaction that most people had was that all their paintings looked unfinished. And then Cubism arrived to really shake things up. American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens wrote to an American contemporary from Europe that all classical traditions were being abandoned and that art in Europe is going to hell.
To a certain extent Walter Baum was a traditionalist. As a boy Baum took lessons from a master who taught him the distinctive, elaborate penmanship traditionally used to embellish records and documents such as taufschein (birth and baptismal certificates), books, and manuscripts. His first art teacher was William Trego (1858-1909) of North Wales, Pennsylvania. Trego had studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts with Thomas Eakins, perhaps America’s greatest 19th century painter. They did not see eye to eye. Trego then studied in Paris with traditionalist historical painters and on his return to America became an expert of Civil War battlefield art. Some critics found his realistic battlefield paintings a little too realistic for their taste.
By the time Baum was a student of Trego (1903 to 1909) he had also been studying at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. A person with a disability due to a childhood case of polio, Trego took Baum and his wife Flora on as students because he needed money following the death of his parents. Trego is later said to have committed suicide. Baum always respected what he learned from him.
Baum obviously realized that as a married man with (eventually) four children to support he could not do so from his art. Along with teaching art in Sellersville from 1910 to 1930 he also went to work as a reporter and later editor of the Sellersville Herald. It was then a town of about 1,000 where he grew up and he knew the Pennsylvania German families who made up its population. Art historian and author Dr. Martha Huston-Saxton wrote of his relationship to the community this way: “The people of his childhood showed Water Emerson Baum by daily example the real meaning of goodness, generosity, and faith in the traditional way of one’s culture. As time passed, he grew increasingly proud of his heritage and sought to render and preserve it through its art. His landscapes disclose the environment of his people, offering so moving a sense of place that the vision resonates with the presence of its inhabitants and their imagined lives.”
Baum early adopted tonalism, an artistic style that emerged in the 1880s when American artists began to paint landscape forms with an overall tone of colored atmosphere or mist. According to Huston-Saxton it gave way to Bucks County Impressionism whose chief advocate was artist Edward Willis Redfield. Taking its cue from artists like Claude Monet it was based around the idea of “en plein air” or “in the open air” painting, the artist taking the easel outside the studio and into the open. Baum could be seen taking his easel outside in all seasons. He was best known for his winter snow scenes. “Baum followed this tradition,” notes Huston-Saxton. “His vision was unique and the paintings he produced during this period are considered among his best work.” Among his best known in this genre were scenes of old gristmills that he considered “icons of his Pennsylvania German heritage.”
But his passion for Sellersville regionalism did not stop Baum from keeping up with what was going on at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He submitted paintings and attended expositions for many years. It was not until 1925 at the age of forty that Baum won the prestigious Jennie Sesnan Gold Medal for best landscape in an annual competition hosted by the Academy. This award forever altered Baum’s career. “Thereafter,” writes Huston-Saxton, “his work was automatically accepted for exhibits at the Academy and, in the eyes of his peers he became a major landscape artist.”
With Bucks County Impressionism Baum had found his niche. But he felt another need. He wanted to expose more people to art. He began with writing weekly art exhibit articles for The Philadelphia Evening Bulletin newspaper. From ancient to modern art, nothing seemed to have escaped his eye. Some later noted that he was not as critical as he might have been. This may have been because he wanted to cover as many exhibits as he was able to. Huston-Saxton believes he might have at least in one instance stepped in criticism when he critiqued a painting by an artist named Robert Newman that appeared that year in the Little Gallery of Contemporary Art. There Baum gave his definition of what it took to make a good painting art. “It (Newman’s painting) cannot be attributed to any period or type of painting. Therefore, it gratifies as a true work of art. It is rich in color, poetical in conception and masterfully painted.” In 1941 a critic of an exhibit of 30 paintings by the artist for Philadelphia’s Penn Athletic Club noted, “Mr. Baum proves again he will not be ‘typed’ but can paint whatever he chooses and paint it well.”
Since the mid-1920s Baum had been attracting students to Sellersville. One of them was Blanche Lucas, an art teacher at an Allentown public school. She suggested to Baum in 1926 that a group of 22 Allentown teachers and other adults gather for a Saturday class in art in Allentown. Hutson-Saxton notes that the artist was intrigued by the idea. He recognized that Allentown had a growing population with an interest in the arts. Dating back to 1913 there had been a movement afoot for an Allentown Art Museum. Peter Gross, an expatriate Lehigh Valley artist who had long lived in France, first proposed the idea on a visit to Allentown but died before it could come to fruition.
Baum had been impressed in 1922 by several Allentown art exhibits he had seen. The first summer six-week course in 1926 was so successful that there was a call for more and Lucas discovered an unused space on the third floor of the Franklin Fire House at 14th and Turner Street. In an article in the 1996 issue of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, Hutson-Saxton noted that Baum approach the issue with his usual enthusiasm in newspaper articles and talks to groups like the Allentown Rotary Club. The idea of its importance was encouraged by Morning Call editor Percy Ruhe.
Popular writers of the day like Sinclair Lewis and H.L. Menken, if they had known about it, would have sneered at a collection of “Babbitts” in Allentown talking about creating an art museum. They did a lot of sneering back then. But that was not how Baum viewed it. By the late 1920s, thanks to the Allentown School District, Baum and his students were given access on Saturday to a school building for the class to meet. Hutson-Saxton paints an interesting word picture of what these experiences were like for Baum and his wife:
“Every Saturday morning from September to June, Baum and his wife Flora packed their car with art supplies and made the one-hour drive to Allentown…they made this trip every year for thirty years – from 1926 until Baum’s death in 1956…The Baums would arrive at the school in Allentown around 8:45 a.m. and start unpacking their car, which was crammed with canvases, boards, paper, frames and a myriad of other items. Children and assistant instructors would be waiting for them. The shuffle began with the unloading of the bulging Baum car with its contents…There was a rush for easels, chairs, and positions… Baum’s enchanted smock was donned, and the Art School officially began.”
As the Roaring 1920s became the Depression-scarred 1930s, Baum and his family lived on in Sellersville. To make ends meet his wife grew a garden and Baum himself, falling back on his father’s training, would occasionally cut hair. In March of 1934 he was able to witness the opening of the first Allentown Art Museum at the Hunsicker School as its director. In 1936 the early 19th century stone farmhouse next to Allentown’s Rose Garden was opened as the first permanent location for the museum. And Baum Art School continued to evolve thanks to the generosity of several business leaders in the community.
By 1956 Walter Baum could look back on a life of achievement. That summer he and his wife were looking forward to a well-deserved retirement. On July 11 Baum went to bed, the car packed and ready for a trip north the next day. But overnight he died in his sleep. Walter Baum’s life in art was over. But his generous legacy remains.