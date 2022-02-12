William Allen was not a patient man. In fact, as one Quaker contemporary noted, when angry he could unleash a torrent of profane oaths that “could be heard far as ye Jersey shore.” But on March 4, 1753, the merchant, land speculator and future founder of Allentown must have felt a certain amount of relief, excitement, and anticipation as he stood on a Philadelphia pier gazing up at the schooner Argo as her crew got it ready to sail. The long-planned expedition that he and Benjamin Franklin had sought after many delays, a search of the fabled Northwest Passage, was finally about to get under way.
If successful it would lead not only to the advancement of science worthy of the Age of Enlightenment in which he lived, but also to a northern polar water route that would shorten the distance between America and the opulent markets of Asia, a goal sought since the age of Columbus. “Since the 16th and 17th centuries,” writes the late historian Bertha Solis-Cohen, “rumors that the Spanish and the Portuguese had suppressed accounts of its navigation inspired many attempts to locate it, by men of various nations.”
As with many things the idea for the expedition was first launched in the fertile brain of Franklin. It was at meetings of the Junto and the Library Company, discussion groups founded by him and made up of like-minded prominent Philadelphians, that the idea was breached, according to Solis-Cohen. “For many years, Arctic expeditions had been the interest of Franklin and his intimates in Philadelphia,” she writes.
Allen was a part of that circle around Franklin. Although they would later break over politics following the French and Indian War and the Revolution, they were friendly in 1753. As a graduate of Cambridge University’s Clare College, Allen was aware of the subject and its history. At his father’s death in 1725 Allen inherited his father’s merchant firm of Allen & Turner. Turner was Captain Joseph Turner, who captained the brig Lively, the firm’s merchant vessel. Occasionally among its cargo were enslaved people brought from the West Indies to Philadelphia.
The English Americans were not the only ones looking for the Northwest Passage. In 1741 the Russian government sent an expedition searching for a supposed passage from the Pacific Ocean by way of rivers and lakes to the Arctic Ocean near Hudson’s Bay. At the same time a ship from Boston was trying to locate an entrance to Hudson’s Bay used by two New England navigators. Just to make it interesting, the British Parliament in 1745 offered an award of 20,000 pounds for the British discovery of the Northwest Passage from Hudson’s Bay. An expedition was launched that returned in 1747 reporting that there were two promising inlets that they found. If followed they could possibly lead to the fabled Passage. To organize the effort Franklin formed the Northwest Committee, on which Allen was the most prominent member. Most important were Allen’s ties to Thomas Penn, the son of William Penn who basically owned the colony. His rocky relations with the Pennsylvania legislature were largely about Penn’s refusal to pay taxes. He would on occasion give them grants he called “gifts.” Penn’s distrust for Franklin was widely known. It grew to outright hatred in the 1760s when Franklin actively campaigned against his ownership of Pennsylvania by having it turned into a royal colony with a royal governor. But that was still in the future.
As can be imagined with 20,000 pounds on the line, the Philadelphia effort was not the only one. Charles Swaine, who had recently served as captain on a voyage to discover the Northwest Passage on the ship California and published an account of it, wanted to launch another effort. Swaine had traveled to Maryland and got the interest of its governor in his proposed venture. He also attracted the attention of Franklin and the Northwest Committee. They backed Swaine’s proposal to trade with Asia. If he could not find the passage Swaine was given the right to explore the coast of Labrador to see the possibility of establishing a fishing, whaling or fur trading outpost.
Franklin, Allen and the other members of the Northwest Committee formed the Northwest Company and invited investors from other colonies to provide funding for the project for a share of the potential profits. Among those who did respond was the Rev. James Sterling of Maryland, a Church of England minister. Technically as a pastor Sterling could not legally engage in business but this rule was rarely enforced. But Sterling while visiting London in 1752 decided he wanted to end run around the Northwest Company. Contacting some London merchants, they went before the Board of Trade and requested exclusive rights to the Passage and trade in Labrador. After some deliberation the board said they could have commercial rights, but it would cause a clash with the Hudson’s Bay Company, the fur trading giant that was already established there, to engage in the fur trade. Sterling also asked for the position of collector of customs for himself, the salary of 80 pounds a year, and permission to keep a boat.
While Sterling carried on his dealings in London the Northwest Company had raised 15,000 pounds and began to make plans for the expedition. Sturdy whalemen and harpooners were employed, and a schooner the Argo (perhaps named for the craft that carried Jason and the Argonauts in search of the Golden Fleece) was purchased, and arrangements were made to outfit her. But then word arrived in Philadelphia of Sterling’s doings in London. Acting quickly, the Northwest Company arranged a counter proposal and sent in it to the Board of Trade.
It was William Allen who saved the day. He decided to use his close friendship with Thomas Penn, who was friendly with the members of the Board of Trade, to save their venture. Writing to Penn, he made the case for the Philadelphia merchants. “As I am assured that everything that regards the interest and reputation of the province of Pennsylvania will ever be regarded by you,” he wrote, “I therefore beg leave to Solicite your favour on behalf of myself and many other merchants of this place.” Allen went on to point out the Northwest Company’s venture was a sound one and would “redound to the honor” of his province. It would either find the Northwest Passage or if one did not exist, they might start a profitable trade with Labrador. It was with great surprise, Allen writes, that the Philadelphia merchants had learned that “this scoundrell of a parson one James Sterling …has applied to the crown for an exclusive patent and…has been base enough to endeavour to, inconvenient us.”
Penn showed his friendship when shortly after receiving Allen’s letter he began to run it through his connections with members of the board. In official meetings with them and in private conversations with Lord Halifax and board member John Hansbury, Penn got them to eventually reject Sterling’s project in favor of that of the Northwest Company. Although the “parson” lost his attempt at getting the Northwest Passage, he did manage to hang on to his 80 pounds a year salary for his collectorship in Labrador and his boat. How often the Maryland divine visited his icy outpost is not known.
In a postscript to his letter to Allen informing him of these events Penn wrote: “I heartily wish you success in this undertaking, and desire you will acquaint the Gentlemen concerned that it gives me great pleasure to assist them on this occasion. I am Your very affectionate Friend, T.P.”
A full account of the voyage appeared in the November 15, 1753 issue of the Pennsylvania Gazette. After several attempts, Captain Swaine and his crew found it impossible to get through the ice-clogged Hudson Strait into Hudson’s Bay, which was presumed to lead the way to the Northwest Passage, but there were six other inlets that looked promising. Franklin wrote to his friend Richard Jackson in England about the voyage. “Our Vessel…is returne’d without entering Hudson’s Bay being prevented by unusual Quantities of Ice,” he wrote. “She has, however made some Discoveries of the Harbors on the Labrador Coast that may be useful.”
Swaine made the most accurate chart of Labrador that was possible and discovered “a Fine Fishing Bank,” invaluable information for the New England fishing fleet that frequented those coasts. “No bad Accident happen’d to the Vessel, and the Men kept in perfect health during the whole Voyage and return’d all well,” the Gazette concluded.
Franklin’s English correspondent Peter Collinson wrote him his disappointment. “Many Well Wishers Here to Capt. Swaines Expedin are Corcen’d He Had no better Success—yet his Journals & Discoveries may well be worth our knowledge.”
Perhaps hoping they might be useful now, Franklin sent the Argo out for another try the following spring. This turned out to be even less successful than the first. Three of its crew apparently had an encounter with the Indigenous inhabitants that left the crew members dead. And then Swaine discovered that part of the crew were at the point of mutiny and felt it was best to return.
Solis-Cohn notes that Franklin never made any reference to his expedition in his autobiography and few writers about him have mentioned it in their writings. Perhaps it was something he hoped would be forgotten. William Allen gave up his merchant business as too risky and invested his money in land instead, including the Lehigh Valley. In 1762 Allentown was one of those investments.
In 1903-04 explorer Roald Amundsen, following a more southerly route, made the first complete Northwest Passage to the Pacific. Since 2009 the Arctic Sea ice decline linked primarily to climate change has made the route more navigable for ice navigation.