Do you have electronics plugged into outlets that you don't use or you don't use often?
If so, they're affecting your power bill, even if they're switched off.
It's called "vampire power" and it takes a "bite" out of your power bill because when something's plugged into the wall, it's still drawing power even if it's off.
Think of a plugged-in, turned-off coffee pot like a slow leak on a hose. Except the water trickling out would be your power bill slowly going up.
Officially called standby power, it adds $100 to the average American household's power bill each year according to Duke Energy.
So, it's worth checking all your outlets to see what you can unplug.
Plugged in electronics that are on, but not in use, are also using standby power. A great example is a cable TV box.
When we turn off the TV, it's easy to leave the cable box on. Doing this ends up costing you $23 each year, on average, per cable box, according to Duke Energy's vampire power calculator.
But what about things you don't want to unplug?
There are ways to manage the standby power.
Smart plugs will let you turn outlets off and on right from your phone.
Sure, WiFi power plugs use some standby power because they are plugged in, but they're designed to not use much.
They're great for things you want to turn off and on infrequently.
For example, you could place a smart plug on a printer or on a power strip that charges your cell phone and laptop.
Speaking of those devices, charge them during the day to save power.
If you charge them at night as you sleep, they'll sit fully charged for hours using standby power.
When you charge them during the day, you can unplug them once they have a full charge.
As for the bigger appliances in your home, there are ways to save money and power if you're in the market for a new appliance.
The Energy Star label lets you know an appliance is energy efficient. The Environmental Protection Agency award those Energy Star seals.
You might be awarded a tax credit or a rebate from your power company just for buying an Energy Star appliance.
69 News took a look at PPL's list of rebates and saw they offer $350 for an Energy Star pool pump and $50 for an Energy Star refrigerator to just name a few.
PECO Energy's list of rebates includes $50 for an Energy Star dehumidifier and $10 for an Energy Star single room air conditioner.
As of the end of last month, Met-Ed is no longer offering Energy Star rebates.
There's also another big way you can save money on your power and gas bill each month. 69 News details that in a full report.