It is not known if Clinton Troxell was looking forward to the year 1900. But with a wife and five children to support the Easton bricklayer probably had more pressing concerns on May 23, 1899 while he worked on a 60-foot-high scaffold at the Lawrence cement mill at Siegfrieds. Probably following the economic depression of the mid-1890s he was glad to have a job. In a way he certainly would have preferred to have avoided, Troxell was about to enter history as the scaffold he was standing on began to shake. Before he knew what was happening, Troxell found himself falling from his high perch to the ground below, followed by a part of the scaffold and half the wall he was working on landing on top of him. Fortunately, only his thigh and ankle were fractured.
Newspaper accounts do not say how, perhaps by horse and buggy or streetcar, Troxell was taken to the recently opened Allentown Hospital at 17th and Chew Street, then a small if handsome structure that resembled the comfortable home of a wealthy family. Here the doctors carefully set the bricklayer’s broken bones. This gave an unknown hospital clerk the opportunity to note in his new ledger book Troxell’s name and injuries. It also added that he was “cured.” With that the Easton bricklayer had become the first patient to be admitted to the Allentown Hospital, today a part of the Lehigh Valley Health Network of hospitals.
Although Bethlehem had opened St Luke’s Hospital in the early 1870s it took over 20 years for Allentown to have a similar institution. There was strong stigma attached to hospitals that went way back into European history. For Victorian Americans, hospitals were associated with poverty and poor care. Respectable people were taken care of by doctors at home. If death came it should be at your own home in your own bed surrounded by your loved ones. This was known as “the good death.” If you went to a hospital it meant your family didn’t care enough for you.
It was in 1892 that the idea of an Allentown Hospital was first suggested. Two city councilmen, Winslow Wood and M.J. Lennon, asked the mayor to call a public meeting to discuss building a hospital. Mayor Samuel D. Lehr did so and several prominent doctors were also in attendance. On December 27, 1892 they obtained a charter naming it the Allentown Hospital. A month later a board of directors formed of some of the most prominent men and women, among them Mary Trexler, the wife of then-Colonel, later General Harry C. Trexler. The Allentown Morning Call newspaper established a fund to collect donations to purchase land and build the hospital.
The official history of the hospital noted that “enthusiasm of the group was not strong, and the hospital project lay idle for several years.” Perhaps a larger reason was the Panic of 1893, a general business collapse of worldwide proportions that led to serious labor unrest across the country. Philanthropic projects like a new hospital were almost certainly among its first victims. It was the Allentown Call’s editor David A. Miller who kept the idea alive. In 1895 another public meeting was called, and the newspaper turned over $1,900 it had collected for the building. And in 1896 a general economic revival had begun. Interestingly it was contributions from the Master Plumbers of Allentown and other labor and fraternal groups that really were crucial in the project moving forward. Perhaps, in an era when industrial accidents were frequent, no one better understood the importance of access to medical care than the average skilled laborer.
The next items on the agenda were buying the land and hiring the architect. The building committee looked around the city and studied each site carefully. The one that appealed the most was at 17th and Chew. This was the so-called Solomon Griesemer tract. The family’s roots went back to the colonial era and included huge tracts of land from the heirs of William Penn. Problems soon developed over the purchase when it was discovered that the land was being sold with the stipulation that it not be used for a hospital. “So, acting as individuals Colonel Trexler, Henry Leh, Frank M. Trexler (Harry’s brother), J.H. Pascoe and Dr. C.S. Martin purchased the property and in March of 1897, transferred the deed to the Hospital Association. The price, $5, 297. 51, was paid for by the Ladies Auxiliary,” notes the official history.
By January 1898 it was decided to hold an architect’s competition for the project. The winner was Seymour Davis of Philadelphia. One source claims that Davis was a carpenter by trade, although that is in dispute, and had studied drawing at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. He may also have taken some art courses in Paris. In 1880 Davis relocated to Topeka, Kansas where he designed a number of prominent buildings. By 1893 he had become the state architect for Kansas, doing some work on the state capitol building. In 1895/96 Davis set up his own practice with his younger brother Paul.
While in Kansas he designed a home for Erasmus Bennett, a breeder and importer of registered draft horses. It was later the governor’s mansion. The Kansas Historical Society’s website describes it as “a two-story red brick structure trimmed in terra cotta and had a hint of Tudor style,” which bears a resemblance to the first Allentown Hospital. “English Colonial” was what the style was called. It was a two and one half story building with two wings, featuring Seisholtzville granite and buff brick with King of Prussia marble trim. The cost was estimated at $30,000. Only $11,000 had been raised but a campaign raised the rest.
Construction began in May, 1898. As the building went up staff were hired from a janitor to Dr. Charles D. Schaeffer as Surgeon in Chief, a post he held for the next 23 years. When it opened its doors a year later the hospital proved widely popular. By 1901 the new century had begun and it was already clear that an extension was need. Thanks to the generosity of James K. Mosser two new wings were added, at a cost of $39,773. Completed in June of 1902, the expansion added 45 beds to the hospital. Mosser covered the entire cost himself. By 1909 7,929 patients had been treated.
As World War I broke out in Europe in 1914, the hospital was averaging over 2,000 patients per year at a cost of 4 dollars a day for a private room; two dollars for a semi- private room and one dollar a day for a ward bed. The average length of stay was 22 days. During World War I the hospital worked closely with the U.S. Army Ambulance Training Corps at Camp Crane at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The influenza epidemic of 1918 brought 700 patients. Roughly 100 would later die from the disease.
By the 1920s the Allentown Hospital had become a respected community institution, and as a part of the Lehigh Valley Health Network, remains so to this day.