Before there was a Woodward and Bernstein, before there was an Edward R. Murrow, and even before there was an Ernest Hemingway there was Richard Harding Davis (1864-1916).
Although not the first war correspondent by any means, Davis was the first celebrity reporter/war correspondent. The clean-shaven, handsome and fastidiously-dressed Davis could turn heads when he entered a room. At a time when distrust greeted a man without a decent amount of facial hair, and a hairless visage was regarded as akin to that of a riverboat gambler or worse, Davis changed the male image. “His stalwart good looks were as familiar to us as our own football captain,” recalled popular novelist Booth Tarkington, who was a college boy in the 1890s. “We knew his face as we knew that of the President of the United States, but we infinitely preferred Davis’s. When the Waldorf was wondrously completed, and we cut an exam… for an excursion to see it at lunch in its new magnificence, and Richard Harding Davis came into the Palm Room---then our day was radiant! That was the top of our fortune; we could never have hoped for so much. Of all the great people of every continent, this was the one we most desired to see.”
If this sounds overly gushy, it was the kind of effect Davis had on people of his day, particularly young people. Popular artist/illustrator Charles Dana Gibson used him as the model as the male companion for the Gibson Girl, the self-assured new young woman that was the symbol of American style at the start of the 20th century. At least part of the image that Davis cultivated came from his years, brief though they were, at Lehigh University in the 1880s.
Davis was born in Philadelphia in 1864. His mother Rebecca Harding was a writer who had had her works published in several important publications including "The Atlantic Monthly." Her husband Clarke Davis was also a writer and journalist who later would become the editor of one of the city’s most influential newspapers. But they were struggling when their son was born. Davis was close to his mother, who doted on him. Davis biographer Arthur Lubow makes extensive use of the many letters between them. It would be fair to say that for Davis, who had an idealized view of the perfect woman as a mate, no one could equal his mother.
He was married twice, the first to an artist friend who made him agree before they wed that their marriage would be a sexless one and after his death had a longtime relationship with a woman. In the early 20th century circles in which Davis moved, the lesbian relationship between financier J.P. Morgan’s daughter Anne Morgan and her lover Ann Harriman Vanderbilt was much gossiped about. Theodore Roosevelt’s wife Edith Carow Roosevelt told White House chief of protocol and Titanic victim Archie Butt she found Morgan a little too “forward” for her taste. Davis’s second wife was an actress by whom he had a child. But with all his traveling it was a troubled one, with her longing to return to the stage instead of at their rural upstate New York home at Mt. Kisco. Davis thought it important that a gentleman have a country seat, although it came close to bankrupting him.
Growing up Davis presented a problem for his parents. He was always an obedient child but when he started school his grades were terrible and continued to be so throughout his academic life. His younger brother Charles recalled, “his weekly report never failed to fill the whole house with an impenetrable gloom and ever-increasing fears as to the possibilities of his future.” Davis was first introduced to Lehigh University by his mother’s youngest brother, Wilse Harding, a professor of physics at the college. After failing at Swarthmore College Preparatory School, he enrolled at Ulrich’s Preparatory School, a “feeder school” for Lehigh. Thanks to his uncle’s tutoring he passed all the entrance exams except mathematics and entered as a freshman in 1882.
South Bethlehem had been largely a pasture until the 1840s when a water cure health hospital spa arrived, followed by the Lehigh Zinc Works. By the 1880s it was a slightly raw industrial town topped by mansions in the Fountain Hill neighborhood carved out of the landscape by developer Tinsley Jeter. It owed its thriving existence to Bethlehem Iron, the dynamic industry turning out railroad rails since the 1860s. In the 1880s, thanks to Robert Sayre and John Fritz, it was about to launch into a new venture as an arms and armor maker for the U.S. Navy. Before the new century would dawn, as Bethlehem Steel it would be a major arms maker to the world.
The Fountain Hill industrial elite were pretty much dominated by the steel people. One Allentown newspaper of the day noted that they showed off their status in the winter by the handsome sleighs they rode around in the countryside. Sayre, just back from Russia where he was negotiating with the Czar’s government, had imported a genuine Russian troika that topped them all. One hopes he also imported someone who knew how to drive it. Most sent their sons to Lehigh. Created in 1865 out of the wealth of Asa Packer, the former canal boat captain turned railroad and steel baron, he expected it to turn out primarily engineers to run the industries his wealth had created. But he also wanted them to be gentlemen.
In 1877, shortly before his death, Packer was asked by the students to get the professors to drop the classical portions of their education and keep only technical studies. What good did it do to spend time learning how to conjugate Greek and Latin verbs when they would be running the Lehigh Valley Railroad or the Bethlehem Iron Company? How would it, to use a word that a generation in the future would adopt, be “relevant” in their lives? Surely as a self-made man he would understand. Packer’s response was swift. Listen to your professors, get back to your books and do what you are told. So, they did.
After Packer’s death in 1879, Sayre, among other things, took on the task of overseeing Lehigh students and keeping scandals under control. That included seeing that they attended the required Episcopal Church services at the chapel and even more delicate questions. Those included, as he noted in his diary, dealing at least once with a student that had gotten a young woman, as he wrote, “enceinte,” aka, pregnant. “Went to see the girl and her mother,” is the last diary mention of it.
By the time Richard Harding Davis got to Lehigh in 1882 Sayre was in a fight with Packer’s sons, Robert and Harry, over how to run the railroad. “The boys have come after me and have brought the hatchet,” he wrote bitterly. For the next several years Sayre would be engaged in other projects outside the area. It was into this closed little world that Richard Harding Davis found himself. As a lowly freshman it would have made sense for him to try and quietly fit in. He clearly was not going to be an engineer working at Bethlehem Iron after flunking his math entrance exam. But fitting in was not Davis’s style. In fact, even by his manner of dress he made himself a target. According to his biographer, when walking through South Bethlehem’s “sober streets” he created a contrast, “like a peacock in a chicken coop.”
”Gloves, a Norfolk jacket, knickerbockers, tam-o-shanter (aka a Scottish bonnet) and ulster with a briarwood pipe in his mouth and a crocked cane over his arm completed his ensemble.” Davis also spoke with an accent half Philadelphia, half English. “He was a well-built, handsome young man so the whole effect was quite striking,” notes Lubow, “but understandably it struck some people, especially those who did not know him, the wrong way.”
As at most colleges of the day Lehigh freshmen were the subject of hazing, some of it brutal. Naturally Davis with his fop-like dress and mannerisms was considered fair game. But his tormentors did not know that he had a strong sense of right and wrong and he was not about to be bullied. It was called the Cane Rush, a sometimes-bloody event when the sophomores attempted to wrest a cane from the freshmen. “The struggle between the two classes was fierce and lasted over one hour,” noted the Bethlehem Daily Times of September 30, 1882. “During the battle many students had their clothing torn from their bodies and were considerably bruised and scratched.”
Widely accepted in South Bethlehem of the day, where stores that sold canes used it in their advertising, Davis found the whole thing undignified, barbaric, and refused to participate. Not only that, he wrote letters to the newspapers and made speeches against it. One night, seeking revenge, some sophomores jumped Davis as he was leaving a theater. He feared that something like this might happen and quickly stated to the gang that he would not be hazed. Four of them pounced on Davis and he only had a chance to get one punch in before they beat him bloody and left had him bleeding in the gutter. But Davis got up and shouted if one of them would come forward he would take them on. That was where things stood when the police arrived to break it up. The next day Davis went to vote in the student elections. He suddenly found himself surrounded by a mob of cheering students, sophomores no less, hooting and cheering who wanted him to run for office. He was a hero. Davis declined their efforts. The following year the Cane Rush was abolished. And he got respect.
Even though his grades got no better, Davis found acceptance as an athlete. “He compensated for his dearth of talent with a nonstop gush of enthusiasm,” notes Lubow. He took part in the first football game at Lehigh among students and the first against Lafayette. But when Lehigh finally did score a touchdown in a football game it was Richard Harding Davis carrying the ball. It was an event that he regarded several years later as more significant than others that shaped his life, more “than all the verses and short stories I have written so far.”
Davis also became an avid tennis player. He was so good at the game he attracted the attention of Bethlehem Iron Company president William W. Thurston, who invited him to play regularly on his Fountain Hill court that was as Davis put it, “a perfect dream of what a court should be like, flat as a billiard table.”
Although accepted by a fraternity, Davis did not join because he objected on principal to the fraternity system. Instead, he started his own groups like a theater club called the Mustard and Cheese. He also was among the first to encourage and develop the idea of a rowing regatta team like those at British schools. His early writings appear in a college publication called the Lehigh Burr.
But Davis was too restless. Finally, it all caught up with him. The faculty requested he withdraw due to his grades. “You do not think me worthy to remain in this school,’’ he responded. “But in a few years, you will find that I have gone further than you will ever go!”
It would take time for Davis to fulfill his vow. After several attempts, one in which he was fired, he found his niche as a newspaper reporter. He was attracted to all sorts of stories from crime dramas to disguising himself to write a story on an opium den. He discovered these real-life dramas attracted him.
Davis got his first major break in 1889, covering the Johnstown flood where a dam had broken and destroyed an entire town. Called at the time, “the biggest story since the Civil War,” the area was swarming with reporters. Davis's angle on the story was the aid being offered to the citizens of Johnstown by Philadelphians. His stories were praised. But he was greeted with guffaws by his fellow “ink-stained wretches” as reporters of the day liked to sarcastically call themselves, when he asked where in the devastated town he could find a restaurant and a decent white shirt.
Finally deciding that he would never break into the higher circles of the staid society of Philadelphia, Davis left for New York. If the words in the song “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere” had existed Davis would have sung them. He thrived in the cosmopolitan atmosphere of the big city, especially with the theater crowd. It was not long before Davis had a regular table at Delmonico’s, the famous restaurant. In New York he worked for several newspapers and magazines including as managing editor of "Harper’s Weekly" which he took reluctantly because he needed the money and was not very good at and longed to be reporting.
His subjects included controversial topics such as abortion, suicide and executions including the first electrocution in New York in which the electric chair malfunctioned and had to be given an extra jolt of “juice” to fulfill its ultimate task. A series of short stories that he wrote about newsrooms and the colorful characters that inhabited them established the genre of that type of fiction. The most popular was called “Gallagher,” focusing on an Irish boy and his adventures around a newspaper. It was later turned into a Walt Disney program. Along with many other of his short stories, it was widely popular and helped add to his income. Davis's most successful novel was "Soldiers of Fortune" which became a popular play. He also wrote several other plays that were successful, and some were not.
At that time, the chief readers of novels were young women. The plots usually figured around a female heroine whose beau after many misadventures eventually returns to her. Davis wrote a number of these.
Long before his stint as a war correspondent Davis traveled to Europe and had connections with the British upper class at the height of the British Empire, covering the Jubilee of Queen Victoria’s reign. In 1893 he was one of only 12 journalists allowed to attend the coronation of Nicholas II, the last Russian Czar. How he managed to get into it when far better-known journalists were kept out is unknown.
Davis began as a war correspondent in a conflict between the Greeks and the Turkish Empire called the Greco-Turkish War, where he was in the middle of the action. Later he was a close friend of Theodore Roosevelt in New York, whom he got to know when he was police commissioner. Davis followed him and the Rough Riders up San Juan Hill in the heart of battle in the Spanish-American War, writing thrilling dispatches along the way.
Davis writes that as he had the only bathroom in the vicinity, he would at times come home to find a Rough Rider emerging naked from the tub. “It’s ok,” they would reply, “I am one of Teddy's brownies,” in reference to the brown uniforms they wore. “He is now making American history and making it very well,” Davis wrote in the "New York Herald" of Roosevelt and the Rough Riders. Davis’s reporting of the conflict gave Roosevelt the national attention that later led in 1900 to his nomination for vice president. In the war he mixed with other correspondents like Stephen Crane whose work in fiction and reporting he deeply admired even as he deplored what he thought of Crane’s unorthodox relationships with women. He called Crane’s short story collection “Wounds in the Rain,” “the most valuable contribution to literature to come out of the (Spanish-American) war.”
His next war was in South Africa: the Boer War. He came to admire the Boers, Dutch farmers, and began to have doubts about the British imperialists who he found arrogant and wondered if it would one day would lead to the fall of their empire.
When word came of war between Russia and Japan in 1904-05, Davis quickly traveled there but was frustrated by the refusal of Japanese Army officers to let him get close to the action. Returning to America he learned of the murder of noted architect Stanford White by crazed millionaire Harry K. Thaw. Davis had long been an admirer of White’s work (they had run into each other while climbing the Great Pyramid in Egypt) and defended White even after it was revealed at Thaw’s trial that White had apparently seduced and raped 16-year-old model Evelyn Nesbit Thaw. His loyalty may have been commendable if widely misplaced.
With the outbreak of war in Europe in 1914 Davis quickly was off again and got involved in reporting on it to the point of being arrested by the Germans as a spy. In truth, as Davis's biographer notes, he was becoming increasingly frustrated trying to get a story because of the government’s censorship. Hoping to work around it, he went to Salonika near Greece with French troops only to be frustrated there as well.
Davis died of a heart attack on April 11, 1916 while talking on the telephone in his home, seven days short of his 52nd birthday.
One of his friends spoke for many when he said, “he was so intensely alive that I cannot think of him as dead –and I do not, he is just away on another of those trips, and it really seems queer that I shall not hear about it.”
Although his novels, short stories and plays are too much of his era and largely unread today, in the 1920s and 30s Davis's “children” blossomed in the form of foreign correspondents, from Vincent Sheehan, Dorothy Thompson, William L. Shier and Murrow and Hemingway (which included a brief mention of Davis in Hitchcock’s classic 1940 film, “Foreign Correspondent.”), who worked and wrote during that turbulent era and grew up under his influence and image.