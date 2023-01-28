In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
“Allentown in 1953 was a city on the march,” wrote managing editor William D. Reimert. “You could sense it everywhere in the deep stirrings of a community rapidly fulfilling its destiny as great city.” And perhaps most important was the near completion of the first section of the new Lehigh Valley Thruway- the new Route 22. Even its name- thruway- spoke of the future. It was “symbolic of another phase of a city on the march.”
Bethlehem Steel had provided the steel that had whipped the Axis and was now supplying the nation’s automakers with the product they needed, which meant Americans wanting to see USA in their Chevrolets, Buicks, Plymouths or whatever struck their fancy were not disappointed. Now that those obnoxious streetcars were headed to “the Steel’s” scrapyards, they could finally take to the open road without hindrance.
But wait; there was something in the way. Those open roads were not open. This dream of highway nirvana was blocked by the sorry state of the nation’s and region’s roads. Designed for a country that moved in Henry Ford’s “you can have any color you want as long as it’s black” Model A’s and Model T’s, they had become real bottlenecks. Even the lure of that year’s models like the sleek Packard Clipper De Luxe Club Sedan or the Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Deluxe Holiday Coupe was marred by the thought of it all.
For one thing, those roads took drivers into city streets that even without the streetcars were full of nothing but traffic lights. Then there were those small towns where everything slowed to a crawl while Farmer Gray herded cows across a narrow, two lane (or maybe even one lane) road. Fit, perhaps, for grandpa and grandma, but not the generation led by Ike that and plowed across France and had the Nazis on the run.
Fortunately, the former G.I.s had a friend in the White House. President Eisenhower had admired the autobahn of the Third Reich while his tanks chased Hitler’s henchmen all the way to the Rhine. They seemed an ideal model for the future of American drivers. In 1956 Ike would propose legislation that Congress would pass, creating the interstate highway system. It was sold as a way the Cold War-era could understand, as a faster route to evacuate cities before the Red bombers with the A-bombs arrived. Scare info films that featured harried mothers and children trapped in their cars on overcrowded, old roads unable to escape the arrival of the Commies were shown on TV to emphasize the need for modern highways.
Locally, Lehigh Valley leadership was not unaware of the problem. As early as 1949 the Lehigh Valley Motor Club was pressing the Pennsylvania State Highway Department for a Route 22 bypass because the existing Route 22 was dangerous with traffic “too heavy for a city street to serve as a through highway.” Later the following year the Highway Department’s bypass plan was approved by the Federal Bureau of Public Roads, which provided federal funding.
The old Route 22 was something of a local joke. With two lanes and known for being accident prone, it consisted in part of Tilghman Street in Allentown, Union Boulevard in Bethlehem, and the concrete William Penn Highway, built in 1916, between Bethlehem and Easton. A stretch of William Penn was where General Harry C. Trexler was killed in 1933 when his car rammed into a stalled fuel truck. The old Route 22 ran up and down hills and through villages. By the 1950s frustrated drivers had come to call it the Old Cowpath or Suicide Highway, when they were being polite.
Finally in 1951 the first contract on the Thruway had been signed. And, in 1954 the Lehigh Valley got its first view of the road of tomorrow. On September 21, 1954 under a light drizzle, Governor John S. Fine along with mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton traveled, despite the weather, in a white Cadillac convertible, along a section of the Route 22 bypass between Kuhnsville to the Airport Road interchange. With a pair of outsized shears, the governor cut the ribbon that symbolically opened the new highway.
The party then retreated to Bethlehem Steel’s corporate airplane hangar at A-B-E airport for a reception and speeches. Lafayette College President Ralph Cooper Hutchinson compared the new road to the great highways of ancient Rome. Governor Fine expressed the hope that the road would ever remain as it was that day: free of billboards and highway clutter. Photographs from that day show a motorcade gliding along through what looks like an almost pristine countryside, hardly a building in sight.
The Evening Chronicle explained to its readers the purpose behind the new Route 22. The new highway “visualizes routing of through traffic around the city rather than through its narrow streets.” No longer would drivers find themselves “intermingled with local traffic” that led to “congestion of the worst sort.”
The construction on the Lehigh Valley Thruway continued but not everyone cheered. Farmer Henry J. Oldenheimer, who lived just east of Allentown’s 15th Street interchange, took to blocking the township road with sawhorses when the highway department wanted to take his barley field. He sued the state, asking $75,000 for it. He got $11,000. Many others who complained got less than that.
From 1956 to 1959, work on the last 18 miles of the highway between Kuhnsville and Lenhartsville slowed as local merchants protested the loss of business. But others supported it, hoping it would take traffic out of their small towns. On March 22, 1959, the Morning Call reported the last link of the new Route 22 was completed. At long last, touted its editorial, a four-lane highway between the Lehigh Valley and Harrisburg was ending, “the last stretch of that highway in the state.” Or did it?
A year later state highway officials told the Morning Call that “the Lehigh Valley Thruway between Allentown and Bethlehem is gradually nearing saturation point at busy hours.” State Police Captain Lawrence Sapudar said he had hoped the road would be good until 1970. “But,” he added, “it’s getting worse all the time.”
On September 29, 1963, the Call’s lead local story was headlined “The Thruway: 4 Lane Highway with 8 Lanes of Traffic.” Sounding a note far different than it did nine years previously, the Call stated, “that the situation may become worse before it gets better is indicated by the fact that…14,000 more auto drivers received licenses in the three counties of the Lehigh Valley.” It noted that 10 major traffic accidents had occurred so far that year, most by cars ramming trucks from behind.
The Packard, Studebaker and Oldsmobile of 1954 had long gone to car collector heaven, or much repaired, to a backstreet in Havana, but what had happened? How had the dream highway turned into a nightmare so quickly?
What no one in the 1950s realized, from highway planners, downtown department store owners and newspaper editors, that a road will attract people and where there are potential customers businesses will want to be. Commerce, apparently like nature, abhorred a vacuum. And suburban housing developments would grow with highway traffic being the only access to them. Getting to or going home from work, the highway was for many the only way to get there.
What seems to have been behind it was that the new highways were sold to the public as a faster route. Instead of the Thruway being used just by long distance drivers going from Allentown to Harrisburg as it was assumed, it was traveled by people going from Allentown to Fogelsville. Or from their home to get a quart of milk. More and more drivers used it for short shopping trips and visits to grandmother rather than visits to the state capitol.
Soon downtown department stores and other businesses found they were losing customers to suburban rivals who could offer acres of free parking space. Shopping malls sprung up and of course delivery had to be made by trucks which meant more traffic. PennDOT has tried to meet the problem and the solution most frequently adopted was and remains adding more highways and more lanes.
Mass transit is getting renewed attention, but it is a hard sell in a car conscious culture. The attitude was perhaps best summed up by the comment expressed by a 1960s local development planner: “Show me a man over the age of 35 who still takes a bus to work, and I’ll show you a social failure.”
Matt Turner, an economics professor at Brown University and coauthor of a 2009 study on congestion, recently told the New York Times adding lanes is a fine solution if the goal is to get more cars on the road. But most highway expansion projects cite reducing traffic as a primary goal for adding lanes. “If you keep adding lanes because you want to reduce traffic congestion, you have to be really determined not to learn from history,” notes Turner.